To boldly go where no president has gone before...
Dear Editor:
Just when I thought things could not get any crazier down south, Washington has revealed the flag for their new Space Force; which would make even Mister Spock raise an eyebrow.
The design is an obvious ripoff that any “Star Trek” fan would recognize. It looks just like the emblem worn by officers from the Federation of Planets.
Somewhere, the spirit of Gene Roddenberry must be laughing his non-corporeal head off. All I can say is live long and prosper, and may the Space Force be with you.
David Korinetz
Penticton
Advice to the COVID deniers
Dear Editor:
To all those COVID-19 denier, travel cheats and those who do not listen to the suggested guideline regarding staying home, no unnecessary travel and proper hand washing I have only 3 words: pick your plot
Mike Wilkinson
Duncan
When, where can we buy facemasks?
Dear Editor:
Provincial health officers and medical workers have done a tremendous job of coping with COVID-19 in spite of high stress levels and shortfalls of essential PPE and testing capacity. They have our gratitude.
If health officers had their way, they wouldn’t recommend a return to normalcy until an effective vaccine was available. We don’t live in a world of 100 percent solutions and a vaccine may not be developed. They never found one for SARS.
We need to get back to business. The economy can’t endure this much longer. The curve has been flattened as shown by diminished infection rates. We need more testing and PPE to get back to work safely.
Why can’t we make our own N95 facemasks? We produce the cedar mulch that 3M uses to make their N95 masks, so why are we reliant on masks from the U.S. or China? It’s the same entrepreneurial deficiency that causes us to export raw logs to China with no value added.
Let’s keep the kids out of school until September. Promote them to the next grade and carry on with remedial teaching as necessary.
Dr Bonnie Henry’s incremental approach is wise. Without adequate testing we really don’t know where we are with COVID-19 because infected carriers without symptoms are otherwise undetectable. Keep public venues and events closed for now, but resume business activity and watch what happens. We’re paying a heavy price for our lack of testing resources. Why aren’t people screaming about this?
COVID-19 is mostly harvesting the senior cohort, so seniors should exercise their own judgement on avoiding crowds for the foreseeable future. Is going to a bar, coffee shop or restaurant life essential?
Seniors are smart to wear a facemask when going out.
As a bonus, they also hide our wattles, facial warts and blemishes. When and where can we buy facemasks?
The federal government should advise those planning foreign travel that there will be no liability to rescue sick or stranded cruise ship passengers, snowbirds, group excursions and backpackers from exotic destinations next winter. It’s a crapshoot and travellers are on their own dime.
We need our democracy back, and right now! Absolute control by a minority government with token accountability to Parliament is intolerable and cannot continue.
Twitter bleats, Orders-in-Council, porch announcements and a compliant media aren’t democracy. Widespread financial dependency on government isn’t healthy for democracy either — that’s the Communist model.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Most agree, CERB funding is necessary
Dear Editor:
The tone of the Dan Albas column entitled “Should we ignore fraud” (Herald, May 15) is alarmist and selectively uses bits of information to create a potentially misleading picture.
Firstly, there is no reliable evidence that the government has said that fraud should be permanently ignored. Finance Minister Bill Morneau and the prime minister have stated that the primary objective is to get financial relief to all the intended targets as quickly as possible — a very reasonable objective in the circumstances. Note that Pierre Poilievre (the Conservative finance spokesman) has supported the fast tracking of payment certain benefits.
Secondly, the government has acknowledged that people who do not qualify may receive money. Importantly the government has emphasized that this will be sorted out later. This is not ignoring fraud. It is a pragmatic response to a very difficult situation when the Canada Revenue Agency only has limited resources.
Albas states that it has been reported (he does name the source) that potentially 200,000 Canadian Emergency Response Benefit applications have already been red flagged. I would say good — there is a process and it appears to be working. He does not say that at least 7,000,000 (a recent number reported by the CBC) applications have been made. This means that potentially — and I emphasize potentially — fewer than 3% are a cause for concern. It most certainly does not mean that they are all fraudulent.
The policy objective of CERB is, I believe, generally accepted as a sound objective. With any fast-track implementation there are risks. Albas, who has a business background, must know that risk can never be completely eliminated. The problem is that the numbers associated with CERB are huge — that is a reality for a program like this in a crisis such as this. What is important now is to ensure that CRA and other agencies are adequately resourced to do what needs to be done and that they are protected from unwarranted criticism.
John Bailey FCA
Kelowna