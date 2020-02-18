Some troubling times for millenials
Dear Editor:
The trouble with millennials are:
• Most millennials only know how to skim read and are lacking focus, direction and attention. Most have zero clue what is going on in the world. Just ask any random millennial and you will see for yourself.
• Most millennials have no idea what looking up is. They are always just looking down at their stupid cellphones. I really wished cellphones were never invented as they pose more harm than any actual good that they were intended for.
• Most millennials at movie theatres can not follow simple instructions and just leave their cellphone alone for one entire movie. The movie I was at this week was not “The Irishman” long, for crying out loud. It is very distracting and we can not smack them to wake them up.
• Many millennials, not all thankfully, who have worked for me just do not understand the very simple concept of preparation for work.
It’s a challenge to make a sandwich the night before, to leave a note on their out door that they actually made a sandwich and that it’s in their fridge and to bring necessary water and snacks so they do not die on us. Hunger leads to lack of effort and lack of brain power and believe me, they need all the brain power possible.
It is a sad future ahead of us, folks.
Some are better than others of course, but in general it is a real worry on most millennials’ demeanour and selfish way. It is like that song by Motley Crue, “Girls Girls Girls.” This is mostly what they think about as they look down only at their phones and never look up to see this great world we actually live in.
Nol Preen
Kelowna
Media not telling the entire story
Dear Editor:
One hundred per cent of the First Nations along the pipeline route not only support it, but are partners in it, with contractual rights to profit sharing and jobs.
Wet’suwet’en’s elected council is one of the 20.
Yet, five of the 12 unelected hereditary chiefs seek to veto the project and seek to do so by shutting down rail lines, cities and the rights of MLAs to enter the legislature.
Many Canadians support this.
Would those same Canadians break laws to demand that Elizabeth May be appointed our prime minister, despite receiving only 4.3% of the popular note?
No.
Canadians respect democratically-determined decisions and the protesters just don’t respect the democratic unanimous decisions of the 20 First Nations along the route.
The rights of the many band members to the jobs and profit shares negotiated by their elected leaders don’t appear to be worthy of their respect and support.
Shame on all of you who are doing this to them and shame on the media that’s mostly not reporting this version of the story.
Peter Warner
Peachland
Learn to balance your books trustees
Dear Editor:
Re: Okanagan Skaha School District’s financial crisis (Penticton Herald, Feb. 12).
If I was the principal of all schools, I would boldly state to the school board ... “take a damn pay cut!”
Also, I would boldly state that my duty, as well as every teacher’s duty, is to serve our youth to the best of our abilities. Our focus is improving the overall student community — so keep your greedy fingers off any and all funds students volunteer to raise to better their community.
Dollars come from taxes and senior levels of government — period. It’s up to the premier to “fill and feed” the school board trough.
So shake you heads, wake up, smell what’s cookin’. Get your own funds from those above you, not from down here in the trenches.
James Ludvigson
Penticton
Community is generally abusive
Dear Editor:
Re: “How to end protests - sue them,” (Editorial, Courier, Feb. 13, Herald, Feb. 14).
I am a recently retired social worker/addictions counsellor with over 30-years experience. I’m not trying to brag, but I want you to know that my experience with those who have been oppressed, especially the indigenous population in our valley and in our country is very real and valid.
First of all, neither you nor I have the first clue of what it’s like to be spat on and scrutinized on a daily basis as a criminal, an alcoholic or drug addict; a lazy welfare bum.
This is the everyday experience of most First Nations people by our less-than- compassionate community and society.
Next, you nor I have the slightest idea what it is like to be displaced not only from our homes but our culture, our relationships and our education.
And then, to have false promises and contracts made and broken over the centuries by the Canadian government. There is little if any trust by the indigenous nations of our country towards our government or to our generally abusive and oppressive community.
Canada’s indigenous have been segregated and shunned from Canadian society and yet we in our higher than thou positions point the finger and say, “Get over it,” “what right do you have to protest?”
Well James Miller, I support our indigenous peoples in their quest for fair and just treatment and its on us that they have to bring that fight to the level that it is today.
Ben Goerner BSW
Oyama
Meaningful discussion needed
Dear Editor:
The BCTF have posted the following on their website: "Solidarity Statement in support of Unist’ot’en Camp and the Wet’suwet’en Nation.”
“The BC Teachers’ Federation reaffirms our solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Nation. As a union committed to the Truth and Reconciliation’s Calls to Action and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, we call on the governments of B.C. and Canada, the RCMP and Coastal GasLink Pipeline to respect the position taken by the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.
They are insisting upon respect for Indigenous sovereignty as they have never ceded their jurisdiction to the lands they have governed and have been stewards of for millennia. All five clans of the Wet’suwet’en Nation have unanimously opposed all pipeline proposals. Forcibly removing peaceful land defenders from their traditional unceded lands is in violation of the UN Declaration.
Our provincial government recently passed a bill that states they will honour the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Actions speaks louder than empty promises that First Peoples have faced for decades.
If the leaders of our province and country are truly committed to reconciliation and honouring the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, then immediate action is required.
Elected leaders must act now by negotiating with the respected leaders of the Wet’suwet’en Nation who hold the inherent right to self-determination including the right to defend their lands.
The 45,000 members of the BC Teachers’ Federation stand in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en peoples and demand that the government of B.C. and Canada uphold their responsibilities laid out in the Supreme Court Delgamuukw-Gisday’wa decision of 1997. We stand as witnesses at this historic moment when our governments must make a choice to uphold this court decision or continue the ongoing legacy of colonization.
In solidarity, BC Teachers’ Federation.
As I understand it, the Wet’suwet’en Nation is in favour of the pipeline project and it is a few Heredity Chiefs who are opposing it.
Hopefully if our local teachers pick up on their union’s commentary and wish to discuss the matter in their classes, a full, honest and meaningful discussion would follow.
On the CBC National on Feb. 13, 2002, one of the commentators stated that three heredity chiefs, who were apparently in favour of the project, have somehow mysteriously disappeared.
Bill Waddell
Penticton
Deal with dregs in a serious way
Dear Editor:
“Sue the protesters” (Herald/Courier editorial, Feb. 13, Feb. 14).
Heavens we can’t do that. It’s their God- given right to impede, disrupt, intimidate and damage with impunity.
These dregs need to be dealt with in a serious way and I have just the plan. Surely the average citizen has got to be sick and tired of the ceaseless protests in this province.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
