Special thanks from community association
Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Heritage Hills/Lakeshore Highlands Community Association and all the residents in the community, we wish to thank everyone who has so ably protected our properties from the horrendous fire this past week.
First of all, the Okanagan Falls Fire Department and all the other fire departments in the surrounding areas who came to help; the BC Wildfire Services who provided air and tactical support; RDOS emergency response team and all the volunteers at the evacuation centre who assisted so graciously with accommodation, meals and other support; and all of the residents and friends who have provided generous offers of accommodation and support to us.
We were in touch regularly with Area ‘D’ director, Ron Obirek, who has fielded hundreds of calls and offered us what information he was provided with.
This event has heightened awareness to all of the importance of our emergency response teams and for the need to be a FireSmart community.
Doug and Susan Lychak on behalf of the Executive Board, Heritage Hills/Lakeshore Highlands Community Association
MP pedals while Canada struggles
Dear Editor:
It’s no secret the NDP and our very own Richard (“Dick”) Cannings, MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, basically supported Justin Trudeau to shut down Parliament a few months ago. So where’s Dick now? Out for a bike ride.
And despite Trudeau (and Cannings) shutting down Parliament and continuing to spend billions, there are some reports Trudeau may very well be in contempt of Parliament. Where’s Dick? Out for a bike ride.
Just since proroguing Parliament on Aug. 18, in order to stop investigations into the WE scandal, Trudeau has announced $37 billion in new spending on COVID-19 measures and more recently $2 billion for provincial back-to-school plans — all without any input from the Parliament. Where’s Dick? Out for a bike ride.
In July, the House of Commons finance committee demanded all memos, emails, contracts, etc., related to the WE contract and said any information that could not be released in public must be redacted by appropriate clerks. Now it’s reported the Trudeau government allowed ministers to have their departments redact information before sending it to the committee. Where’s Dick? Out for a bike ride.
Philippe Dufresne, the law clerk and Parliamentary counsel and chief lawyer for the House of Commons, has written to the finance committee saying: “We note that the House’s and its committees’ power to order the production of records is absolute and unfettered as it constitutes a constitutional Parliamentary privilege that supersedes statutory obligations, such as the exemptions found in the Access to Information Act.”
Dufresne said that the power of the committee to order the papers is “absolute and unfettered,” so Trudeau and his government are refusing to release papers demanded. Where’s Dick? Out for a bike ride.
Meanwhile, Trudeau and his ilk (and likely Jagmeet Singh too) are meeting behind closed doors to de-carbonize the economy, add even more to the $340 billion in deficit in just over five months, bring in programs like endless welfare called “universal basic income,” revamp the EI system so those that never paid into it get taxpayers money, won’t report on the status of the Canada Pension Plan and who knows what else.
Where’s Dick?
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton
Democrats enemy of U.S. democracy
Dear Editor:
Recently, I opinioned 23 accomplishments of Donald J. Trump.
It pushed a button with at least two negative phone calls, three negative responses to the editors, two positive phone calls and two positive responses to editors.
With a 92-95% anti-Trump Liberal/ Democratic media blasting Trump day and night for four years, I was surprised that only five of nine responses were negative. Bashing Trump is quite a national sport.
One writer replied negatively to each of my 23 noted Trump accomplishments. In other words, she could not bring herself to admit that Trump had effectively accomplished one single thing.
One telephone caller actually almost cried — to think that I could write anything positive about Trump’s accomplishments was sinful.
This kind of emotion is the sick child of repetitive false news by which we are informed. Such news has created more than a dislike of Trump — it has created a putrid hatred for the man by a false left-wing media, the arm of the Democratic Party that lost power and wants it back at all costs, even if it means to bring the president down illegally, which they have tried desperately to do.
They would rather see fires and multitudes of deaths in Democratic-run cities than accept Trump’s offer to send in the National Guard to stop them.
They would prefer to have thousands of seniors die, forced into crowded (New York) seniors’ homes, than accept the thousands of hospital beds and equipment made available months ago by Trump in every state.
Anarchy and death should be allowed — if they can blame Trump.
I seem to recall that he was democratically elected by the voice of the people — like him or not.
For almost four years, the opposition Democrats, who are the party of slavery (yes, it was the Democrats that opposed freeing slaves, started the KKK and fought a civil war to keep slaves), have done everything in their power to illegally remove him from office.
Republicans under Abraham Lincoln, died in great numbers to abolish slavery. Democrats died to keep it.
Barack Obama was a black Democratic president who was supported and elected to two terms, 76.3% by white voters. Where was white racism against blacks? It is a Liberal/Democratic lie.
Republicans did not start riots, smash apart businesses, or cause violence to destroy Obama’s presidency, nor try to overthrow him illegally.
The enemy is the party of slavery and violence. It has not changed.
Garry Rayner
West Kelowna
Most Canadians support FPTP
Dear Editor:
It is abundantly clear that Canadians don’t want to change the way they vote.
I know that statement is contrary to frequent letter writer Andy Thomsen’s line of thinking however, B.C. had a referendum on this exact question in 2018 (plus two others previously that failed) and the result was very clear.
That in Canada’s arguably most progressive province, British Columbia, with a minority government in support of electoral reform, being propped-up by the Green Party, which also supports electoral reform, having written the question, set the conditions, lowered the threshold; they still couldn’t even get 30% support for change.
More than 70% of the most progressive Canadians said loud and clear that the current first-past-the-post system was their preferred choice.
I know there are people who will fabricate all sorts of reasons on why the PR referendum failed from it was rigged from the beginning to there was shady advertising practices to the NDP and Greens didn’t actually want to change the way our votes are counted. If this were a sporting match we would call those people sore losers.
The reality is, the moment the NDP agreed to the Conservative demand to a national referendum on this issue, it was dead federally.
There is no way, no hope in hell, of a national referendum succeeding when the same question couldn’t even get 30% support in B.C. Proponents couldn’t even sell this product to their own base.
I know it’s hard to hear, but proportional representation had its day in the sun, had its moment to shine and it just couldn’t. It’s as simple as that. We have now had three referendums on this same question and they have all failed.
They insisted on putting the question to the people. Well, the people have spoken.
Ben Reiner
Lake Country
You deserve a break today
Dear Editor:
The Tim Horton’s BIG ripoff to be buyer aware is on.
McDonald’s Kelowna versus the whole Tim Horton’s franchise.
Why is McDonald’s just better than Tim’s? Please know and note folks in this time and age, Tim’s still charges a very crazy 30 cents for each packet of tiny peanut butter. Please know there’s yet another 30 cents for the same small packet of jam. Again his happened, just today, Aug. 27 and I just said “no” to that ridiculous money-grabbing extra charge still in place by Tim’s. Glad I tested this “shark- infested water” again today.
I just wanted some peanut butter to accommodate my everything bagel I had ordered. Gee, God forbid it!
Does McDonald’s do this? No. They never have ripped us off like that.
Plus, their free refill policy at McDonald’s is much better too and their coffee is just as good.
Why do we still support Tim Horton’s that’s run by Yankees now?
I ask this and always check your receipts folks.
Nol Preen
Kelowna
Manipulation of Tory funds
Dear Editor:
Re: “Government secretive about EI accounts” by Dan Albas (Aug. 27) or “ How Joe Oliver Balanced The Books In 2015.”
In 2011, 2012 and 2013, EI premiums increased by $600 million. Former Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, in his infinite economic wisdom, froze the EI premiums at that artificially high level.
In 2010, the Harper government had closed the old employment insurance account and transferred the $57 billion balance into government general revenues.
This, along with selling off shares in General Motors, at a loss, embassies around the world and possibly the gold from grandmother’s teeth enabled Joe Oliver, then finance minister, to say they had a surplus at the time of the October 2015 election.
Well this is my question of the week . I wonder how did Dan Albas feel about this manipulation of funds and why was the public not informed until a criminal complaint had been lodged against Harper and his Conservative cabinet?
Zoltan Lawrence
Kelowna
Fifty indoors is too many people
Dear Editor:
Why are we allowing gatherings of up to 50 people indoors? This seems far too many. How can they possibly maintain distance with those numbers? Also, once you allow that many it is easy to see how it could rapidly escalate via social media.
I see Hawaii is considering limiting indoor gatherings to 10 only.
I think we should be reducing our allowable gathering size to a much smaller number than 50.
Dr. John Miller
Retired family physician
Victoria