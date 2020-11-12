Whether or not he admits it, Trump is still a loser
Dear Editor:
What if The Beatles had time-traveled from the 1960s to the present, then recorded a song about the results of the 2020 U.S. election?
“I’m a Loser” was originally released in December 1964 on the album "Beatles for Sale" in the United Kingdom, later released on "Beatles 65 in North America.
Without further ado, here’s my parody of “He’s a Loser:”
He’s a loser
He’s a loser
And has to accept reality
Of all the votes that are won or are lost
Legal mail-in votes should never be tossed
Joe won by more than four million, my friend
Trump should have known Joe would win in the end
He’s a loser
And lost the popular vote, you see
He’s a loser
And has to accept reality
Although Trump can’t laugh and acts like a clown
Beneath Joe’s mask he’s not wearing a frown
Shouts of joy for Joe’s win fill the sky
Trump’s time to wave with tiny hands good-bye
He’s a loser
Lost electoral majority
He’s a loser
And has to accept reality
What has Trump done to deserve such a fate?
Prosecutors waiting in New York state
And so it’s true, ‘Pride comes before a fall’
I’m telling you The Donald might lose all
He’s a loser
And lost the popular vote you see
He’s a loser
Lost electoral majority
David Buckna
Kelowna
Voting irregularities in American election
Dear Editor:
Donald Trump is still president.
For the edification of those numerous Trump-haters, the addle-brained Joe Biden is not president-elect.
In that the United States is a constitutional Republic, that determination is entrusted to the Electoral College and verified by the
legislatures of each of the 50 states, not the media.
Even a cursory analysis of this election by any reasonable individual is cause for not just red flags raised but more aptly, the sirens of security alarms being triggered. The magnitude of irregularities, the lack of transparency, curious vote counts, computer glitches and in the case of Pennsylvania, the outright unconstitutional manner in which that States’ election was conducted is justifiable cause for Donald Trump and his staff to launch legal proceedings addressing these matters... to count all legal votes.
In fact to not do so would be a breach of his oath of office and a betrayal to the noble principle "government of the people, by the people, for the people."
The recalcitrant AG William Barr finally has decided to stop sitting on his thumb and has directed state officials in contested states to entertain these suits.
And ‘lo and behold, in just these initial stages of these proceedings, Dominion Voting Systems, one of the three computer firms contracted to tabulate and transfer voting results in the these key battleground states has been caught "in flagrante delicato" flipping Trump votes to Biden.
Dennis Montgomery, an NSA whisleblower has revealed that a computer program "Hammer" utilizing an accompanying application called "Scorecard" both of which Montgomery helped design, was integral to this vote fraud carried out by Democrat party operatives. The verified Youtube video "Smoking Gun Vote Fraud" capturing this evidence on a CNN election night broadcast renders this claim of fraud QED.
Will Joe Biden make meaningful his so-called promise to "unite the nation" by demanding to count all legal votes?
Trump continues in his mandate as president and has fired warmonger Defense Secretary Mark Esper replaced by Christopher C. Miller, a highly-respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center who is aligned with Trump’s agenda to end regime change wars.
Hopefully, CIA head Gina Haspel and FBI Director Christopher Wray may be next.
Donald Trump stated: "The future belongs to the patriots, not the globalists."
An honorable ideal held by too few leaders of our so-called "rules-based western democracies."
We shall see how things unfold.
Brian Gray
Penticton
McCarrick report by AP: fake news
Dear Editor:
Re: “Details could send shockwaves through the Vatican,” by The Associated Press (Herald, Nov. 7).
I was surprised to read a hostile article in the Penticton Herald, pre-judging a Vatican, two-year inquiry, into Cardinal T. McCarrick’s homosexual misconduct that was to be released on Nov. 10. I had some idea that editorial policy would never publish anything of prejudice that would cast unnecessary confusion on an easily identifiable people within its circulation. Half truths are like half bricks — they can be thrown further.
The Catholic people of Penticton, enjoying a regular Mass attendance of over 400 during the pandemic, love their church, with their hearts, and they know that over 2,000 years there are many failures by church leaders. They also have known highs and lows with parish pastors.
Yet this article, by Nicole Winfield who lives in far away New York, made a huge effort from a distance to discredit their belief. It was incredibly dogmatic, undermining their love for the Church. Almost all of them never heard of Cardinal McCarrick before this.
This kind of journalism, is rightly identified by President Donald Trump as “fake news.” Vatican media observers are always thirsting for a crisis, to scent a downward thrust and to poke about in the wounds caused by scandals. It is a morbid delight in failure and it develops a culture of mistrust where the biggest victims are youth. How can ordinary “the salt of the earth catholics” not be distressed by such a presentation in their local paper?
In any organization, like the Vatican, with several thousand people it is impossible to have only sincere, good people. In church life we have to concede the one side, with all the deplorability associated with it, but the other side should not be overlooked. It impresses me how many church pastors whom I have met over 50 years who, from their hearts want to act and live for God, for the church and for the dignity of human beings.
This outweighs the other side for me and I say, all society is like this. We are even informed of this by the Lord. The bad fish are are also in the net.
Irish writer C. S.Lewis took the line, that the present speed of communication imposes a burden on people which overwhelms them. The natural thing is to be distressed by what happens in our own cities and now modern journalism brings the weaknesses and failures of Russians, Turks, Finns, today Catholics, Muslims etc) to our notice each morning. It is all a burden too much to bear. (Letters to his brother.)
I would suggest, as the Vatican proposed today, that if you really want the truth of Cardinal McCarrick’s homosexual misconduct and his treatment by the Vatican, you are to read the whole report. It was said of Henry Chadwick, former dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford that he had little time for the blood sport of journalistic attacks.
“He was usually generous but capable of a courteous demotion job when well deserved.”
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
Bicycle lanes are not a game changer
Dear Editor:
In response to Councillor Katie Robinsons’s comments concerning bicycle lanes, that this could be a “game changer” for Penticton, I would like to ask, “Really?”
Well, in one way I suppose it could be. I, as well as a lot of other taxpayers, in our city are going to remember this “game-changer” next election.
The majority of us, I am sure, are totally opposed to the $8 million, plus probably another $4 million in underestimated costs. This is an extreme waste for such a few number of our citizens who might cycle on a more than an occasional basis.
Don’t get me wrong, I have some good friends and some kin folk who visit here that do enjoy biking around town. Some even cycle to work occasionally, but this is a totally ridiculous expense to the taxpayers in general.
The options we were given did not include “no additional bike lanes,” “no additional costs or inconvenience.”
Coun. Robinson’s 30-year-old dream is out-dated. Check the population and vehicles on the road compared to 1990.
I believe there is a ground swell of taxpayers who are going to say “enough is enough” or “give your head a shake.”
We’re tired of those who think they can simply reach into our wallet and take whatever they want for the benefit of a very small percentage of our citizens.
Ken Hyland
Penticton
Penticton can’t mimic Europe
Dear Editor:
I am told that a photo of me taken a couple of years ago has again been used by the media. I’m the senior citizen cycling along in a red-and-black outfit with a lime green safety vest. Since I appear to be the city’s poster girl for this project, I should weigh in with my thoughts.
I moved to Penticton 11 years ago. One reason was that I needed a small city where I could walk, cycle or take a bus to meet my basic needs. I had purposely decided to sell what would be my last vehicle in 2008, and thereby reduce my ecological footprint.
I regularly use the current western route to navigate from my home south of Cherry Lane Shopping Centre to downtown. Getting up to the Government Street cycling route is a challenge but I do it on occasion.
I can’t do the uphill from downtown to the hospital.
I cheat when riding to Local Motive and Nature’s Fare. I ride on the sidewalk early in the morning to provision myself once a week.
I’d like to see improvement in cycling the city on its north-south axis. However, I don’t want $8 million spent on an overbuilt and underused path such as the short section created on Eckhardt recently. I, for one, don’t cycle in the cold, snowy winter. I walk in what I call my tractor-tread boots, take a bus, or ride with a friend and contribute gas money.
Please do proceed with the cycling route, but don’t pretend that Penticton can or should mimic cycling systems in European cities that have a long history of commuter cycling.
Merle Kindred
Penticton