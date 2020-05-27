I think it is generally understood that changes in our water supply are going to occur due to climate change. However, when I look at the “Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change - Canada's Plan to Address Climate Change and Grow the Economy,” I find only one reference to water concerns, specifically a reference to Alberta providing a grant to Ducks Unlimited to restore wetlands on the South Saskatchewan River basin.
I believe the federal government has a responsibility to the Canadian citizens to ensure that approaches to water concerns are addressed. I also found an article in the Penticton Herald, dated Feb. 4 with a description of the weather predictions associated with climate change, and reference to a report by the Central Okanagan Regional District that “lays the groundwork for everyone to respond and act in a meaningful way, to help mitigate the potential challenges in the years ahead.”
A great first response
At the very least the Canadian government should have delegated the need to address climate change water concerns to the provinces and the provinces should include the specific plans of all the areas in their province. The key aspect of the article on climate change impact on weather in the Okanagan in the Penticton Herald, was, “...summer ... is forecast to become drier as well as hotter.”
Water Flows
The hotter, drier summers mean that any snow in valleys will melt faster and water flows will be higher in the spring, and unless controlled, will be lower in the summer and fall resulting in possible concerns with the supply of water for public use and irrigation.
Treated City Water
In Penticton, and I believe in most or all cities and towns in the RDOS, virtually all water, with minor exceptions, is treated. A major portion of this water in the summer is consumed by irrigation of lawns and golf courses.
In addition, the current summer water restriction in Penticton will become more severe and of longer duration. Water for irrigation does not require treatment. It quickly evaporates and is not consumed by humans.
Irrigation for RDOS Orchards and Vineyards
There are likely concerns with irrigation water for RDOS valley orchards and vineyards, but Cross-Border River Flow Agreements and forecast flows need to be complete to confirm the concerns.
Cross-Border River Flow Agreements
To my knowledge, Cross Border River Flow Agreements are in place with the United States. These agreements should be reviewed and monitored to ensure they are appropriate for changing flow conditions, and to assess any impacts on B.C.’s water requirements. Initial assessments should be done as soon as practical, to ensure there is time to implements any required changes to the water use and solutions to concerns.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction manager residing in Penticton. An aspiring author, he penned “How We Can Save the World.”