New councillors couldn’t do worse
Dear editor:
I give James Miller a C- for his column (Okanagan Weekend, Opinion, Nov. 16) on council and his spelling errors, such as plac rather than place.
Indeed, Penticton council has gradually improved from a mess to a slight mess but council failed in their dealing with homeless people, the food service for them and allowing arguably unethical city staff to muddy the waters by favouring a local business over the public.
I like the business in question. I am just fed up of council frolicking with business to my and the city's detriment.
Why did Kelowna voters re-elect Colin Basran? Do they not care about their own city?
Colin should learn to not speak out of ignorance such as when he commented on statistics about crime then essentially ate his words.
As for Don Cherry? It's too little too late, Sportsnet firing him for his brutal words. Boycott Sportsnet!
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Western Canada being left to decay
Dear editor:
Montreal and Quebec City dump millions of gallons of sewage into the St. Lawrence yet Manitobans are forced to wait years for completion of environmental assessments for needed flood control measures.
The 11,000 member Alliance of World Scientists that signed the declaration of a climate emergency isn’t credible. Many signers identified themselves as teachers, students, administrators, statisticians, economists, technicians, therapists, doctors, psychologists. It was an aimless unqualified internet PR project: just another ruse to disrupt and frighten.
Well-known names on the list included: Mickey Mouse, Institute for the Blind, Nambia; Albus Dumbledore headmaster of Hogwarts (Harry Potter) and Araminta Aardvark from the fictional University of Neasden.
Climate change is a fact. Let’s deal with it.
The UN’s IPCC is advocating the spending of trillions of dollars worldwide, based on C02 emission targets. Governments around the world follow along blindly limiting our options to address many issues of environmental concern such as plastic pollution destroying our oceans and the destruction of wildlife habitat.
The heavy-handed club of federal power based on the vote concentration philosophy (city vote) has seen Winnipeg – once a railway hub and gateway to the west, grain exchange centre and packinghouse giant – deteriorate into a shell.
Aircraft industries in Edmonton (once gateway to the North) and Winnipeg have been moved to Quebec as the feds pump regular infusions of our tax dollars into Bombardier; funds that are unavailable for vote depleted areas.
Once bustling Calgary is full of empty office buildings.
Federal failure to manage our ocean fish stocks destroyed the Atlantic fishery. West Coast ship building has long disappeared.
The CNR and CPR has abandoned rail lines and sold off huge tracts of lands that were gifted to them to build transcontinental rail lines. Rail lines needed to carry grain, cattle and natural resources to market and deliver finished good to depots along the way.
The final straw was when federal governments ignored and/or abetted American oil interests and environmental activists to mount a decade-long public relations campaign to destroy our oil and gas industry meanwhile Eastern interests import foreign oil.
The West has been effectively gutted.
Justin Trudeau has forced us to confront grim reality: Currently Confederation inequality negatively divides the country. The few choices include: separation; support for a fairer deal for the West; or status quo resulting in continued destruction of our quality of life outside of the Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal triangle.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Siding with States may bite us yet
Dear editor:
Canada remains squarely positioned behind the American Empire. We’re their biggest trading partner and best pal. We even gave them their funniest comedians.
There has been the odd misstep. Like staying friends with Castro. Like selling wheat to the Chinese army. Like not sending troops to Iraq. Small potatoes.
Mostly we’re reliable. We went in on the Kosovo bust-up, did some spare work in Afghanistan, helped bump Libya off, gave a quick nod to the Venezuelan oil rip-off and just lately helped the Organization of American States give the kiss-off to Evo Morales in Bolivia.
Canada has been America’s great little powder monkey providing supplies and expertise to advance The American Empire in war and diplomacy.
Yes, Canada has been ever ready to hold the bully’s coat in whatever punch-up he takes a mind to.
So far, it’s worked pretty well. So far.
Dave Cursons
Cawston
Drop-in boss earned his stripes
Dear editor:
We are exceptionally pleased to announce that Don Wilson, who recently retired after serving as our president for five years, has received an award from First West Credit Union represented locally as Valley First Credit Union through their initiative #Simple Generosity.
Its focus is to celebrate community leadership by recognizing local volunteers who are making meaningful contributions to our communities. The award selection committee was “inspired by Don’s leadership and community involvement.”
Don was one of just 40 volunteers selected throughout the province during 2019 to receive this personal recognition for dedication and service and an award of $1,000 to be donated to a charity of his choice. It’s no surprise that Don choose the Senior Centre!
On behalf of the board and our members, congratulations to Don!
We invite community seniors to visit our Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main St.
The board of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
Bloc, not NDP, is our best hope
Dear editor:
The NDP has no possibility of forming national government. It’s always about spending money we don’t have, and making extravagant promises they know they’ll never have to keep because they’re perpetually shut out of power.
It’s tough to accept an ideology that focuses on the re-distribution of wealth while suffocating the means of its creation. Yet many continue to be suckered by this, proving that hope and self-delusion spring eternal.
Jagmeet Singh offered a touch of charisma in the election, but lost 40% of his seats in the last Parliament. Then he jumps around and declares victory. We haven’t heard that much unfounded optimism since “Baghdad Bob’s” cheery announcements of big wins in the 2003 Iraq war.
Did people really expect the NDP to have any chance of winning government and implementing their big spending agenda with a hockey sock full of free stuff? Despite Singh’s personal popularity and some plumping by the media, there were no indications of big NDP gains anywhere. They got creamed, especially in Quebec where there is 70% support for Bill 21, which prohibits religious symbols in government.
The NDP’s new best hope is to play kingmaker for the Liberal’s minority government with the chance that some of their agenda might be implemented in exchange. How that translates into reality is unclear. Chances are Jagmeet and crew will be left jumping in frustration on the sidelines.
The Liberals and the NDP are quite dogmatic, and their leaders’ competing egos won’t let them play well together. Besides, the Bloc Quebecois has more seats than the NDP and can displace them in supporting the Liberals, especially when it comes to extracting concessions favourable to Quebec.
The Liberals may prefer to dance with the Bloc instead. That lets them rebuild their historic base in Quebec while buying the co-operation of the Bloc with even more payoffs, including steering clear of Bill 21. Sometimes the cost of diversity comes high. They’ve already set the pattern by rolling over on Quebec’s no-pipelines policy and showering them with infrastructure spending.
It’s a time for tough choices. Pipelines are a showstopper for the NDP. This means the Liberal’s suffocation of our energy wealth could continue at the insistence of the NDP.
Ironically, the separatist Bloc may be the better partner for the Liberals and Western Canada because they won’t obstruct the Trans-Mountain Pipeline. Politics do make strange bedfellows.
John Thompson
Kaleden
