Today’s word, for those of you who view life as an episode of Sesame Street, is “schadenfreude.” Pronounced “shah-den-froy-duh.”
It means “taking delight in Donald Trump’s impeachment.”
Oops, there’s another big word. “Impeachment” — pronounced im-peach-ment — means “humiliating the president.”
And that’s about all it means.
I could write about this week’s federal election here in Canada. But everyone else has already done that, ad nauseam. And I’m still not sure who won, who lost, and what all this means for the country. So I’m going to write about impeachment.
Canadians don’t have impeachment. We have no procedures for impeaching prime ministers, regardless of their lack of popularity. Instead, parliament can pass a vote of “no confidence,” which means, basically, that the members of parliament feel it’s time to force another election, whether or not Canadians as a whole have lost confidence in the ability of the government to govern.
The big difference is that when the Canadian parliament votes “no confidence,” the government falls.
When the American House of Representatives votes for impeachment, it does little more than splat the president with a banana-cream pie.
Impeachment doesn’t dethrone His Imperial Majesty. It doesn’t dissolve Congress. It doesn’t fire the country’s administration. It doesn’t stop him from signing executive orders.
Impeachment has only happened twice in U.S. political history. To Andrew Jackson, in 1868, for “high crimes and misdemeanors” which consisted mainly of his personnel policies. And to Bill Clinton, in 1998, for not keeping his fly zipped up.
In both cases, the Senate acquitted them. Both men served out the balance of their terms of office.
Richard Nixon only escaped impeachment by resigning before the House of Representatives voted.
Theoretically, Congress can remove a president from office. It has never happened.
Theoretically, too, the Judicial branch could arrest and convict a president for a criminal offence. That too has never happened. And perhaps could never happen, given the president’s power to issue unconditional pardons. Even for himself.
Impeachment will not save democracy, as some have boldly asserted. It will not change the rules that let the wealthiest — whether individuals or corporations — spend billions to buy the loyalty of their favoured candidates. It will not change the system that creates three equal authorities — the president and his Administration, Congress, and the Judiciary — so that any of them can thumb its nose at the other two.
After all, if you’re equal to them, why should you submit to their will?
That is, of course, the fear that even if impeached, Donald Trump will claim presidential privilege and continue wreaking havoc.
Impeachment itself will not re-unite children caged in detention centres by Immigration and Customs Enforcement with their parents.
It will not restore funding to public schools. It will not cancel employment discrimination against LGBTQetc. It will not undo punitive labour regulations.
It will not lead to a change of heart in the Pentagon, ending America’s endless lust for endless wars. It will not move funds from what Eisenhauer called the “military/industrial complex” to social programs. Or to universal health care.
It will not — at least not immediately — restore trust in America’s honour. That former allies will not be abandoned or betrayed. That negotiated trade deals will not be cancelled. That international agreements will not be repudiated.
Impeachment will not even reverse the policies imposed by Trump’s executive orders, not by law, on administrative agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency, which is no longer protecting the environment. Pesticides will still be sprayed on wilderness vegetation. Bee-killing insecticides will still be used on farms. Drilling for oil — and worse, fracking — will still be supported in delicate geological zones in California and Alaska. Boreal forests will still fall to chainsaws.
And, unless impeachment also includes a clause barring Donald Trump from using Twitter or any other means of mass communication, white supremacists will still read encouragement for acts of violence against African-Americans, Mexicans, Muslims, Jews, and women.
Impeachment will not, in fact, change anything. Except possibly the fortunes of the political parties involved, pro or con.
Impeachment has yet to remove any president from office. John Tylor, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama all survived impeachment attempts. It’s not even clear whether the two other branches of constitutional government can remove a sitting president from office.
Advice columnist Ann Landers used to suggest that miscreants should be punished by 40 lashes with a wet noodle. However much I may enjoy watching the mighty fall, at the political level, impeachment is little more than Landers’ wet noodle.
