This senior finds drivers to be courteous
Dear Editor:
From time to time, there are letters to the editor from cyclists and pedestrians complaining about rude behaviour from drivers. I think it important that the opposite viewpoint is published.
I am a 90-year old who can only ride a three-wheel bike. I go everywhere in town, so many drivers have seen me. And my experience as an old man riding his tricycle has been nothing but positive.
Without exception, drivers will stop for me when they see I am trying to cross. And even though I take up more space on the road than a two-wheel bike, drivers, without exception, give me space.
Is it because of my age? Most drivers have a grandfather my age.
But to all drivers in Penticton, thank you.
Peter Selles
Penticton
What a difference one year can make
Dear Editor:
It’s certainly ironic that last year certain B.C. businesses were decrying the fact that Albertans were so mad at us for daring to oppose their Trans-Mountain Pipeline through our province that they would stop coming here as tourists.
Now we can’t keep them away as they’re even sneaking into B.C. campsites regardless of their province’s remonstrances.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Here’s a third option for cycling route
Dear Editor:
I have reviewed the City of Penticton’s Lake-to-Lake cycling downtown options selected by the city. The Martin-Winnipeg options sections have been well researched, despite the lack of a timetable and costs being submitted.
Sadly overlooked in the process are the disruptions imposed on residents, deliveries and access to seniors residences, financial impact on businesses, accessibility, safety issues at bus stops (asking the visually impaired and seniors to cross a two-way uncontrolled bike lane is not safe), reduced parking and recent alterations to Martin Street at great cost to the taxpayers.
Winnipeg Street has been previously used for various events and parades: Peachfest, other festivals, and for bike events and the triathlon route.
In light of the above, I suggest that both the Martin-Winnipeg streets are unsuitable options for the proposed Lake-to-Lake cycling route.
I am at a loss and do not comprehend why the City has remained silent and not even considered the existing Lake-to-Lake bike routes used by cyclists/pedestrians for the past several years : i.e from the marina via Okanagan Park to The Peach, alongside Lakeshore to the SS Sicamous and the Rose Garden, Loco Landing Adventure Park and bike/pathway on the east side of the channel to the junction of Eckardt Ave. to the Highway 97 bridge intersection of the Penticton Indian Reserve scenic paved bikeway/pathway on the west side of the channel leading directly to Skaha Lake park and beaches with minor adjustments.
I opine that the City should seriously continue and discuss the present channel agreement with the Penticton Indian Band under the Master Plan (Parks and Recreation) in order to enhance, and beautify the existing river channel route along the west side of the channel connecting directly to Skaha Lake.
Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Rotten in the state of Summerland
Dear Editor:
In “Hamlet,” William Shakespeare coined the expression there is “something rotten in the state of Denmark.”
I say there is something rotten, not right, and definitely seriously amiss in the District of Summerland.
Especially when a staff member is permitted to write letters, that appear to be of a promotional nature rather than factual, to “solar supporters,” or more recently “solar email list subscribers” leading me to question the ethics of such a practice.
It is certainly tied to the upcoming public information session on July 13 and clearly an effort to garner support for the solar project. I was not aware that staff members were hired to solicit support no matter what position they hold. Isn’t that why there is a municipal website?
When council members were questioned about the emails sent exclusively to “solar supporters” the first time, the answer was it was part of the position and chose not to deal with it.
For me, the recent solicitation to the “solar email list subscribers” is clearly saying something is “rotten at the District of Summerland.”
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
What the world needs now is love, sweet love
Dear Editor:
Why is everything in the world based on money? I suppose that it is here to stay. If we could only spread it out more evenly. What the world really needs to spread out more evenly is love, caring, compassion and hope for one another if we, as a species, are to survive.
The recent episodes in both the U.S. and Canada demonstrate that need for change. The politicians say that change for the better will come — but when ahd how? This can be regarded with some skepticism as the course of the country is determined, by a large extent, through the actions of the giant corporations, and the huge money makers.
Do they plan on taking it all with them, dispense it, share it and help the needy Why is there such disparity? Because there are not equal opportunities for us all.
Why?
Because in many cases the opportunity for equal access to good housing, education, health care and proper nutrition does not exist, all of which has led and will lead to more terrible times for those afflicted.
I am in my later years and have seen it all unfold enough to know that change has to come.
Quit spending billions of dollars on tanks, guns, war planes and other weapons that kill thousands continually. We are the only species that kills its own kind. Get rid of the weapons manufacturers, and the traders in arms for all of us who are yellow, black, white or brown — all of us who are alike in that we all have dreams, hopes and wish for the best for all of us.
There has to be some equality. The poor and the downtrodden do not always have to remain that way. Their lives must be changed for the better. Let’s create more accommodations and a greater access to good nutrition, education, medical care and perhaps most of all to hope. Let us all get working on getting it right. Love for one another plays a very big part. And money, which will not be going away, can be used in a much more sensible and positive way.
When will all of this come to be?
Hopefully with all that is going on in the world today it is already in the works, and will hopefully come to fruition in the not too distant future.
Chuck Waddington
Penticton
Immediately stop the Alaska loophole
Dear Editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic has, as we all know, changed the world that we once knew. It will, in all probability, never be the same. We don’t really know what the “new world” will be like. Only when the COVID pandemic has been quelled will we have an idea as to what lies ahead.
In the meantime, the largest virtually unprotected border in the world is causing us angst and consternation. The border as we know has been closed for some time. Save for essential travel involving goods and services, border travel has not been allowed. Canadians can’t go south and Americans can’t come north. This plan was agreed to by both major players.
However, once again, our politicos have dropped the ball. The Canadian government has caved in to the American way. What else is new, you might add?
Free travel through B.C. to get to Alaska seems to be the order of the day. The big question is “why?” If the border is closed to non-essential travel, why should Americans be allowed to cross for any reason if we Canadians are not? Oh, I get it, we Canadians want to be thought of as “nice guys.”
The COVID pandemic in the United States is snowballing faster than almost any other country in the world and Canada, as a good neighbour, is allowing some of their citizens to pass through “on the way to Alaska.” What a political joke. On the aspect of border closure, our government is a “paper tiger,” a token joke.
These would-be Alaska travelers seem to be taking a detour from Alaska to visit Vancouver, Whistler, Vancouver Island and other coastal island communities. Unknowingly they are acting somewhat like Second World War 5th columnists acted during that time. Once again, why is this happening? Blame our illustrious federal government.
Unless there is a logical reason for the Americans to be here, there should be ushered home, post haste for fear that all of our efforts to thwart the pandemic might be in vain. Boot them out; fine them, anything to uphold the border closure principles.
Until the feds get their act together, we are going to be held health hostages by the U.S. and the threat of the pandemic is there. Closed should be closed to all and not have exceptions to prove the rule.
Contact your local MP with concerns; contact your local MLA with concerns so that the border crossing is a level playing field and we, BCers are not victims of circumstance.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Wonderful to be back on a bicycle
Dear Editor:
I had to share my thanks for J.P. Squires’ column (Okanagan Weekend, April 25) providing the impetus for my hubby and I to take the plunge and purchase e-bikes in early May after almost 30 years of not cycling. It truly is so fun to be on a bicycle again, I feel like I’m 11 and ride around with a big smile on my face.
Fortunate enough to still be working but tied to my home office, a 35-minute cycle at lunch time provides the perfect break mid-day plus is a huge stress reliever for which I’m grateful.
“Ready to start having fun?” was the last line of the column ... heck yes!
Lauren J. Cornish
Penticton
Don’t punish all for actions of a few
Dear Editor:
Thank you for publishing Al Formo’s letter, “Booze on the beach taking a step backwards,” (Herald, June 25) which has good points, but I respectfully disagree with him.
As an example, take four people, two men and two women, who arrive at a Blaine, Wash. pub after crossing the border.
One male drinks constantly, the other male drinks carefully, the two women probably drink as much or less than the cautious male.
At night’s end, the two women leave about the same time as the heavier drinking male despite all three admonishing that male that he probably shouldn’t be driving.
The second male walks a while before heading home and comes to an independent conclusion that drinking too much is a bad idea. Hopefully the other three get home safely.
My point, ultimately, is that not everyone behaves similarly and to punish everyone or restrict everyone because of a few is not fair.
We already have problems with litter, but not everyone litters, though it might seem that way.
If drinking is allowed, than ensure there are safety and cleaning measures. Any violations should be shared with police, and liquor establishments to enable bans of trouble makers.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Trump’s rallies could prove to be deadly
Dear Editor:
Gunfire by a shooter on a 2017 Las Vegas open air festival injured 869 and killed 59. It was unlawful.
The loser, unbalanced, White House patient No-Trust Trump has lured thousands to his White House patient, No-Trust Trump defacto COVID-19 distribution rallies. They are legal. Why?
The deadly COVID-19 pandemic and the side effects has killed over 130,000 Americans.
Are Trump’s MAGA rallies any different from the Las Vegas shooter? America is set to become the most dangerous country in the world.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Help keep a piece of local history alive
Dear Editor:
I read with interest your article on the SS Sicamous (Okanagan Weekend, June 27).
As a founding director (1988–2010) and past long-time volunteer and current ongoing supporter of the remarkable heritage vessel, I have been blessed with the knowledge that this restoration has been in good hands, but like any old wooden structure needs constant ongoing maintenance.
I have kept regular contact with management and visits to the Maritime Museum Park (which includes the SS Naramata, the CN Tug #6, the 1907 SS Okanagan Stern Saloon and the old Dredge Shed).
However, I am very concerned about the financial future of this Maritime Museum in light of COVID-19; all weddings, festivals (jazz), celebrations of lives, etc. have been cancelled; with the City of Penticton’s recommendationg the museum not be able to open this summer.
The potential revenue losses are devastating as are the staff layoffs.
It is incumbent on us all as Penticton citizens to rally behind the “call to arms” being made in your article.
Get involved, show your support. Become a member‚ it starts at $25. Visit: www.sssicamous.ca
Become a volunteer, check us out… painters, carpenters, tour guides, come in and talk to us.
Become a donor preserving history that will outlive us all.
I know that you will find your involvement highly rewarding, educational and fulfilling.
David Stocks
Penticton