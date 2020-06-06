Cannings’ party holds up Commons
Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to MP Richard Canning’s recent column in the Penticton Herald, “The House of Commons is Working."
This column was written in response to the fact that Cannings and his NDP Opposition party voted against resuming regular Parliamentary sittings.
Of all the critical times in the history of our country, now is the time for people from every riding in this country to have representation. Our community has been devastated by the COVID shutdowns.
There are massive changes being made to program spending that need scrutinizing, and to keep our democratic processes intact we must continue to hold the government to account.
Cannings boasts the revised format sitting as the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic includes “twice the time to question the government to make sure they are working for the benefit of Canadians.”
Cannings further states his opinion that this is a “better” solution. Better for whom?
What is more telling is what Cannings does not tell us. He does not tell us that without regular sessions of Parliament, there are no longer opposition day motions.
Opposition day motions are the most powerful tool for the opposition in a minority Parliament. Already in this Parliament, opposition motions have been passed twice against the Liberal government.
Cannings also does not tell you the private members bills do not advance without a regular Parliament sitting.
And the critical need for emergency debates? This is another tool of the opposition that is not available in this committee format that would be available under regular Parliament.
Now, more than ever, we need leadership and representation for this riding. We sent MP Cannings to do a job for us. Instead, he and his colleagues have voted with the Liberals to sideline regular sittings in Parliament.
While Cannings may believe an extended question period is a “better” way of holding the government to account rather than opposition day motions, private members business and emergency debate through regular sittings of Parliament, I respectfully disagree.
Helena Konanz, Penticton
No consultation on beach drinking
Dear Editor:
It isn’t very often Tom Isherwood and I might agree on something.
In the case of the “Beach Drinking Experiment.” I couldn’t agree with him more. Unlike most of the current councillors, I grew up in this area, and almost eight decades later, I can still recall many developmental changes that have taken place. The one proposed by Coun, Campbell Watt takes the cake.
Seeing that council has already rubber-stamped the experiment, unless I missed it, was there an engagement study done? If so, how does one get a copy of the result?
Better yet, how does one get a copy of the engagement survey question sheet? It seems only fair that the local citizenry (taxpayers) be given some input.
Let’s look at the proposal realistically. Check the following:
— Has any thought been given to the impact of alcohol consumption by nearby groups of legal age to families (with young children)?
— Within the time parameters will bylaw officers be checking for under-age drinkers?
— What happens after the 8 p.m. curfew? Will it be an honour system?
— Has ny thought been given to the drinking/driving scenario and what liability will the city have for that matter?
— Has any thought been given to litter/disposal?
These are but a few issues. While the proposal by Watt and/or staff may appear to have economic merit, the big question has not been addressed: What does the local voting public think or has the public been asked?
It appears that the horse is before the cart. A one-month trial period has been granted with input to follow. Why not put out a survey so that thoughts and ideas put forth might make more sense in decision making?
Ron Barillaro, Penticton
Beach drinkers too close together
Dear Editor:
I was surprised and concerned to see the picture on the front page of the Penticton Herald on Thursday, not because of the subject matter – the first day of alcohol being legally consumed on the beach, but the photo itself. I had to check with friends on a Zoom meeting if I had missed an announcement regarding physical distancing. Had it been discontinued?
I was assured it had not been.
The picture in the Herald shows five smiling young adults who were definitely not keeping the recommended two-metre distance, nor were there masks which are to be used when the distance cannot be maintained.
It sends a very poor visual message to all of us and was, in my opinion, irresponsible. A follow-up outlining proper actions to keep the curve flattened should be printed along with regrets for using this photo. Maybe a new picture showing both responsible imbibing and social distancing.
M. Newton, Penticton
Using 5G to spy on Kelowna citizens
Dear Editor:
Re: City to use 5G to study traffic (The Daily Courier, June 2, page A3).
Is this just another dumb idea to try to promote the city? I’m not sure if any real public consultation has taken place. I moved away from Kelowna a few years ago. I have family members there who have heard nothing.
Did they ask the public? Did they have a public forum? The devices will monitor traffic, but what is next?
I personally don’t believe we should allow any electronic devices to monitor any portion of our lives. It’s an invasion of privacy and may be harmful to our health. I will try my best to remove family members from Kelowna. I will no longer visit there, nor do any shopping or touring. Kelowna will be completely off my path indefinitely.
I believe in following the money. Who benefits from this? Who is governing decisions made in the city? I see Rogers Communica-tions has their hands in this, and they are a for-profit company. Will they be putting in more infrastructure for further purposes? This is the beginning of a very bad future.
I will do everything in my power to ensure big corporations do not profit off the health and lives of citizens in our country. What about you? Will you ask the questions? Our country really needs to stand up against corporate greed in our country. It’s killing us.
Lynn Fenton, Edgewood, B.C.