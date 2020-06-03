Stop the violence before it happens
Dear Editor:
The media has been making much of domestic violence lately — past, present and potentially future.
They say that when the pandemic is over, many victims will be able to come forward for help. They also expect a surge of future violence when men can once again move about freely. (Stats Canada says that 80% of domestic assault victims are women, and of child victims, 59% are girls.)
None of this is new — just like the long-term care facility crisis, it becomes a focus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Couples/families being forced to stay in close quarters for a long time (self-isolation) leads to more assaults with less help.
Here in our area, we not only have the Osoyoos man allegedly beating his wife to death, but well before the virus, an ex-cop shot his wife in the face.
Attention being paid doesn’t necessarily mean solutions being sought. The ex-cop was under house arrest within months and the latest alleged wife-killer within a month or so, because of COVID-19.
All of this brings to mind the classic tale of many bodies coming down a river. Compassionate people are kept busy pulling them out, but no one goes upstream to see why the bodies continue to come. The abusers upstream are rarely held to account until their victims are dead; wife killers are perfect examples of this.
Joy Lang
Penticton
The abuser needs to be removed from home
Dear Editor:
Every time I read information decrying domestic abuse, I am left to wonder: why are the women and children put out of their home and forced to relocate?
A more sensible and fair arrangement in my opinion is to remove the abuser from the family home. In short, remove the cause of the problem. I expect it would be as cost effective as the present system, and a lot less traumatizing for the women and children. Let the abuser experience retribution for being abusive.
E.J. Walker
Okanagan Falls
Has city council been drinking?
Dear Editor:
What’s next on the list of just plain stupidity? It’s difficult not to laugh at the suggestion by Coun. Campbell Watt regarding the stupidity of allowing booze on the beach (Herald, June 3).
Watt must believe in fairy tales if he truly believes “that if we put proper procedures in place I think this would be a really great opportunity for us to not say no to everything.”
Time will tell that smoking pot, drinking booze, shooting needles in parks or on the beach are all a no-no.
When — not if — a casualty occurs to an innocent party through stepping on a needle or broken glass, can the City of Penticton be sued?
Message for Campbell Watt — there are far too many procedures and laws in place already that are completely ignored without adding more stress on law enforcement knowing a quick release from a failed justice system is a given.
With such a silly motion, has this man and the rest of council been drinking?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Why is the Meng Wanzhu file so complicated?
Dear Editor:
I find myself puzzled at the apparent lack of comprehension by the Chinese government regarding Meng Wanzhu’s detention and wonder if steps have been taken by Canada’s representatives to fully explain these matters to President Xi Jinping or his staff.
President Jinping demanded that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau order the court to release Wanzhu and apparently continues to do so.
If Trudeau were to do as Jimgping asks, two things would happen.
First, the court would ignore his instruction and second, Trudeau would be forced out of office. The only way Ms. Wanzhu could be swiftly released would be for the U.S. government to withdraw its extradition request.
The Chinese government recently completed a trade deal with the United States.
The logical course of action would have been for them to tell the U.S. negotiators that the deal would not be completed unless they withdrew their request for Wanzhu to be extradited.
As far as I am aware, it has not been reported if this matter was even discussed. Even if it was, the Chinese concluded the agreement without any such action by the U.S. government which suggests that they did not understand the situation, but they continue to press the Canadian government for action which is outside their control.
The big question is – if the Chinese do not understand the situation, why has it not been explained to them?
Brian Butler
Penticton
Show your love by staying away
Dear Editor:
Yes, it is heartbreaking not to be able to visit family and friends currently in long-term care homes. However, I know I would never be able to forgive myself if, after a visit with them, I had been the cause of their being infected by COVID-19.
Jennifer Shore
Victoria
Horgan ignorant about care homes
Dear Editor:
So Premier John Horgan is “horrified” to read the reports coming out of Quebec and Ontario about terrible conditions in care facilities. But here in B.C. he can say “with great certainty that the providers are giving the best care possible.”
Oh? Is he unaware that the provincial Health Ministry has sent its own administrators into several care facilities? These are privately owned facilities that have repeatedly failed to meet standards during inspections, even after corrective action plans.
There have been allegations of abuse and neglect in homes run by Retirement Concepts, one of the largest contractors.
This has been going on since last fall and just five days ago (May 25) the government administration had to be extended. Do these names refresh memory?: Selkirk Seniors Village, Nanaimo Seniors Village, Comox Seniors Village, Summerland Seniors Village?
It was under the previous government, the B.C. Liberals, that many care homes were taken from of the public realm and contracted out to private corporations. But private, for profit ownership has also been identified as a source of the problems in Quebec and Ontario.
Profits versus good care. Guess which wins.
Paul Glassen
Nanaimo
Booster Juice will accommodate you
Dear Editor:
In response to Tom Iserhwood’s letter to the editor about lack of bathrooms in town (Herald, June 2).
Amanda and I at Booster Juice in Cherry Lane Shopping Centre have always welcomed anyone needing to use a bathroom and we do not ask that they buy anything. No need to ask, just walk in, but please say “thank you” on the way out.
And we will welcome you to our second location in Riverside Village, opening early July,
John Partington
Penticton
So long, thank you Dermod Travis
Dear Editor:
Re: “Columnist, watchdog compared to Ralph Nader” (Herald, June 3).
It is with profound sadness I note the death of Dermod Travis at such a productive time of life.
His work as an independent social and political critic had no peer in our province. Always forceful and studiously non-partisan, he offered exhaustively researched commentary on critical events in the life of our province.
We are left the poorer for his loss.
Tom Shandel
Cowichan Bay