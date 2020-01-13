Albas doesn’t tell the whole story
Dear editor:
I do not believe in making big new year’s resolutions as they are so easy to break. This year I decided, to attempt, to switch from Argumentative Confrontations (AC) to Discussion Conversations (DC) and follow the old line of: we have two eyes, two ears and one mouth, so watch and listen twice as much as speaking.
I read the latest article from our local MP (Albas, Herald, Opinion, Jan. 10) and was hoping that he had also adopted a similar resolution.
However, at the end, there it was, his typical cheap shot: about the federal government giving $12 million to Loblaws.
Yes, Loblaws would receive the $12 million on top of its own $36 million contribution to upgrade the refrigeration units at 370 Loblaw-owned stores across the country.
The government estimates the changes will reduce carbon emissions from those stores by 23%.
Mr. Albas appeared to be concerned that a profitable company was receiving this money.
Titanium Corporation Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., both from Alberta, received $40 million to reduce methane/GHG emissions from oil sands tailings and ponds.
In 2018, Canadian Natural Resources net earnings were $2.5 billion.
Regarding the first part of his article, about fighting zebra mussels, I have a cabin on a lake where every boat is inspected before it can enter the lake.
My municipal taxes pay for the inspector and no one complains.
Remember that provincial or federal monies still come out of the same taxpayer’s pocket.
It is easy to oppose and complain but it takes much more time and effort to propose a solution.
Maybe this could be his new year’s resolution.
David Perron
West Kelowna
Boeing boss still rewarded for Max
Dear editor:
Re: “Workers knew 737 Max was flawed.”
Boeing has ousted CEO Dennis Muilenberg , but he left with $80 million worth of stock options and other assets. This is his reward for failure.
This money should be going to the victims’ families.
Boeing put a flawed, unsafe aircraft on the market.
In total, 346 people died in two crashes before the Max was grounded worldwide. Boeing’s attitude was “put speed and cost savings ahead of safety.”
Typically, Boeing is considering punishing employees who are blowing the whistle on the plane’s deficiencies.
This is the company that tried to shut down production of the Bombardier C-Series airplane, which is a far superior machine.
These tactics are reminiscent of General Motors which, in the 1970s, designed and built 10 million trucks with the gas tanks outside the frame of the truck.
This enabled the truck to leak fuel and ignite with rear-end and side-impact collisions.
GM was aware of the problem in 1973, but refused to have the trucks recalled.
GM withheld accident reports from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In 1994, U.S. Transportation Secretary Federico Pena determined that GM pickups had a safety defect that GM had known about for 20 years, but had not remedied the defect or warned the public.
GM was accused of having “made a decision of sales over safety.”
In the end, GM put political pressure on the Secretary and got a settlement even though more than 2,000 people had been killed in fiery crashes involving these trucks from 1973 to 2009.
No remedy was offered to owners of the defective vehicles.
Zoltan Lawrence
Kelowna
Tracing the deadly chain of events
Dear editor:
A simple analogy.
You deliberately shoot and kill my brother. That’s murder.
In retaliation, just to let you know that what you did wasn’t right, but because I’m slightly more ethical than you, I just shoot you in the foot to teach you a lesson.
But, unfortunately, the shotgun that I use blows apart and kills all of your family as well. That’s a tragedy, but it’s also murder.
The question is: If you hadn’t killed my brother in the first place, would the rest of the events have taken place?
So, who is to blame for the death of your family?
I would say you are.
Frank Martens
Summerland
War never ends how it’s planned
Dear editor:
We just celebrated the Christmas message: “Peace to men of good will.”
It was the light.
But the light in 2020 was the assassination by aerial incineration of Iranian official and said-bad-guy General Soleimani.
St. Paul was once a bad guy.
Was the tragic Ukrainian airliner crash in Iran a result of Trump's Iran War?
Right or wrong, Trump and his have been baptized in the blood of the innocent in his war with Iran.
Wars never end as planned.
It is written: Love your neighbour as yourself, thou shalt not kill. Blessed are the peace makers.
In gun-happy, bomb-happy America?
In God we trust – just fake news?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
How to find solace in times of tragedy
Dear editor:
The tragedy of the plane being shot down by Iran is sickening.
When tragedy strikes a friend abroad or here at home it can cause a chill colder than a cold, cold heart.
The reported attack taking the lives of so many people that will never get the chance to live life is unforgiving.
Unfortunately, terror has been a daily occurrence around the world since time began.
Personally, I gladly shared my eulogies for my best boyhood friend, his oldest son and a brother who all passed away during the short time of three months this past spring.
Even though friends and family pass, on we can communicate daily with our stored memories that repeat in full colour and words the good and sad time we shared together here on earth.
I have been thinking of drumming up the courage to undertake a 2016 new year’s resolution which I sincerely hope is successful: I will strive to break the last emotional chains that bind me and ignore the daily bad that affects life on a planet that has disaster knocking at the door.
High time to fold the bad hand I was dealt as a child and declare myself a winner who grew up without family love, drugs or booze in my young life.
With no hope of a new hand or righting the past, this latest tragedy has me appreciating the good 72 years I have lived in Canada.
I feed the early morning birds, play with my dog (Tina), enjoy sunrises and sunsets and all four seasons, my made-in-Canada family, many friends and the Penticton Herald, whose letter page at times could have been written by men of war.
Yes, everyday above ground is a good day and all people should make the best of it, as life is fragile with no guarantee of when, unlike bingo, your final number to depart may be called.
To make it work, advocate peace and shun the sound of constant war.
Politicians, please mind our own business as it may help a great deal because retaliation is…. Well, you know.
Believe it or not, some letter writers with professed better skill than I could start the ball of peace rolling right on the letters page of the Penticton Herald.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Don’t slap hand that feeds church
Dear editor:
It's sort of ironic what was shown in the roundup of last year's news on Global Okanagan.
The Pope slapped one of the hands that feeds him. (A worshipper grabbed his hand, and he slapped her hand away.)
After all, aren't handy people like her (mainly women) the ones who support the church?
Joy Lang
Penticton
Feds, not locals, should take PIB hit
Dear editor:
The PIB on behalf of locatee owner Adam Eneas has requested through the RDOS that taxpayers to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars as their share of the bill to clean up that huge pile of waste on his land.
That waste pile is surrounded by approximately 15 businesses.
How many of those businesses are operating on land leased from Eneas? Adam Eneas as a business person should take responsibility for his own mess.
He accepted the easy money offered by Appleton to dump its waste on his land and now that it has backfired on him he wants the taxpayers to foot the bill for cleanup.
The problem lies with the PIB and their lack of bylaws and/or enforcement of bylaws to control the dumping of waste in a business area on locatee land. The band needs to deal with it. Not the surrounding taxpayers.
Under current laws it’s a federal responsibility; not local taxpayers. Federal tax dollars should be wasted cleaning up this irresponsible mess, not local tax dollars.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Kettle campaign boils up $100K
Dear editor:
The Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign has finished for another year.
It was a big success, with over 250 volunteers ringing the bells at eight locations in Penticton, Summerland, Keremeos and Oliver. Over $100,000 was raised in 28 days.
Not only did this money help provide 850 Christmas hampers in Penticton and Cawston, (over 1,200 people), it will also support the Family Services Food Bank for part of the year.
The food bank is now well-stocked with food. But the need is always great.
I’d like to thank all the volunteers, and you, the people of the South Okanagan,
for making this campaign such a success. I’d also like to thank Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, Real Canadian Superstore, Walmart, Safeway, Canadian Tire and BC liquor stores in Penticton, Keremeos, Oliver and Summerland, and other event locations, for your generosity in allowing the kettles in your locations.
Val Fenn,
Kettle co-ordinator
Just let the Royals do their own thing
Dear editor:
With all of the uproar about Harry and Meaghan leaving the royal family, I think they should do whatever they want to do!
Good for them for not wanting to become part of The Firm, and they should live wherever they choose. However, I don’t think Canadian or the B.C. taxpayers should be responsible for their security if they’re moving here on their own accord.
If they’re here on official business, i.e. representing the Queen, then we provide security. If they’re here of their own choosing, they should pay for their own security.
I would like to bet that this big change in their lives is mostly due to Meaghan. I don’t think she’s adapting very well to becoming a member of the Royal family with all of its rules and maybe she gave Harry an ultimatum: granny or her.
Let’s give them their space.
Mavis Creech
Penticton
