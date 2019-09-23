Film star Smith should be on list
Dear editor:
Not to take anything away from Mike Reno (Herald, Editorial, Sept. 4) but there was an arguably more famous person to come out of Penticton.
Her name was Alexis Smith and she, like Mike, was a performer, only in her case, an actress.
She starred in major films in the 40s with such luminaries as Errol Flynn, Cary Grant, Kirk Douglas, Martin Sheen, Burt Lancaster, Bing Crosby and Paul Newman.
Famous actresses she worked with included Bette Davis, Debbie Reynolds, Olivia de Haviland, Joan Crawford and Jodie Foster.
Alexis Smith also won a Tony Award in 1972, crowning her career on Broadway.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Non-profits don’t get a ‘free ride’
Dear editor:
I am writing in response to your recent headlines “Free ride may come to an end for non-profits” (Herald, A1, Sept. 17) and “Council ends free ride for non-profits” (Herald, A1, Sept. 18).
These provocative declarations only serve to create a distorted and inaccurate portrayal of the fiscal reality of most, if not all, non-profit organizations providing service in our community.
The analysis that has led to council deciding that applying even a portion of the property tax waiver to each applicant does not acknowledge that non-profit organizations are distinctly different than other potential “taxpayers.”
Non-profits by their culture are in and of the community; governance is local. They deliver vital services on a shoe string, with funding that has not kept pace with the cost of services, human resource management, maintenance, transportation, or technology.
Government funders have consistently constrained administrative allocations provided in their funding while requiring increasingly complex reporting and data management accountabilities. Further, government at both the provincial and federal levels are increasingly downloading critical services to community agencies to design, deliver, and sustain.
Unlike a private business, any surplus that might be accrued (a unicorn for most agencies) is put back into services to offset the disproportionate demand versus funding allocations. Most, if not all non-profits, are fundraising to augment their revenue and maintain services.
It is irresponsible to assert that non-profits have been getting a “free ride.” The annual request for a waiver of taxes is vital to the ongoing capacity of organizations to respond to community need.
Council may be challenged to find sources of revenue, however, I would argue this is, as Joe Fries suggested in his editorial (Herald, Sept. 17) nickel-and-diming the wrong source.
Kim Lyster
Penticton
Lots to digest on the letters page
Dear editor:
I would like to add my observations on some letters I've read recently in the Herald.
1. I agree with Paul Crossley’s letter (Herald, Letters, Sept. 18)regarding drug addicts and the IH needle program, and invite those in favor to re-home as many as they want and also pay my share for this "enabling program" that was suggested by John Archer (Herald, Letters, Sept. 19) and is run by so-called experts. In my opinion experts are ruining the world as it seems they may be well educated "book-wise" but there isn't an ounce of common sense in what many are stating, proposing and or promising. It's also a fact that any one person’s opinion is worth no more or less than another’s.
2. It was interesting to read Wendy Hyer’s comments about the school board not having a program to assist children with transportation when they happen to live outside the normal school bus route. (Herald, A1, Sept. 19). I guess she really does care about the kids and not her own self-interests? I wonder if the whole educational system would come to a grinding halt if her position (to the tune of well $100,000 a year) was to be eliminated? I think not!
3. Why do those who protest for climate change not go to where the worst sources are and demand those responsible for 99% of the problem do something about their contributions instead of only protesting here at home where our natural resources are extracted in the most environmentally friendly way in the world? Could we do more? Certainly, but it will take a concerted worldwide effort to make one iota of difference.
4. Lastly, I cannot believe the irrelevant uproar over Trudeau and his black face incident. As much as I despise the man and his politics, the resulting outrage is only making the rest of the porkers look ridiculous, and as others have said, it becomes increasingly difficult to pick a decent apple out of the garbage bin we are faced with.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
First responders bearing the brunt
Dear editor:
I quite often don’t share my husband’s opinions, however referring to the letter in response to Paul’s letter from John Archer on Sept. 19, I must say in this case I do agree with my husband.
Our youngest daughter was a first responder for 22 years and finally bit the bullet, so to speak, after having to constantly try and revive some of these addicted people numerous times, and left a well-paying, well-pensioned job.
It played havoc with her having to come home to a husband that was also a first responder and three beautiful children. Fortunately, they have a strong marriage and so far the children – two of which are young adults – have escaped the horror of this devil: drugs.
I can’t in my wildest dreams fathom what kind of mayhem the continual efforts to resuscitate these individuals has on the first responders.
This is a life choice and these addicts must assume responsibility for their actions. They don’t seem to have any empathy for the people that put themselves in harm’s way to bring them back from the brink.
Our daughter ended up having to wear a bullet proof vest, goggles and take self-defence courses because of how some of these people acted towards the people that were trying to save them.
These first responders are angels in my eyes and we must stand behind them to make their jobs a little easier, healthier, and safer.
Sheila Crossley
Penticton
Blackface least of Trudeau flubs
Dear editor:
Alligator tears....Trudeau did need to apologize! And to top it off, he did it three times! I think Tom Isherwood must be drinking some of that Olalla water again! (Herald, Letters, Sept. 20)
Blackface is a disgrace for a prime minster of such a great country to lower himself to a race profile! All the other dribble Tom mentioned did not offend any race.
Now how about an apology for SNC-Lavalin, no balanced budget and his Mickey Mouse dress-up in India!
Bryon Berry
Penticton
Vote before going south for winter
Dear editor:
Snowbirds your vote counts, so before you head south you can vote now.
Find your local Elections Canada office. In Penticton it is located at 502 Martin St. (the former Canadian Legion location). Take in your ID and you can vote. Right now it is a write-in ballot, but as we get closer to election day the ballots will be printed with candidate names.
Your vote is important. Please vote now.
Rick Thorpe
Penticton
Window display not to be missed
Dear editor:
What a delight to see a colourful store window display in Penticton.
Walking down Westminster Avenue I discovered a lovely window display for the fall season. As it is not on the Main Street perhaps many people would miss it. This window has wonderful displays depicting each season of the year. How nice to see positive happy scenes.
The store is Beadz and kudos to the lady who creates these fun and creative displays.
Joan Lansdell
Penticton
