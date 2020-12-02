Dennis Walker's book a must-read
Dear Editor:
Dennis Walker, long-time morning host at Great Valleys Radio has written a book, “The Little Red Radio.”
Dennis recalls 20-some years providing good ol’ country music, spinning 45 records as he describes it, as well as hosting the many interesting and sometimes famous guests who walked into his tiny studio.
Five mornings each week listeners — and they were dedicated from Princeton to Rock Creek and from Vernon to Omak, Washington and beyond — tuned in to get their local news and the kind of talk and music they enjoyed.
Dennis describes interesting interviews with people like Montreal Canadiens’ icon Guy Lafleur, World heavyweight boxing champion George Chuvalo, country music superstar Don Williams, as well as many others, too numerous to mention.
A special segment was devoted to his friendship with Murray Maxwell, the unofficial ambassador with the Penticton Vees for so many years.
There is something for everyone in this book and with people having time to read as a result of COVID restrictions, perhaps now’s the time to purchase a good book for oneself or a special gift at Christmas for a friend.
“The Little Red Radio” is now available at Dragons Den on Front Street or at Sunshine Glass at 142 Industrial Court. The price is $25 with all proceeds to charity on behalf of Dennis.
Ivan McLelland
Penticton
Ask questions, you’re then labelled a denier
Dear Editor:
Here we are watching Global B.C. News at Six and, yet again, we’ve hit a record number of new COVID-19 cases.
Nine hundred-plus new cases today and the total of cases in B.C. just topped 30,000. Scary right? Those are huge numbers.
Dr. Bonnie Henry has told us “no visitors.” Not even our “safe six.” While these numbers seem like the virus is raging out of control and the apocalypse is nigh, do you realize that the 30,000 diagnosed cases represents just .6 percent of the B.C. population?
Now I understand the need to make us toe the line. I have no problem wearing a mask in a public place. But, just think of the impact the one-Fluevog-fits-all approach is having on our mental and financial health. Also, consider that in Interior Health, the percentage is even smaller because for the most part, we are wearing our masks and social distancing.
For those who had a bad case — or worse lost someone — I know numbers don’t mean anything. However, the same can be said for those who have of lost someone from cancer or any other affliction. You won’t get a daily total on that in the news.
It seems if you question Dr. Henry or the federal or provincial governments, you are a denier. I call BS on that. We must question the response to determine what they did right and what they did wrong.
If we don’t, we are all totally screwed.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Men have forever been catching up
Dear Editor:
The real truth may be Eve was created before Adam and men have been chasing women ever since, trying to catch up. No wonder Mary knew about the first Christmas before Joseph.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Help protect others, wear mask in public
Dear Editor:
I have heard others say that the COVID-19 virus is a hoax. Here’s some information about how one well-known virus operates: the chickenpox virus.
If you have never had chickenpox, and you are sitting across the room in an average-sized living room with a person infected with chickenpox, this airborne virus is going to infect you within 15 minutes. Researchers keep learning more about the infectivity of the COVID-19 virus.
How airborne is it? How long does it stay viable? (These are just some of the many questions.) We can try to protect ourselves and others by wearing a mask when we’re together in public spaces.
Marilyn Hansen
Summerland
Donald Trump after the White House
Dear Editor:
When Donald Trump leaves or exits the White House, he has several decisions to make.
He’ll very likely face a bundle of legal charges. If he wants to move up in the Forbes 400 Millionaire’s Club (he’s presently No. 338 of 400), he’ll have to clean up his act as he would have us believe that he was in the top 5% of this group.
It seems that word is out and that after he leaves office, he is being nominated for presidency of “Liars Are Us” in the U.S. Is there anyone that you know of that better fits the bill? If successful, there will, in all probability, be a new liar’s award in his name. Could it be called “The Trumpnnochio Award?”
Somebody will have to really put on a push to beat his all-time 3-plus-year record of more than 18,000 lies that have been officially recorded by reputable media outlets.
While it might be true that there has been much written and published in this paper, the majority of the submissions have been to the point and represent individual points of view or opinion which is after all, a guaranteed freedom.
One would hope that there will never be the likes of another Donald Trump as leader again. Democracy would not survive. While it is true, we in Canada, are facing some real governmental political issues, our issues are nowhere near the severity of the current rudderless political ship in the United States.
Who knows whether or not the rudderless ship can be restructured. The future cannot be predicted as we well know. One can only hope that it is not too late to try.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Sadly, it’s time for Jake to step down
Dear Editor:
I am a little disappointed to see that Coun. Jake Kimberley is still receiving remuneration from the City of Penticton. As most of you will remember, Jake suffered a stroke around the first of July.
Jake served this city well for many years. Many of you will remember that he was one of the many people responsible for ensuring that Skaha Lake Park was protected from wrong-headed decisions made by the previous council that would have done much to destroy the habitat and serenity of Skaha Lake Park.
Pentictonites elect seven people to serve on city council. Jake missing is one less
person around the council table to ask
questions and vote on tie breaking-decisions and defeats.
Is it fair to the people of Penticton that Jake is still receiving his remuneration from the City? Councillors receive an annual stipend of $27,553 in 2020.
Jake had his time. This issue needs to be resolved. Either Jake needs to fill the seat at council table or he needs to resign.
Why hasn’t Jake resigned?
He should know better. If he is not capable of making that decision, then whomever is making his decisions for him should have stepped up to the plate instead of just collecting the cheques.
The citizens of Penticton should not be put in the position of having to ask for his resignation. We should be holding a by-election to replace him.
At the same time, we should be adding a referendum on whether or not the people of Penticton should be spending up to $10 million on bike paths in this city or any other big expenditure plans the City might be entertaining.
The disastrous COVID pandemic has affected many in this city economically. That means there must be more accountability in how the City spends our tax dollars.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Slavery is an unfair, ugly comparison
Dear Editor:
On Saturday, Nov. 29, I was driving towards downtown Penticton when I noticed a surprisingly big crowd at the side of Main Street, across from the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
I noticed that they were carrying a variety of signs and quickly ascertained that this group was loudly protesting the wearing of masks during this awful pandemic.
As I slowly passed by, I managed to notice some of the printing on a few, something like: “Wearing masks is slavery” and “What happened to Influenza?”
I don’t like wearing masks. My glasses steam up. I have trouble breathing. But I, like thousands of others, persevere.
Besides that practice, frequent sanitizing, social distancing, plus listering to the experts’ recommendations is all we’ve got until a vaccine is given.
As I couldn’t see the connection, relevance or common sense in those words, I wonder if the creator and artist of those signs (and other participants) would consider writing a letter to the editor themselves, so as to inform me, along with others, about your point of view and practical, safe application.
I am particularily interested in your use of the word, “Slavery.”
At this point in this epidemic, the actions that have been laid out are all we have during this awful time in our history, while we try to exist in our new world — The Twilight Zone.
Lynn Guttman
Penticton
No solution yet for isolation problem
Dear Editor:
COVID-19 has been in British Columbia for at least nine months now, and for several of those months our health experts have realized that seniors are suffering dearly from the effects of isolation due to the present COVID protocols for care homes.
Even though many seniors have said that family contact is worth the risk, our experts have yet to offer a solution to the isolation problem.
My dad only spent one month in a care home after a short stint in hospital, apparently suffering the effects of dementia, and I am terrified that dad died thinking that his family abandoned him when he needed us the most.
To all the health experts dragging their heels in dealing with this problem, I ask, “If something like this happened to you and your family, would you respect the present harsh protocols or would you expect special treatment?”
Chris Gane
Kaleden
City council forgets it’s your money
Dear Editor:
We are very concerned with the proposed property tax and utility rate increases in the City of Penticton’s 2021 budget (Herald, Nov. 27).
The mayor and council are moving to have the budget approved in the coming weeks.
We believe the mayor and council are well aware of the challenges our seniors, families, other citizens and our small businesses have faced and the challenges they continue to face every day. We are of the opinion this is not the time to bring forward property tax and utility rate increases.
The City of Penticton received $4.7 million in a “COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant,” they have already committed $2.3 million. But, $2.4 million is not committed at this time. This money belongs to you, the taxpayers and ratepayers.
Instead of forming a committee to recommend how this money may be spent, we believe these monies should be immediately returned to the property tax and ratepayers in the 2021 budget.
Cancel the tax increase and reduce substantially the rate increases for sewer and water rates, and still have some money left over.
If you want your money re-directed to stop the proposed property taxes and utility fee increases, you have to speak up now. Call or email the mayor and council members they have to hear your concern now.
Rick and Yasmin Thorpe
Penticton
Media is responsible for reporting abuse
Dear Editor:
Fr. Harry Clarke (Herald letters, Nov 13) decries the publication of American Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s homosexual misconduct, which apparently spanned decades.
Fr. Clarke actually seems to believe that Nicole Winfield, an Associated Press journalist based in New York, “made a huge effort from a distance to discredit the belief’ of the Catholics in little ol’ Penticton.
The good Father bemoans the fact that our local faithful had never heard of McCarrick before this reportage. Is that not all the more reason they should know now?
(By the way, how did 400 people distance themselves during Mass? Neither church seems big enough for that.)
Quoting Donald Trump on journalism is certainly impressive. Now there is a good example of Christianity.
Ordinary “salt-of-the-earth” Catholics should be distressed by such news — who wouldn’t be? Fr. Clarke is right when he states that the biggest victims are youth. However they are victims not of a new mistrust, but of an old misplaced trust, which resulted in victimization by such as McCarrick.
C.S Lewis quotes on the speed of communication are certainly outdated (“Kill the messenger!”)
Also, what was the “failure” of the Finns? Theirs is certainly among the most innocent countries.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Climate control needs to begin now
Dear Editor:
Re: “Liberals legislate 2020 net-zero emission target,” (Herald, Nov. 21).
I would like to thank the government of Canada for introducing climate accountability legislation on Nov. 20.
This legislation could help put Canada on a path to reduce climate risk and create more jobs in low-carbon sectors and improve people’s health and resilience, even as we continue to prioritize our pandemic response.
According to the best available science, the next decade will determine whether or not the world will be on track to keep warming below 1.5C to avoid the most dangerous impacts of climate breakdown.
Terry Dyck
Vernon
There’s no morality murdering a scientist
Dear Editor:
A few questions for Herald readers.
If some Middle Eastern country sent some hired guns into Canada to assassinate one of our important nuclear scientists, would that not be a declaration of war even though only a single person has been targeted?
Suppose that same Middle Eastern country sends assassins into Iran to murder their top nuclear scientist because they think (they have no proof) Iran is attempting to build a nuclear bomb, is that not a declaration of war?
Does it matter where that scientist lives for this to become and act of war?
Is that same Middle Eastern country simply trying to get Iran to retaliate and strike back, and in this way open up a war between Iran and itself which — with the help of the United States — Iran is sure to lose?
Have they done this while Trump is still in office because they know it will be difficult for President-Elect Joe Biden, to do anything about it?
This Middle East country describes itself as the most democratic, most moral country in that area of the world.
Where is the morality in killing anyone?
Frank Martens
Summerland