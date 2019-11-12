Dear Editor:
Free log truck driving course at Okanagan College. What on earth are they thinking?
With the shutdown of Kelowna’s Tolko mill and others either closed or scaled back, there will be an increased number of log truck drivers trying to find work.
That should be obvious to the most casual observer. It will be many years, if ever, before our forest industry recovers. If they want to provide driver training, why not highway transport drivers? There are still jobs in that industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.