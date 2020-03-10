Imagine the horror of finding the last roll of toilet paper in the house... gone. Just the thought seems to be too much to handle for many in the Okanagan.
If you’ve visited a big box store in the Valley over the past few days and perused the toilet paper aisle, you likely saw ransacked shelves – nary a two-ply to be found.
The hysteria isn’t confined to the Okanagan. All over the world people are scrambling to fill their carts with even the chaffiest of brands.
Why exactly are our sphincters so tight over TP?
Fear.
If COVID-19 is our No. 1 fear, not having any toilet paper is, well, No. 2.
One expert on the human condition recently weighed in on the run on bathroom tissue. Niki Edwards, an academic at Queensland University of Technology, explained toilet paper symbolizes control.
We may have little control over the spread of the virus; however, we can make sure that no matter what happens we can at least wipe our butts.
There is no shame in being practical.
A 72-hour emergency kit has always been a must. With spread of COVID-19, Health Canada is telling us we should be thinking ahead and stocking up on essentials.
Just do it without feeling like it’s the end of the world.
“Stock up on essentials but avoid panic buying,” advises the health agency. “At this time, it makes sense to fill your cupboards with non-perishable food items, so that you do not need to go shopping if you become sick.”
This doesn’t mean fill your cart with every package of toilet paper you can stuff into it.
Rather, now is the time to gradually build up household supplies – which is also easier on your budget. Add a few extra items to your grocery cart every time you shop.
A few suggestions to add to your grocery list:
• dried pasta and sauce
• prepared canned soups
• canned vegetables and beans
“The reason for stockpiling these items is not necessarily because you will need to self-isolate. Having these supplies on hand will ensure you do not need to leave your home at the peak of the outbreak or if you become ill,” said the agency.
Also think about filling your prescriptions.
And yes, stock up on things like pet food, facial tissue, diapers and toilet paper.
But for goodness sake, leave some TP for the rest of us.
— David Wylie, Kelowna Daily Courier