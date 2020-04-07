We really need to find the silver lining in this mess. We have few alternatives.
My list of “bright sides” to the COVID-19 pandemic is short, I’ll be the first to admit that, but after two weeks of living with a growing infection rate across the globe, I’m worried for our collective sanity.
Anxiety is one demon that’s lurked in the shadows of my psyche for too long, and this pandemic is doing nothing to shed light on it.
One technique that I’ve found helpful in battling anxiety is the “worst-case scenario.”
What is the worst that could happen to us, realistically?
Well, the anxiety demon says everyone will eventually catch this virus, nobody will be able to work and there will be looting in the streets.
Does that sound plausible? Only if you’re a Hollywood screenwriter.
Catching COVID-19 is still a relatively minor illness that the vast majority of people will recover from, if they know they’ve had it at all.
Our supply chains appear to be functioning with remarkable efficiency under trying circumstances.
My most recent trip to the grocery store was painless. We have enough toilet paper, and I can live without boxed noodles and cheese dinners for a long time. Meat, fish and produce are in abundant supply.
Something of Biblical proportions would have to happen for food to disappear from our shelves.
The silver lining in this, then? We learn to live with less. Heck, many people in my circles were lamenting our over-spending, consumer-driven society before COVID-19, but seemed to be doing little to change it. Maybe now we’ll appreciate the smaller victories in life and learn to live without driving to the grocery store every other day because we have a craving for mint-chocolate chip ice cream (that’s every nine days in my household).
My grandmother lived through the Great Depression and the Second World War — or nearly 20 years of rationing and self-reliance.
We can survive another month.
We will rebound from this, people will go back to work and, I hope, we’ll appreciate all that we have.
We’re also spending more time with our immediate families. Yes, keeping my three school-aged kids busy, calm and entertained during this time is a challenge. But their teachers have all been in contact with us this week, so I’m hopeful my job will get easier next week.
We’re lucky, I can adjust my work schedule and my wife can work from home. I am thankful for that, because I know many out there have been laid off. It will be temporary.
Our economy is strong. We will pay for this for years to come, but that’s not unlike every nation in the world. I have faith in Canada.
This is not to diminish the pain this novel coronavirus has caused, especially to those with loved ones fighting in hospital, or those with loved ones working in hospital — you are paying a steep price, and for that you have our utmost admiration and thanks.
If you have a story to tell about living with COVID-19, please reach out to The Herald — we would love to share it with a wider audience.
Sharing our stories is one way we can share the burden; it’s what makes us human.
Until then, please stay safe and healthy, and thank you for your continued loyalty to our newspaper.
David Trifunov is managing editor of The Daily Courier. To contact the writer: dave.trifunov@ok.bc.ca