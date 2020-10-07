NDP buying votes with your money
Dear Editor:
The B.C. NDP just offered to buy your vote for $1000. The catch. It’s your tax money! How low can you go?
Andy Richards, Summerland
What does is mean to be a human being?
Dear Editor:
“Words are like leaves; and where they most abound, Much Fruit of Sense beneath is rarely found.” These words written by Alexander Pope, published in 1711, came to mind as I followed the U.S. presidential debate, briefly.
The great questions of our time for leaders is something like this: “What is your understanding of what it means to be a human being?”
Before the, so-called, modern enlightenment there was a profound knowledge of the self. Sharp scrutiny of the self was made, clear things were said, deep relationships with the culture were opened up. Today, through CBC and American news, in our own homes, we are taken out of our souls and invaded by fears, which have become the most pervasive element in the life of the modern citizen. Nothing happens any more without being noticed. The decisive point is that we must accept life — by whoever holds the camera — as normal. Even our literature — especially our novels — at their best a process of pleasant escape from drab lives, are now becoming pure scientific analyses.
The Canadian media, organizers of the public debate, have a consensus: It is OK to talk about the contribution of the religious truth as long as you implicitly agree that the whole is nonsense anyway, but it remains an interesting historic peculiarity and therefore an occasional talking point, especially if they are in decline.
The knowledge now provided by the news people does not inspect for truth but analyses. It does not construct a picture of a united world, but its impossibility; like judging a play by its defects. Someone told me that all a Quebec politician knew about John the Baptist is that he is a patron of the province.
In Ireland, England, Russia and Europe during the Middle Ages (476 to 1520) it was the monasteries that brought people to a true understanding of what it is to be a human being on this earth. Jesus of Nazareth was sought there by people, with a relentless desire, and this included Kings and people in leadership positions. Henry VIII destroyed up to 800 of these monasteries because the protestant reformation gave him the opportunity to seize their power and influence for himself.
We need to give a whole new dynamic to what it means to be be a human being, enlisting and admitting again the cathedrals, churches, great religions and all people of good will who are capable of delivering truth. Can our politicians deliver hope, meeting one another with a capacity for true brotherhood?
Fr. Harry Clarke, Penticton
Campaign should be longer than 34 days
Dear Editor:
To say this election has been strange already is an understatement. Then again, 2020 has been anything but normal.
On Aug. 12, representatives of Elections BC were waiting for a realtor outside a building in West Kelowna. I asked, “Isn’t the election next year?”
They didn’t respond. Clearly, the election was very much planned earlier in the summer. That made me wonder, who directs Elections BC to look for office space? Is it the governing party? Do all the elected officials know this is happening? Is the public aware?
Fast forward to Sept. 21 and we have a snap election during a pandemic. Not long before that, health officials banned banquet halls across the province and disallowed serving alcohol after 10 p.m. Coincidence?
Maybe.
However, it severely limits candidates ability to host events and campaign, not to mention the ability for people to openly debate with their friends and family in person rather than on social media.
As a candidate, I was shocked at how the information on Elections BC’s website was incomplete and at times inaccurate.
For example, the candidate’s nomination form mentioned that District Electoral Offices would be open when the election is called, and stated that the nominations could be submitted two days after the election call.
Looking at the Elections Act, the law states that the DEO’s must be open the third day after the election call.
I have an email from Election’s BC that says not all offices were open as of Sept. 27, almost a full week after the election call. Normally this wouldn’t really be that concerning because there is enough time for candidates to campaign before Election Day.
These aren’t normal times. Special measures were brought in for COVID-19 allowing everyone to register for a mail-in ballot or vote at the DEO as of Sept. 21. How are people allowed to vote when candidates haven’t been confirmed yet?
Elections BC strongly encouraged us to order mail-in ballots as early as possible. I didn’t think anything of it until one of my employees said she received her ballot and it had no candidates on it. A large portion of the 500,000 ballots were likely sent without names on them.
Instead of marking an X, we have to write the names in.
I’ve noticed several posts on social media where people have mailed in their ballots before candidates were confirmed. Elections BC did not even have the full candidates list available until early Saturday afternoon even though candidates filed their paperwork by Friday,
Oct. 2. Many people would have gone to the website and not known that more candidates were coming.
Then I learned that the major parties had received almost $13 million in taxpayer subsidies to fund the election war machines.
All of these things individually aren’t that big of a deal. However together they add up to a biased democratic process. Normally there are very few mail-in ballots and the majority of people wouldn’t cast their vote until early voting or election day, allowing candidates time to get their message out and for candidate forums to happen.
I believe in people and I feel like most will wait to learn about the candidates before casting their ballot, but this doesn’t feel right to me. I think the Chief Electoral Officer should have extended the campaign period longer than the 34 days due to the pandemic.
When a government has a bill like Bill 19 that allows them to change legislation without debate, things like questionable democratic processes can happen. Was this bill used to change election laws? If so, what else could it be used for? No government should have the power that Bill 19 gives them.
Keith MacIntyre, Libertarian candidate, Penticton
Canada can’t afford universal medications
Dear Editor:
The Throne Speech’s mention of accelerating Canada's development of a national pharmacare plan, along with other progressive measures, is likely in exchange for needed NDP support of the shaky Liberal minority government.
Liberal and Conservative governments have consistently allowed us to remain the world’s sole country that has universal healthcare but does not similarly cover prescribed medication, however necessary.
Assuming it’s not just another hollow promise of universal medication coverage, why has it taken so long for a Canadian federal government to implement one?
Not only does this make medication affordability much harder, but many low-income outpatients who cannot afford to fill their prescriptions end up back in the hospital system thus costing far more than if their generic-brand medication was covered.
Logic says, we cannot afford to maintain such an absurdity that costs Canada billions extra annually.
It’s not coincidental that the absence of universal medication coverage also keeps the pharmaceutical industry’s profits soaring.
Undoubtedly its lobbyists in Ottawa are well worth their bloated salaries.
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock
Conservative critics miss point of Speech
Dear Editor:
Public health concerns explain the Throne speech’s focus. The pandemic certainly tests our resilience, our leaders and our economic system and why the Throne speech asks “do all Canadians move forward or do we let people be left behind?” The continued focus on covid-19 has left the Conservatives blaming Liberals for every hic-up in aid delivery.
Conservatives see a dark Canada, where Canadians do not feel safe. Party Leader Erin O’Toole warns against what he calls Liberal social experiments, instead of plain, old simple jobs. He attacked Justin Trudeau’s credibility and spoke about small business, but said nothing about the announced additional $600 million to help small and medium businesses survive the lockdown. O’Toole then spoke about the resource sector and China, but said nothing about child care, long term senior’s care, or about the new financial support for the unemployed. Nor did he mention climate.
There is an appearance that O’Toole scampers behind Trump, blaming the WHO, blaming China, too much like a faithful lap dog. If the Conservatives had been in power, their preponderance towards everything Trump would’ve made Canada’s early days of the pandemic a disaster.
Liberals argue Canadians will feel more stable and secure if they have better access to child care, better care for the elderly, an improved EI system and if the country is moving towards reducing its emissions and transitioning to a low-carbon economy.
For Liberals, these are the foundational elements of a better future for Canadians.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Mental health suffers in our care facilities
Dear Editor:
Why are we treating our relatives in long-term care like prisoners?
Finally, after months of lockdown, residents can have family and friends visit them again. But with restrictions, of course.
We have to “protect them” from the outside world. That means only one designated visitor. If that designated visitor is your spouse — your children, siblings, friends and other family members are not allowed. And by appointment only and for a mere 30 minutes.
Make sure the rules are adhered to. No hugs, kisses, touching allowed. Smiling is allowed, but who can see that when your smile is covered up by a mask?
If that is not enough, they cannot go to the park and enjoy the sunshine or go for an ice cream. Apparently, virus particles are floating in the air. Meals with fellow residents are allowed, yet no bingo, happy hour or live entertainment.
Why do we expect our family and fellow citizens to live like that? People in prison get better treatment.
It seems the elderly are the prisoners during this pandemic. We need to show some compassion. Nobody deserves a life like that, deprived of the joys of everyday life including social interaction and physical contact.
Everybody needs something to look forward to. The rules and regulations are all in the name of safety, but are they really? The government is not looking at the whole picture, which is mental health and a little bit of happiness. Wake up, everyone – things are not as they appear.
Lucia Struk, Kelowna
B.C. Conservatives get left out in the cold
Dear Editor:
According to Section 23 of the British Columbia Constitution Act, the next provincial election should take place Oct. 16, 2021.
When Premier John Horgan called this election, he defied the Constitution and denied every single British Columbian a fair chance to get ready for that election, regardless of how they may have wanted to participate, as voters or candidates.
While the opposition parties have the advantage of already having experienced Members in the Legislature, other parties — like the BC Conservative Party — are looking at a cold start.
Last provincial election, the Conservatives had about 12% of the popular vote.
This election they are not even on the map. Where will all those votes go?
What happened to their rights?
Our politicians want a two-party system forever, to guarantee they will always have the power to rule, not govern.
When will this madness stop?
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna