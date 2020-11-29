What is Plan B in B.C. when it comes to virus?
Dear Editor:
I notice that the more Dr. Bonnie Henry shuts things down, the higher the rates of infection rise.
Perhaps it is time to reconsider based on something I think Einstein once said: Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and over and expecting a different result.
We really need a Plan B including the ramping down of the fear/panic rhetoric.
Glenn Sinclair, Penticton
What’s truly draconian?
Dear Editor:
Don’t impose restrictions? So “draconian.”
And don’t expect the population to show restraint and responsibility?
We listen to the news of 46 deaths at a single Manitoba long-term care home, and oh, how easily it is accepted. If I had a dollar for every time, in the past, I heard a care home worker refer to influenza as “the old people’s friend,” I would be rich, rich, rich.
With what callousness the deaths of those who trusted LTC is accepted.
B.C. was the first and is probably still the only province to mandate care workers to employment at one nursing home instead of trafficking the virus from one LTC home to another.
For that reason alone—never mind the Bonnie Henry shoes—we should kiss her feet and revere a government who manned up and backed her.
Draconian? And you question the response of the government?
For decades, before there was a pandemic, this is the only province in Canada that still had a Medical Services Premium, until the present government.
That is draconian.
The world is waiting for a safe vaccine, but you think that this particular government should have, by magic, produced one? That’s approximately like the perpetual Conservative mantra that if we had rapid testing , which is not reliable, we could go on rapid-spreading.
Understand, the “danger” is not restrictions. The danger is Covid-19.
Empty ideology and finger pointing, Monday morning quarterbacking, can only be described as outrageous.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Don’t sacrifice official plan for more housing
Dear editor:
The proposed housing development by a non-profit society at 603 Main St. in downtown Penticton presents a familiar problem: it’s a bid for a five-storey structure which doesn’t accord with Official Community Plan policies.
Certainly the proposed development would support the stated OCP goal to increase availability of affordable housing. However, that goal must be consistent with other OCP policies including appropriate levels of densification suited to Penticton’s character that are viable, but also are in context and sensitive.
To add to the complications, the real estate sign on the property indicates the site allows for five storeys and a floor area ratio of six (which isn’t explained).
The OCP states “areas close to downtown … will see appropriate levels of densification,” noting “the historical scale will be protected in the core” by “intensification in peripheral and transitional areas.” What constitutes appropriate densification and where does the peripheral area begin? The site presently only allows for three storeys. Should downtown end at White Avenue? Are five storeys right for the 600 block of Main?
City staff said “the project is in line with … guiding documents.” This conclusion needs supporting rationale. It’s understandable the sponsoring society wants to maximize the number of units and meet provincial funding requirements. Those requirements need review and should not determine development densities to communities hosting affordable housing.
Additionally, the projected design doesn’t show evidence of the referenced sloped roof, overhangs and setbacks to “help blend into the neighbourhood.”
This portion of downtown should be shifting towards residential as suggested. However, the focus should be on defining appropriate height, acceptable design, and ensuring a fit with established 600 block Main Street businesses.
Planning staff should be directed to review downtown boundaries, and in conjunction with BC Housing and its partners, identify suitable sites for housing.
Economist David Bond’s recent comments (Herald, Nov. 24) regarding Kelowna’s routine disregard for its OCP should serve as a cautionary note for Penticton city staff and council.
Denis O’Gorman, Penticton
Men need a word that inspires them
Dear Editor:
I was a little late in celebrating international men’s day.
I didn’t know there was such a day, but was relieved that other people felt the necessity of celebrating an international day for men, right along with international women’s day.
I went to school at a time when feminism and the ultimate validation of women rights were being promoted a little more than the power of men, and perhaps fittingly so.
I’ve never been too proud of the wars that have been waged by men throughout history, or “his-story,” and that’s left me rather disenchanted with the power of men, or the legacy that some men have left.
As a rather sensitive young man, it kind of made me feel vulnerable.
I’ve had my ear to the ground for some time, waiting for men to start catching up to women in some regards.
I was thinking recently about the word “feminism,” and of what an awesome, powerful uniting word for females it is.
The definition of feminism in the online Webster’s dictionary is: “A social theory or political movement which argues that legal and social restrictions on women must be removed in order to bring about equality of the sexes in all aspects of public and private life.”
I tried to think of a corresponding word that may be applied to us males.
Being curious, I decided to look in the dictionary. There I found the word I was looking for, the word is “masculinism.”
I found a good definition to the term “masculinism” that applied to there being a beneficial and positive aspect to male power.
Webster’s dictionary has this definition of masculinism: “An ideology of masculinity or of male rights; especially an ideology opposed to feminism.”
The first part of that definition is cool, but the second part, as far as it being opposed to feminism, is not the definition that I remembered first finding as being corresponding to, and not contradictory to, women’s rights.
It seems we cannot get along with equity, even in dictionaries!
Please don’t take me as a fool, I realize that women’s rights should be emphasized as a major necessity and priority in much of the world still.
However, I hope in the future there will be a more positive, constructive and ultimately empowering aspect of masculine potential, and that it can be integrated as the equivalent to feminism for all our children.
Jason Roberts, Kelowna
Judge can’t fix pain that has occurred
Dear Editor:
A provincial court judge has decided someone in B.C. on a student visa should not receive a criminal record because it could negatively effect his citizenship.
That quickly loses its Solomonesque charm once you learn what this person did (convicted, not allegedly).
He groped a teenage girl’s breast while sitting near her on the bus. The next day, he tried to drag a different young woman inside his suite during a food delivery.
Normally, I’d assume there's a context that reasonably explains everything; however, the judge made it clear they were most concerned with potential negative outcomes for this person, rather than the actual negative outcomes already realized by others, and the inevitable future negative outcomes of such a worrying behavioral trend.
Connon York, Kelowna
Editor’s note: The judge also considered the man’s early guilty plea, cooperation with police, involvement with a church and prior clean record. He was sentenced to a conditional discharge, two years probation and 50 hours community service.