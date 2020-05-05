It’s getting a bit suffocating hearing from vendors who believe they are being unfairly treated by the Downtown Penticton Association due to the cancellation of this year’s markets in the 200-400 blocks of Main Street, Front Street and Backstreet Boulevard.
Vendors were incensed when told 10 days ago that they would receive a refund of only 50% for 2020 due to ongoing costs the marketing association has, such as insurance and staff time.
Two of the original vendors have issued press releases stating the DPA refuses to meet with them.
Many vendors say they can’t afford to take a $425 hit (a stall at the DPA market costs $850 for the season.) This is small in comparison to the merchants who rent downtown. Their store might be closed, but their rent isn’t being forgiven.
(As a footnote to the reader, the Farmers Market in the 100 block, which has been in existence longer, is a separate operation to the DPA market. The farmers have gone with online and pick-up service in the absence of the traditional market.)
It’s not the vendors’ fault the markets have been cancelled. But, it’s also not the DPA’s.
Some have complained that those who did due dilligence by booking well in advance are being punished, yet those who waited until the last moment to pay are not penalized. Good point.
The vendors want to be more involved with decision making and with the cancellation of the markets, this summer would be the ideal time to officially form a vendors’ association with an elected board that could act as a liaison between the individual vendors, DPA staff and the volunteer executive.
The vendors are basically saying, “you don’t have a market without the vendors.” True, but you also don’t have a market without the DPA or the vast co-operation from the City of Penticton, its citizens and the downtown business community which surrenders curbside parking every Saturday morning during peak season.
The roll-over to 2021 is not perfect, but it’s reasonable and fair. At a time when COVID-19 has created both a health and economic crisis, reasonable and fair are the best one can hope for.