Climate change by its very nature is a global issue.
Climate change, particularly as a result of the need to reduce oil and gas production significantly, will also have significant impacts on both world and national economics.
The three political world leaders, China, Russia and the U.S., are competing for world influence.
The U.S., by its recent efforts, has made the competition for world influence mostly economic. The most political of the needs to reduce carbon fuel emissions is the need to reduce oil and gas emissions.
Oil and gas production is closely tied to the economics and personal images of many countries. The top 10 oil-producing countries in order are the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Iran, China, Canada, UAE, and Kuwait.
The leaders by per-capita production are dominated by the Middle East. All of the top 10, with the exception of Canada and maybe Kuwait, have images of being strongly political in nature. This makes performing and meeting carbon change targets more difficult.
It is also the intent of climate change agreements that the dominant economic western countries, members of the G7, who have been the biggest producers of GHG emissions in creating their economies during the Industrial Revolution, need to take the lead in addressing climate change concerns.
From an alternate perspective, I hear people say that China is the largest current emitter and what are they doing? As the country with the largest world population and a quickly growing economy, their emissions per capita are still only half of those of Canada. China is also becoming a leader in some green economics such as solar panels.
China realizes the only solution to their deadly air pollution is by reducing carbon fuel emissions.
An example of the political divisions of responsibility for addressing climate change in Canada is Alberta.
In Canada, Alberta’s economy will be the most impacted by the reduction in oil production and Alberta will expect other provinces to share in addressing the impact through such aspects as retraining, unemployment and provincial transfers.
Alberta’s distrust of central Canada arose with Pierre Trudeau’s National Energy Program in 1980, which artificially reduced the price of oil. If other provinces politically oppose participation that will create issues which will divide the country at a time when unity is required.
I believe the only way Canada can expect to meet their climate change emission targets is to require Alberta to reduce their oil production on a progressive basis proportional with the required emission reductions. The best way to promote this transition is to encourage the oil industry to participate in the green economy.
In summary, the immense changes in economies and inequality will likely make meeting the climate change emission targets a major challenge at both the national and international levels. As a G7 country, if Canada fails to meet their commitments it will create reasons for the rest of the world to fail to reach theirs. We all need our governments to have exceptional political will.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction manager residing in Penticton and aspiring author: How WE Can Save the World”