Now is not the time for transition
Dear Editor:
I couldn’t help but respond to the letter suggesting that now is the perfect time to transition from fossil fuels (Herald, April 14). Considering the economic chaos wreaked by the COVID-19 world-wide, this shows the naivete of the Green, anti-pipeline lobby.
More than ever, we will need the revenue from exports and the economic activity created from this industry to pay off the huge debt incurred from this economic shutdown in every region of B.C. and province of Canada.
We will need those dollars to shore up and maintain our health-care system and catch up to necessary infrastructure projects abandoned province-wide or face losing the lifestyle and standard of living we enjoy. Keep in mind, these same people disrupted the Canadian economy for many weeks just before COVID-19 hit with illegal blockades perpetrated by First Nations activists, supported and funded by the Green anti-pipeline lobby, trying to use UNDRIP to refight elections and circumvent Canadian law.
I only hope those people who are on the fence make their feelings known the next time we witness these disruptions and the rule of law is enforced. The activists will claim this is about First Nations rights, I suggest negotiating with governments that are broke will not achieve their ends or improve the lives of their people.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Scheer disappoints long-time Tory
Dear Editor:
So, now we know why Andrew Scheer resisted resigning from the leadership of the Conservative Party, despite his failure at the last election: he had his hand in the cookie jar.
There was $18,000 a year for his kids private school education, unstated amounts for purchase of a mini van, and for his family’s clothing.
Wow, and this is the man who in stating his qualifications, claimed to have been an insurance agent, when he was actually a clerk in an insurance agency.
Is he completely without integrity, and were the people who chose him as party leader not competent to make the the decision that they did?
I’m Conservative from way back, but I have to say that I’m almost glad that we didn’t win the last election, considering the kind of man that Scheer has turned out to be.
Alan Cobden
Kelowna
Right person to deliver bad news
Dear Editor:
I was a vice president of London Life whose marketing slogan was Freedom 55, so it was with mixed emotions I received a golden handshake at 55 because company was being sold.
It has however allowed me to see most of the world, including all 50 states and 10 provinces plus all corners of the world
This year, however, will be one trip I will remember out of all of them
We were celebrating one of those (0) birthdays, so my wife and I went to Mexico a week early from our home in Arizona to stay in one of our time shares and await 11 of our kids and grandkids age 2 to 52 to celebrate in a luxurious four-bed, four-bath penthouse right on the beach from March 14-24
B.C. Health Officer Bonnie Henry (not one of my favourite people at the time) on March 12, only one day before spring break, made it almost impossible for people to leave B.C. as they would not be able to work or go to school for 14 days upon return.
Since three of them were teachers, they could not afford to come. Ironically, they have no schools open to return to now.
As it turns out, it was probably beneficial as one of my daughters in Vancouver contracted COVID-19 around the 12th and probably would have infected all of us
My opinion of Dr. Henry has greatly improved and I think she is one of the best spokespersons for bad news every day.
My daughter suffered the anxiety of not knowing if it was COVID-19 and after two nights in Royal Columbian Hospital, upon learning that it was the virus, they sent her home to quarantine. Fortunately, she is progressing well and is now a free person as much as you can be in this environment.
Some examples of an old truism — anger is a mask for fear
Friends of ours returning from Arizona were putting their motorhome into storage after unloading it at their penthouse apartment when they were shouted and sworn at. The friend who was from Alberta said she thought they were back in Alberta because B.C. people do not act like that.
My wife and I live in a bare land strata and went for walks around our complex the first two days.
A friend whose mother is in Lynn Valley Care home developed the virus from her, but was advised by his health nurse he could go for walks as long as he kept distances.
We were addressed by neighbours who said we should be in our house. So what if our home is in a bare land strata? In any event, we stayed on our own lot for next 12 days.
Our first task after was to deliver a bike I sold to a gentleman from Summerland whose friends would pick up in West Kelowna.The instructions were: Leave bike on kickstand in large parking lot.
The new reality?
Michael Smith
Kelowna
Be thankful we’re not Americans
Dear Editor:
I appreciate Dr. Barrie Pelland’s,assessment of President Trumpnochio (“Trump will take all the credit when crisis ends,” Herald, April 15). Further to his comments, let’s remind ourselves of a few of this blowhards assessment on this crisis:
Jan. 22 — it’s under control
Jan. 30 — we think we have it very well under control
Feb. 2 — we pretty much shut it down
Feb. 13 — when it gets warm historically warm weather has been able to kill the virus
Feb. 25 — people are getting better
Feb. 26 — just 15 cases and in a couple of days it will be down to zero
Feb. 27 — it’s going to disappear, it’s like a miracle it will disappear
March 2 — they’re going have a vaccine relatively soon
March 3 — not only vaccines but the “therapy,” therapy is another word for cure
March 4 — we’re talking about a very small number in the United States
March 6 — our numbers are lower than just about anybody’s.
March 10 — everything is really working out and a lot of good things are going to happen
March 11 — we’re responding with great speed and professionalism
March 12 — it’s gonna go away
March 13 —No, I don’t take any responsibility at all.
March 15 — it’s all gonna be great we’re gonna be so good
March 16 — it came up so quickly
March 17 — this is a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic. All you had to do was just look at other countries.
The absolute classic line was President Trumpnochio calling this crisis a new hoax.
On Feb. 26, this president said 15 cases would soon be down to zero. By the end of March, 178,000-plus people were infected.
On April 10, more than 487,000 Americans were infected with COVID-19 with over 18,000 dead.
Can you imagine what the story would be like if it were not for Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases?
For all those grumbling about our system in Canada, I would hope most, if not all, are thankful we have it. It’s not perfect, but which side of the 49th parallel would you prefer to live?
Joseph Patrick O'Hearn
Vernon
Keeping joy alive through music
Dear Editor:
During these challenging times, to keep me entertained and have fun, I love singing songs off my balcony to cheer people up in this difficult time we are having.
I also play my kazoo.
Neighbours cheer and clap. It is a great feeling and I love what I am doing. “Amazing Grace” is one of my favourites, next to “Jesus Loves Me.”
I also have made rock displays cheering on the health-care workers. My husband and I are both health-care workers ourselves and have tense jobs. I have been making my origami cranes, which I love to give to people, but do not know where to put them for people to take.
They represent hope, peace and good health. I want to share them with people for what they signify.
We plan to go canoeing on Okanagan Lake and be away from all people, but still have fun. We own a cabin at Apex Mountain and do fun stuff there, where again, no one is around. On Monday, we took our RV trailer to Naramata Beach and parked and had a lovely lunch, walk and played games in our trailer. So people can find ways to entertain themselves safely.
Carole Aoki
Penticton
Liquor stores are essential service
Dear Editor:
Virtually all of the grocery stores in Penticton have made it easier and safer for seniors to get their essential food supplies by instituting seniors-only hours from 7-8 a.m., although I must admit to wondering why they think all seniors get up before the sun.
Nevertheless I do make use of those hours.
Unfortunately, the government-run liquor store (another essential service) has delayed their opening until 11 a.m., so now seniors have to make two trips out, instead of one.
How about opening the liquor store from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. for seniors so we can keep our outside trips to a minimum.
Robert Handfield
Kaleden
COVID came at right time of year
Dear Editor:
If we must look for a positive side to the COVID-19 virus isolation, think about this. We’ve come into this at a rather good time of the year as we are now in spring with summer around the corner.
So, if we’re to be practicing isolation, wouldn’t you rather be doing it now rather than in the dismal months of winter? We can be enjoying the sunny days in the comfort of our backyards or on our sun decks while maintaining the isolation guidelines.
Why not enjoy a glass of wine with your neighbour as they sit in their own yard while maintaining the social distancing? If you’re really that desperate for a change in scenery, drive down to the lake and just sit in your car while admiring the view.
If we had entered this pandemic in the later months of the year, we’d be going into the dark days of winter when it’s already a very depressing time of year. How about not being able to celebrate Thanksgiving or Christmas with family or friends?
The list could go on and on.
I’m hopeful that we’ll all weather the storm and come out as survivors, not victims. In order to accomplish that, please listen to the medical professionals.
We must rely on their knowledge and trust them in guiding us.
Mavis Creech
Penticton
MP Dalton’s logic is totally flawed
Dear Editor:
Re: “Tory removes his controversial tweet,” (Herald, April 14).
Conservative party MP Marc Dalton suggests, “Maybe it’s time to restart the economy, given that COVID-19 deaths have been mostly confined to seniors’ care homes where the life expectancy is low.”
If the canary in the bird cage dies, you don’t call the miners down the mine shaft to “restart the economy,” and breathe the deadly air that’s just killed the canary.
Paul Glassen
Nanaimo
Only touch produce if you’re buying it
Dear Editor:
In the supermarket I shopped at in Europe last year, they frowned upon you if you picked up any piece of produce with your bare hands. Flipping it around to feel it and putting it back on the shelf was simply not done. You were expected to wear a plastic glove (provided) if you picked up any piece of produce to put in your basket.
The shelf life (so to speak) of COVID-19 is measured in hours, not minutes, which makes me wonder which shoppers before me in the store today might have prodded the potatoes, or felt through the tomatoes with their bare hands. Who knows where they’ve been?
Perhaps our grocers should advise their clients not to touch any produce unless they intend to buy it. Sure, have a look at it, but don’t touch it if you don’t want to buy it.
This seems like a simple and inexpensive way to slow the infection rate of this virus.
Graydon Gibson
Victoria