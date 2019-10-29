Bug people must be held to account
Dear editor:
Re: Codling moth making a comeback, Herald, A4, Oct. 16
Melissa Tesche, reported by Ron Seymour, says codling moth is making a “bit of a comeback” in Okanagan orchards.
This is both an understatement and misleading. According to the Sterile Insect Release program's trap counts, reports of field workers and direct observation of farmers there has been significant resurgence of codling moth in many areas including the Similkameen and Oliver/Osoyoos, which were thought to be moth-free. Penticton/Naramata/Summerland have never been free of the pest.
By suggesting the reasons for this problem are the negligence of small farmers, climate change, infested trees allowed to remain in unkempt orchards etc., SIR is obfuscating a primary factor allowing the continued presence of problematic levels of codling moth: SIR's bungling.
The level and frequency of treated moth releases has been inadequate for years, according to all research I have read. SIR has been informed but until now has not acted on it. Meanwhile they have been selling treated moths into other jurisdictions.
Who is supposed to be monitoring codling moth in abandoned orchards? Not small farmers who are being required to strip their fruit, hard prune to no fruit for two years or to remove trees, rather SIR itself. These orders never seem to be given to larger orchards. The bylaw states that these orders can be given for properties that are infested or are expected to become infested, no definition of these terms.
I fear that these orders are given for SIR to be seen to be doing something.
The budget of SIR is about $3 million per year, and 60% comes from urban and non-farm properties, which, if they have pome fruit trees, receive no "benefit" from SIR, only harassment and bylaw enforcement.
It seems SIR is making some effort to improve its performance. There has of late been a new and respectful tone in their communication with me and other farmers.
Nevertheless I ask this: After 25 years and tens of millions of dollars spent, is it time for SIR to be called to account for its failure to fulfill its promise?
Anyone wishing to for a glimpse of the complexity of the sterile insect technique and the sophistication of thought which might be required to make it work would benefit from reading a recently published study: “Twenty five Years of Research Experience with the Sterile Insect Technique and Area Wide Management of Codling Moth”0, Cydia Pomella (L.) in Canada by Howard Thistlewood and Gary Judd.
Michael Welsh
Penticton
Pastor writing from fantasy land
Dear editor:
James Miller’s column on Oct. 26 regarding a print love affair with the Okanagan's self-appointed agent of God (Pastor Tim Schroeder) is sickening.
I usually can only get through about six lines of the pastor’s column before the ad nausea kicks in and sends me to his column’s parting words and wishes. Had it not been for Miller's recommendation suggesting that everyone who is spiritual or not should make Schroeder's column mandatory reading, I would have missed the advice that St. Paul envisioned:
“Now is the time for mature Canadians to stand up and be counted. In particular, it is the time for people of faith to act out what we profess to believe. St. Paul envisioned this scenario when he urged his readers to pray and be thankful for those in positions of leadership because their good leadership results in peaceful, quiet lives for everyone.
“If our leaders do well we all win. From time to time it seems obvious that some leaders are not appropriate for the position of power that they occupy. They are greedy, arrogant, deceitful and in it only for their own good will.”
After reading this I wondered what position would the loving pastor place the present Pope in? “Peaceful quiet lives for everyone.” Are you serious, sir? Shall we not count all the innocent kids?
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Now that’s how elections are done
Dear editor:
As a representative of Liberal candidate Connie Denesiuk in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding, I had the privilege of observing the administration of advance and general voting in the election.
I would like to commend these Elections Canada personnel and supervisors for doing an excellent job of carrying out their duties so as to ensure that ballots were properly handled at all stages.
Their scrupulous attention to proper ballot-handling procedures helped ensure the democratic integrity of the election process in our riding.
I would like to suggest that the electorate should make it known what they would like to see a similarly high standard of professionalism in municipal elections and referenda, possibly by having such elections and referenda administered by the same group of people who oversaw this federal vote.
Sy Murseli
Osoyoos
Too selfish to fix climate change
Dear editor:
Climate change was an election issue and many people voted with this in mind. Were they really expecting government to improve the climate?
In a free society, it’s individual choices, not government policies, which mostly affect human-influenced climate change. People should look in the mirror to see the face of climate change.
Given all the media and political hysteria about a climate emergency, we should now expect people to start making big lifestyle changes to improve things, right? Or is it all just talk and fuzzy hopes for someone else to make it better?
Let’s monitor the airports for signs of climate commitment. A decision to lower carbon output by not flying to Hawaii will make a difference. Flight activity and passenger loads will show who’s sincere and who’s just blowing smoke. Cruise ships, bus tours and most air travel are totally discretionary.
Let’s watch for reduced vehicle sales and registration renewals as people pare down to one vehicle per household and send their RVs, boats and motorbikes to the junk yards. Lower fuel sales and less cluttered streets and highways will confirm their choices.
The Okanagan is a big tourist destination and tourism is a major economic contributor, but few tourists arrive in electric cars. Let’s watch hotel occupancy rates to gauge the travel reductions. The push for lower carbon emissions should result in reduced tourism, which should be reflected in hotel and campground closures and more layoffs and bankruptcies in the hospitality industries. There are downsides to following the recipes for climate improvement.
What about new housing? People should be demanding much smaller houses to economize on heating and air conditioning. Air conditioning never used to be a necessity. Smaller homes are more affordable too.
Will there be a campaign to boycott carbon offenders and shame those who display carbon extravagance? Maybe kids will demand to walk to school and their activities.
We’ve been paying carbon taxes for 11 years and, according to the B.C. Government, they’ve made no measurable difference in emissions. But we’ve just had an election where many people volunteered to pay more.
It was the most bizarre and superficial election we’ve ever suffered through. It looks like people voted for the idea of fighting climate change, instead of actually doing something. But the people have spoken. Maybe they said that climate just isn’t a big enough concern to change their personal lifestyles.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Seniors being left to die, it seems
Dear editor:
Has the the Canadian government sent out an edict to doctors not to take care of people over 80 years of age, except superficially?
There are often no referrals to specialists and a decrease in medications. We are too many and it’s costing the government too much to care for us.
I am a 90-year-old retired RN and BN and have been denied access to a gastroenterologist, despite having frequent, involuntary bowel movements, mostly liquid and with such force that I could not get from my chair to the bathroom without an accident.
While living in Quebec, my husband, who is over the age of 80, was not sent for an x-ray to determine why he was having shortness of breath. He was given a puffer. He died of lung cancer.
What a travesty of justice! Here our government pays for tens of thousands of abortions each year, while refusing me the help of a specialist.
This situation is going to worsen for in 15 years, one-quarter of our population will be over the age of 65.
Euthanasia was voted in not to help patients die peacefully, but to save money.
Johanne O’Toole
Kelowna
