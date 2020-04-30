Help keep us safe, wear a face mask
Dear Editor:
I’ve been advocating for the use of facemasks since March. I make them for family, friends and neighbours. I write to every newspaper that could become my voice/ plea carrier in the hope of reaching the decision makers. And seems like they are finally acknowledging the value of this important practice.
The rational behind? Well; blind testing of asymptomatic population in different communities/different countries, demonstrated that there is a range between 20% to 65% (average: 42.5%) of the apparently healthy population that carries and spreads the virus. That is two-out-of-five of us walking around unknowingly leaving virus on grocery stores, pathways and elevators. And micro-droplets can spread when e-talk and linger in the air for hours.
Wouldn’t it be a logical approach to wear masks?
If we all wear masks, we will be protecting each other, the amount of viruses in the environment would diminish while the asymptomatic carriers get free of the virus In due course, and without re-inoculation..
That in Dr. Bonnie Henry’s words will be: “To be kind to one another.”
So, keep physical distance, wash hands often, wear a mask.
Please carry on my plea!
Angi Lobos-Taylor
Okanagan Falls
Public hearings are necessary
Dear Editor:
On Tuesday, city council will hear an application to allow both a carriage house and a secondary suite be approved on a single R2-zoned lot that under the current zoning bylaw is not permitted.
This application raises two concerns about neighbourhood densification and vacation rentals.
Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the public cannot appear before council and present arguments against the application. The only opportunity to voice opposition is to contact the individual members of council. Without public input, council may well hear only one side of the argument presented by city staff.
This does not constitute a process that is open and transparent. Consequently, letters to the editor have, by default, become a forum for public input.
Regarding the aforementioned application, will council hear an argument that it contradicts the neighbourhood’s current designation? The Official Community Plan has designated the neighbourhood as low density. Three dwelling units on one property do not constitute the low density neighbourhood vision set out in the plan.
While the application is site-specific, it will set a precedent that will reverberate throughout the city.
Families buy into a neighbourhood because of what it is, as set out in the zoning bylaw, and not because of what a developer wants it to be. When applications like this that can alter the character of a neighbourhood are approved; neighbourhoods turn into a developer’s dreamland.
We should not have to live in fear about what might happen next door or across the street. Zoning bylaws must be consistent and held firm so as to establish a degree of confidence in those buying into a neighbourhood.
The application also raises concern about affordable housing units being converted into vacation rentals because the returns are so much better. Last year, this issue was in the news with many stories highlighting the rising growth of vacation rentals significantly impacting the long-term rental housing stock.
And this leads to the question as to what process has the city put in place to ensure that the applicant does not create a vacation rental enterprise with his secondary suite and carriage house in a residential neighbourhood? Council has a duty to respect and protect neighbourhoods from such intrusion.
Council has a choice with this application. Either reject it outright at first reading, which is the obvious choice, or postpone further readings until a public hearing is possible.
Don Cummings
Penticton
Trump now pedals medical cures
Dear Editor:
Dr. Trump, I presume? For anyone to become a medical doctor, it is expected that the modern Hippocratic Oath update be the watchword. The modern oath is as follows: “I swear to fulfil, to the best of my ability and judgment, this covenant: I will respect the hard-won scientific gains of those physicians in whose steps I walk, and gladly share such knowledge as is mine with those who are to follow.”
Along with education and practical training and acceptance to the profession, this is what doctors are expected to espouse. Nothing new here. I can hear some say “Gee, you’re a master of the obvious, what’s your point?”
I reference this to statements made by wannabe “Dr.” Trump recently when he discussed possible treatments to investigate for relieving or curing the coronavirus.
He extolled the possibility of injection of germicidal compounds (e.g. Lysol) into the human body to rid the body of any and all viruses that may be present.
Another “Trump-prescribed treatment” was to use ultraviolet light internally through the skin or other internal methods to combat corona virus.
It is amazing that this megalomaniacal, pathological liar and self-proclaimed expert in all fields has the following that he does.
In some ways, Trump’s escapades might be likened to those of Rasputin. Rasputin trained to be a monk but failed to succeed. Trump was a quasi-TV host on the Apprentice and failed.
Grigori Rasputin became a wanderer after his monk setback and wheedled his way into Czar Nicholas II’s court as a prophet and faith healer. He became the Russian queen’s lover. Trump became a lothario with several different women while still married.
Trump wheedled his way into politics even though he had six registered corporate business bankruptcies from 1991-2009.
He had the gift of gab that seemed to schmooze the rank and file.
Although he did not win the popular vote, he managed to win the Electoral College and became president as we all know. It makes one wonder as to how such a loser rose to the presidential level.
When all is said and done, after the virus is stabilized, the world will not be as it once was.
Whenever Trump is no longer president, the world too, will not be what it once was.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Not the time to burn bridges
Dear Editor:
Next to Ironman and Peachfest, Penticton’s Saturday morning community market is the best thing that ever happened for local residents, artisans, tourism and downtown businesses.
I was a vendor at the downtown market for 10 years and was hoping to do so again this summer. The way I see it, any suggestions by disgruntled vendors to boycott future markets is kind of like shooting themselves in the foot when they are already wounded. This does not, however, mean I agree with the Downtown Penticton Association’s draconian action.
I assume that from the DPA’s point of view, this is an issue regarding the prepayment of a rental agreement, which cannot be honoured due to government restrictions beyond their control.
All I can say in their defence, is that many businesses are still on the hook for their rents even though they cannot conduct business. The one major difference here, however, is that the market vendors will not be allowed access to the space they rented. So, from the vendor’s point of view, not only have they lost potential sales, they are now out of pocket for something they will not receive.
If the DPA in unwilling, or unable, to refund 100% of the vendor fees, why not work with the affected vendors to pursue other options?
Off the top of my head, I can think of three. Do these vendors qualify for rent relief of some sort through existing programs, and can the DPA assist them in applying? Can the DPA offer these vendors the same online selling options they are providing for downtown businesses? Can the DPA offer these vendors a 50% discount for the 2021 season?
This is not a good time to be burning bridges and fighting amongst ourselves. The pandemic is a global issue, and no one can predict what the future will bring. This is a time for compassion, not anger. The prime minister has said we are all in this together, and he is right. It is time for all Canadians to be kind to one another, and work in unison for the common good. After all, isn’t that what we are doing right now by staying home?
There are so many people risking their own welfare right now, just to help others in need, and the degree of gratitude we feel is reflected in our actions towards others, not just by banging pots.
David Korinetz
Penticton