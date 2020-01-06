Can’t judge chuch by local members
Dear editor:
Tom Keogh (Herald, Letters, Jan. 2) wrote re: Miller's "Notebook," Dec. 28, about the movie "Spotlight."
Regarding the strength of faith and the numbers of people adhering to any such thing, remember when most of the world thought our globe was flat, and also, the Catholic Church was certain the sun rotated around the earth.
Simply judging a situation by the number of its current proponents in a tiny town doesn't make for a comprehensive assessment of the global Catholic faith.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Hovercraft would be ideal on lake
Dear editor:
Have you ever travelled on a hovercraft? I have and it is amazing! When you look around the world as to getting from point A to B quick and efficient, hovercraft fills the gap perfectly. And could do so here on Okanagan Lake.
If you look at how we can utilize our expansive lake from one end to the other, the majority of our population of the Okanagan resides within close distance of it. Using it to connect our population areas could be efficient, dependable and unique.
A hovercraft service operated perhaps by BC Ferries, or a contract operator, might be perfect. Hovercraft can operate at much higher speeds than fast ferries, and generate little to no wake.
Hovercraft is safer for the environment, quieter and smoother than a boat: Hovercraft travel on a cushion of air above the water, so cannot harm anything below the surface.
Griffon HoverWork is a company in the UK that offers new or used craft for sale. They train the crews, provide movement of the vehicle worldwide, ongoing maintenance and ongoing crew training.
Considering the large number of tourists that visit this valley and us locals, many were inconvenienced by fires in past summers, accidents or landslides due to impassible roads, this would solve that problem.
This would also stimulate tourism in the valley, as how many people have ever travelled on a hovercraft?
If there were two or three skimming the waters of Okanagan Lake, there could be express service between Kelowna and Penticton, and one doing the milk run to the smaller communities like Naramata, Summerland, Peachland, Westbank and the Mission. Perhaps even going up to the Vernon area.
Should the lake ice up, or be choppy, the hovercraft can handle it, either skimming over the ice or navigating up to two-metre seas, as they were designed for the North Sea. It would be there for lake rescues, or for any evacuations in extreme situations.
The new Hovercraft designs now operate at much lower noise levels than previous craft, and now are about 80 decibels, about the same level as city traffic from inside your vehicle. There is no extra need for special docks or harbours, as they come with ramps and stairs.
This to me seems a no-brainer. An investment in this service would give the Okanagan another level of reliable transportation service, a fast emergency vehicle, and a great stimulus to tourism.
Kim Hoath
Naramata
Ideas to help make our city great again
Dear editor:
There are some random ideas I have for our city, Penticton, in no particular order.
Upon entering our fine city I'd like to see a long run of wild flowers on both sides of the road from the highway junction to the bypass.
I'd like to see an archway upon entering Penticton with some agriculture/cultural/and sports representation that says "Welcome to Paradise"!
I'd like to see the Penticton sign on Munson Mountain lit up at night to showcase our place in the valley. Also a wine/cultural/pottery center would be a good addition. How about a gondola from Munson Mountain to an area near the Lakeside? That would be a welcome attraction to tourists.
I'd like to see the present art gallery on Okanagan Lake to be expanded to include arts, plays, culture and music. I'd like to see a parkade on the vacant lot on Ellis Street and turn the 200 block Main Street into an open mall year-round as has been successfully done in European centers. The parkade could incorporate a couple of business at street level and would accommodate traffic in and round the Ellis Street area.
I'd like to see the Gyro Bandshell, a city heritage site, utilizing a large accordion-type gate to keep transients off the deck at night. I'd like to see more musicians on the Lakeside Promenade on the Okanagan walkway. It'd be awesome to see violin players, accordion music, piano, flute and singers – not just at Gyro Park and Nanaimo square. I'd like to see more artists in the parks doing what artists do.
I'd like to see seasonal semi-permanent rides for children on the property adjacent to Loco-Landing.
On our beaches it would be an asset to have lifeguards/ambassadors handing out water safety information and tourist-related info as to the events and attractions and restaurants in and around town. This would be a good job for students and I think their presence would add to a safety element on the beaches.
I'm certain there are others in and around Penticton who have ideas of their own. Let's stay positive and make Penticton great again.
Dave Hopkins
Penticton
Hunting regulators should seek help
Dear editor:
The B.C. government has set out changes to the hunting regulations for this year and asked for public input.
I hope you do not follow through with longer goat seasons that will turn into another kill-off like your stupid special Area E of the Cariboo a few years ago.
Remember that opening the cow calf season in first 10 days of December when there is five feet of snow in that area resulted in a 65% reduction in moose in a couple of years (your numbers after two flyover surveys).
When will you guys get it in your heads to bring in local hunters and fisher people to help make decisions? Most of you guys are book educated but lack commonsense.
Look at your management of the steelhead trout. Yet there are people still fishing them. Get real and close it down for a few years until they can make a comeback. Or, you could turn management of all wildlife to First Nations and go get a job with them!
Don Agnew
Penticton
Nuts are behind, not on, the wheels
Dear editor:
Just when you think you've heard it all.
Driving while under the influence be it booze or drugs or reckless manner is a no-no, but yet a flag person can get run over by somebody with a mental condition and it’s A-OK.
A study should be taken to find out if nuts behind the steering wheel outnumber the nuts attached to the wheels of vehicles.
Innocent drivers have enough to contend with – don’t you think?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Israel playing U.S. like a fiddle in Iran
Dear editor:
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu finally found his Puffer Sucker in Trump, to suck America into getting trapped in a deadly proxy war against Iran.
Netanyahu is the real winner, if there is one.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
U.S. killing was declaration of war
Dear editor:
Canada has long been on good terms with Cuba.
Suppose Prime Minister Trudeau invited Leopoldo Cintra Frías, a Cuban military and political leader, who is currently serving as the current minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba, for talks in Ottawa.
Suppose that dingbat leader in the country south of us decided in his crazed head that he didn’t like Frias simply because he was a Cuban as well as minister of the Cuba’s Revolutionary Forces, and decided to target him while Frias was on Canadian soil. Would that not constitute a declaration of war not only against Cuba but Canada as well? I think it would.
I’m not conspiratorial enough to think that this might happen to Canada, but I would definitely be afraid if I was living in the Middle East or some of the South American countries which are on dingbat’s hate list.
This is a criminal act on the part of the U.S., and if it wasn’t for the fact that the United Nations members are afraid of losing the American funding for the UN, most of them would not hesitate to have the U.S. indicted at the Hague Criminal Court.
Shame on those voters in the States for supporting such a scandalous and immoral lawbreaker.
Frank Martens
Summerland
If politicians won’t act, then we must
Dear editor:
In November 2019, a consortium of more than 11,000 climate and environmental scientists from 153 countries (I was one of those scientists) published “World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency” in the journal Bioscience1.
This paper lays out in very stark and concrete terms the devastation brought upon the earth, our only home, by human-caused climate change and its grave implications for our society and our economy.
The paper, and related reports from the United Nations, the Union of Concerned Scientists, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, received extensive media coverage.
That coverage together with recent and costly extreme weather events linked to climate change (e.g., wildfire in B.C. and Australia, floods in Europe and eastern North America, killer heat waves in Europe and Asia), means that no one can reasonably claim ignorance of human caused climate change and its devestating impacts.
Yet, when our presumptive leaders met in Madrid in December, they were unable to agree on any meaningful cooperative action to address climate change. In the words of child-activist Greta Thunberg: “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words…. How dare you!”
When our leaders dither and deny in the face of such a global emergency, citizens must take over. As reported by the McLeod Group, proven renewable energy technology (solar, wind, hydro, geothermal) exists and could be rapidly implemented to transition Canada and the world to carbon-free energy.
Since our leaders seem unable to grasp the imperative and the opportunity to transition quickly to renewable energy, it is up to us citizens either to convince them or to replace them.
Michael Healey,
UBC professor emeritus,
Vice-chair, First Things First Okanagan
Forces aligned against real change
Dear editor:
What's still leading the federal agenda are job creation and economic stimulation, however intangible when compared to the industrial destruction and max-exploitation of our natural environment and resources.
To mega-money-minded men, “practical” greenhouse-gas-reducing solutions will always be predicated on economic “reality,” the latter which is mostly created and entrenched according to fossil fuel industry interests. Indeed, for a leader to try reworking this “reality” would seriously risk his/her own governance, however a landslide election victory he/she may have won.
Meanwhile, there’s discouragingly insufficient political gonad planet-wide to sufficiently address the immense environmental corruption and destruction at the hand of we reckless, greedy humans.
But, of course, there's always plenty of ostrich syndrome to maintain it.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
B.C. birth tourists gaming the system
Dear editor:
When I recently read about the growing problem of birth tourism I was annoyed.
Pregnant women are coming to Canada to give birth because their children automatically become Canadian citizens. In Vancouver, for example, the Coastal Health administrators rake in money for the birthing procedures (assuming the fees are fully paid) while warning the hospital employees not to talk to the media. Politicians stand mute.
It is just another way for wealthy foreigners to buy their way into Canada and legally flout the immigration rules. Where’s the fairness? Where’s the accountability? Wealthy foreigners are playing us for saps. Canada is indeed the land of political milquetoasts and door-opening money.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
