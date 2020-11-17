With so much Canadian media attention focused on the American election recently, many events in Ottawa did not receive the headlines they might have.
The increasing lack of transparency we are experiencing from a government, that promised it would be “open by default,” is a growing concern. I will provide some examples.
Yves Giroux, Parliamentary Budget Officer, released several reports. One was an assessment on how much the government's pay equity program would actually cost.
This program aims to level out pay disparities between men and women in the public service.
“The PBO requested the government’s fiscal analysis of how much more money is expected to be spent to comply with the legislation. However, the Government refused to share this data,” the report said. This is alarming.
The PBO has suggested the federal wage bill costs could rise by $477 million starting in 2023-24.
The PBO also reported the Finance Department had provided a “thorough public accounting every other week until August, but that practice ended when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament.”
Since the PM appointed Chrystia Freeland as finance minister, there have been no financial reports made available to the PBO, or to Canadians, for that matter.
On June 3. I asked if the minister could tell us the current balance of the EI account. Despite the minister promising this information, it has still not been made available. This is troubling as the EI account belongs to workers and the EI premiums paid must be sustainable.
When Trudeau was elected, he wrote an open letter where he “committed to set a higher bar for openness and transparency in Ottawa. Government and its information must be open by default.”
In reality we are witnessing a government that refuses to provide critical information.
We gone through the longest period in Canadian history without a federal budget being presented — a budget that is a necessary economic plan to get us through these challenging times.