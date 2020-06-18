We are still in the phase where we’re encouraged to avoid any unnecessary travel. The purpose of this editorial is not to encourage anyone to do something that’s unsafe.
But, whenever we do come out of the COVID pandemic, and when travel is not only allowed — but encouraged — it would be great if all Canadians made a conscientious effort to keep their travel dollars here in Canada.
Everybody needs a vacation.
Rather than a cheap package to Mexico, the bright lights of Las Vegas or a cruise to Alaska or somewhere exotic, there are literally hundreds of exciting places to visit in Canada.
And, your favourite travel agent can set you up, which will help support local.
Vancouver Island, spectacular. The Gulf Islands, even better. Nelson and the Kootenays, quick and affordable and always a fun time.
If you travel south to avoid cold weather, B.C. and Alberta are amazing for hot springs. Canada in the winter months is majestic, depending on the venue. (Maybe, not Winnipeg).
The Martimes — amazing ... and everyone is friendly and not in a phony way.
Quebec City, it’s like Europe without the 10-hour flight.
Toronto, the second-largest theatre district in North America (only behind New York) and with Stratford a few hours away, three of the four major professional sports leagues (plus the CFL) and every kind of ethnic food you can name. Rent a car and head to Niagara Falls. If you’ve never seen it, it’s worth going to ... once. For gamblers, the Falls has one of the best casinos in Canada.
Ottawa, it’s our nation’s capital. You will be proud to be Canadian once seeing the Parliament buildings and war museum.
Our North, everybody talks about wanting to see it once in their lifetime, but never gets around to it.
For those with the time, money and resources, driving coast-to-coast is unforgettable. We’re already on the West Coast, so it’s an awesome starting point. Planning is now easy, thanks to the internet, and that’s half the fun.
Canada’s economy will need a boost. When we hear, “Support local,” it should also extend to tourism — maybe not a stay-cation, but certainly travel in B.C. and then the rest of our country.
Hopefully Canadians living in other regions of Canada will feel the same way and become first-time visitors to the Okanagan.