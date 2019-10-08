Last month, we talked about how loot boxes were being looked at in the UK as tools to exploit children and younger players.
EA had a laughable explanation, calling the loot boxes “the same as kinder eggs.” The UK didn’t fall for the sad ploy. Many people came forward with horror stories of how children spent hundreds — and even thousands —without their parents’ knowledge, trying to get that one item in a loot box.
Even real gambling provides the player with the odds for each game, while game developers never have. Game developers are even more brazen now including full slot machines, roulette wheels and pachinko in games that are rated “E.”
The ESRB — the board tasked with rating videogames — has determined these games are fine for your five year old. This board was created after parents were up in arms about the blood and violence in games like “Mortal Kombat.”
The problem with this board is over the years, the very people profiting of keeping these games accessible to everyone are the ones calling the shots. The UK, as well as most people, can clearly see that getting kids to feel satisfaction when pulling a virtual slot machine can lead to equating slot machines to joy.
MPs in the UK have ruled that loot boxes should be regulated by the same rules as all other gambling. Loot boxes should be banned until reports prove these “mechanics” don’t have adverse effects on a youngster’s mind. Other countries need to follow the UK’s decision and keep these addictive mechanics out of younger players.
We need to do more to protect our children from predatory tactics that will keep them spending and spending trying to get that one items they want.
