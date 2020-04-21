EDITOR’S NOTE: We have invited members of Penticton city council, as well as select members of the school board, to submit a guest column, on any topic. We encouraged writers to pen something personal and upbeat that’s not necessarily related to COVID-19 or city council.
I do remember many of my teachers from my school years in Penticton School District 15 (now Okanagan Skaha School District 67).
I started kindergarten at Snowden Elementary on Green Avenue with my teacher, Mrs. Corbett. I started my schooling in a portable there, thank goodness that concept has ended ... wait, never mind. I remember a lot of playing and having a tough time sitting cross-legged, something to this day I cannot do.
My family moved into The Pines mobile home park, a family park at the time. I enjoyed my time there as there were many kids to play with; it was there in front of Unit 23 that I learned to ride a two wheeler. I also had a huge birthday party in the clubhouse, which is still there today. It was this move to The Pines that had me change schools and off to Carmi Elementary I went. Mrs. Taylor was my teacher for Grade 1, and with her encouragement, I did well and became a big fan of dinosaurs. It was at Carmi that I got a scar on my forehead. I was hit on the forehead by a sharp rock that was thrown by myself. You see, I was with my friends throwing small rocks at large rocks, and sure enough a rock I had thrown deflected back at me and hit me above my eye. Lesson learned, don’t throw rocks.
Another move to Roy Ave. brought me back to Snowden School for Grades 2, 3, and 4. My teachers respectively were Mrs. Rouleau, Mrs. Drage, and Mrs Brown. I both flourished and struggled during this time at Snowden. In Grade 3, I got a scholastic award and had a poem I wrote in the school anthology book. In Grade 4, I struggled with math, that struggle continued for years.
It was Grade 5 that I was really looking forward to. Why, you ask? I was again going to a new school, but this time it was a NEW school, Parkway Elementary was opened. Excited I was, until I got to my classroom, which was not a classroom, but our library. Yes, that’s right, a brand new school and it didn’t have enough classrooms and back to a portable I went. Outside of that, Parkway was a great school. My teacher there was my first male teacher, Mr. Roscher, whose birthday I can’t forget, it’s Feb 29. I didn’t finish Grade 5 there, as in March my family moved again and I finished Grade 5 and Grade 6 at Uplands School. My teachers there were two teachers that I still see to this day and whose names may be familiar to some. Mr. Frank Reimer was my Gr. 5 teacher and Mr. Doug Cox, a local historian was my Grade 6 teacher. I also remember Mr. Redman, as he was the teacher in charge of the school crossing guards. In Grade 6, I volunteered to be a part of the crossing guard team. We were stationed at Johnson Road and Alder Street. As I think back now, not the best idea having 11-year-olds out there as even then drivers were very quick along that road.
My Dad is a carpenter, and he built houses, thus we moved again and for Grade 7, back to Parkway I went to finish my elementary years, and again I had Mr. Roscher. This was a fun year, I had lots of friends and learning was becoming more interesting.
After seven years of elementary school, I went to junior high at McNicoll Park School, where I spent Grades 8, 9, and 10. The big difference here is that we had to move from class to class, thus we had many different teachers. Let’s see how many I can name in no particular order: Mr. Martens, Mr. Snider, Mrs. Finster, Mr. Black, Mr. Brownel, Mr. MacDonald, Mr. Byra, Mr. Racola, Mr. Butler, Mr. Noble, Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Nieman, Mr. Hoffman, Mr. Proudfoot, Mr Rabuka, and previous school board trustee Mr. Bidlake.
A teacher there I want to point out was Mr. Fishler, I make special note of him as he was the teacher that after five years of me not understanding or liking math, algebra, etc., he was able to teach me in a manner that I understood, and today I enjoy math and I believe I’m getting my daughter to enjoy it as well. Thank you very much, Mr. Fishler.
After McNicoll Park, I did my final two years at Penticton Senior Secondary School. My focus on school waned a bit and I got through it averaging C+, Bs, ah the challenges of being a teenager. Great memories were made that year including being a part of the Pen-Hi Razorbacks rugby team.
My grad year was 1984, it was the largest grad class in a considerable while. Very good friends were made, many of which I still see to this day.
Writing this brief history of my school years made me both smile and tear up, it also reinforced that the memories we create in our youth directly affect who you become. Though I only mentioned my teachers (and I apologize if I spelled your name incorrectly), there were many others, students and staff in those schools that supported and encouraged us through those years and I thank them all.