West Bank letter got it all wrong
Dear editor:
Re: “West Bank woes not so different,” (Herald, Letters, Sept 13).
Frank Marten’s misconstrued comparison of Canada’s Indigenous people to the Palestinians and the Israel-Palestinian conflict flatly denies the indisputable fact that Jews are the indigenous to the land of Israel and have lived there, uninterrupted for over 3,000 years.
Mr. Marten’s claim that Israel has been confiscating Palestinian land against all international laws, is not only disingenuous but is not the case at all. The disputed land is all within Area C of the West Bank, which under the terms of the Oslo II Agreement signed by both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, is territory under full Israeli civil and security control.
Furthermore, Israel and the Jewish people have legitimate claims to Judea and Samaria according to international law as these lands were promised to the Jewish people at the San Remo Conference which saw the establishment in British-mandate Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people. Israel liberated these areas from Jordanian occupation following the 1967 war. Accordingly, there never was a sovereign of these disputed lands.
Mr. Marten’s allegation that Israelis are moving into confiscated Palestinian land in violation of international law is also false. Israeli citizens have neither been deported nor transferred forcibly to these areas. There is no element of international law that can be used to prohibit the voluntary return of individuals to the towns and villages from which they or their ancestors had been previously evicted by forcible means.
Noah Lewis,
Research analyst,
HonestReporting Canada
Addicts should get just 1 chance
Dear editor:
“Stepping on needles isn’t so risky after all,” Herald, A4, Sept. 13
The article states “we have a needle-littering crisis that is sapping public
support” for the things Interior Health is attempting to do. You got that right.
What an idiotic approach to dealing with druggies! Giving out a million needles. Why do we allow the predicaments of non-contributing members of society to become problematic for those who can live without the need?
A more constructive approach would be to offer each addict the one time opportunity to get off drugs by some workable clean-up program, and if that fails let them go their own way.
I, for one, am not concerned in the least about stigmatizing drug users, call the situation for what it is and, Interior Health, stop wasting our tax dollars!
Paul Crossley
Penticton
ICBC cashing in on non-residents
Dear editor:
Re: “Dear John, ditch ICBC for private,” Okanagan Weekend, Letters, Sept. 14
Like letter writer Bud Love, armed with all this new information about vehicle insurance with better conditions, rates, etc., I went into ICBC to renew our vehicle insurance. My optimism was soon dashed.
While I, with an excellent driving record would get a "deal," things would be different for the out-of-province driver I always have on my policy. After a detailed explanation (incidentally the ICBC employee was polite and precise), my enthusiasm was gone.
Last year's policy cost me $1,125. This year's renewal cost me $1,750.00! Our 2007 Honda Odyssey is another year older, like everything else, owners included. No consideration for that in the midst of the hype.
When I pressed for details, I was told that it may be because ICBC would not have the out-of-province drivers' driving information/record. We all know that in this age of computers, that would never be a problem. Incidentally, my other driver also has an excellent driving record, but that's no help to us. It has cost me an extra $625!
I join Mr. Love in his well-deserved pessimism and disappointment. There are going to be many more out-of-province drivers sharing this story.
Lynn Guttman
Penticton
Scientists struggle for climate truth
Dear editor:
Any person or body that holds a dissenting views or contradictory evidence on climate change is immediately labelled a “climate denier.” This classic attack is designed to smear and silence those who don’t comply with the popular wisdom of the day.
Over a thousand serious scientists disagree with the current consensus on climate change. (https://www.climatedepot.com/2010/12/08/special-report-more-than-1000-international-scientists-dissent-over-manmade-global-warming-claims-challenge-un-ipcc-gore-2/)
Some scientists claim climate change is attributable to natural causes. Others publicly question the accuracy of IPCC Climate Models. Others argue that the cause of global warming is unknown. Still others argue that global warming will have few negative consequences.
It is incredibly difficult for scientists to take a public stance against the UN IPCC on anthropogenic global warming. Their funding and opportunities are shut off, their credibility and character smeared, and their safety sometimes compromised.
The majority of international scientists contradict the climate alarmism of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. In the U.S., 31,487 scientists have signed a petition to that effect.
(http://www.petitionproject.org/)
The President of the US National Academy of Sciences and of Rockefeller University said, “The Research data on climate change do not show that human use of hydrocarbons is harmful. To the contrary, there is good evidence that increased atmospheric carbon dioxide is environmentally helpful.”
Presently climate hysterics are pushing for costly irreversible commitments on CO2 reduction. Others want funding spent on ocean cleanup, reducing plastic use, etc.
According to Don Martin at CTV News, Albertans are upset: “Alberta is toxic.”
Elizabeth May of the Greens claims they love Alberta and the rift between B.C. and Alberta is conspiracy driven.
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves Francois Blanchet says, “Canada in the last few years have not served Quebec.” Navel gazing serves Quebec very well.
Many Canadians don’t realize the deep and abiding anger in Alberta. Alberta is the epicenter of political movements in Canada.
Alberta’s first populist movement began in 1909 with the United Farmers of Alberta; Social Credit and the Reform Party had their beginnings in Alberta. The current UCP was born out of a recently spawned Wildrose Party and the Progressive Conservatives.
Alberta’s new D-Day is Oct. 21. Depending on election results the Alberta movement is growing and could have a profound effect on the future of Canada as a nation.
We need to wake up and pay attention to the real causes of climate change and the unnecessary detrimental effect current practices have on Alberta.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
