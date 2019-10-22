Halloween is just around the corner, sowhy not list some titles that are perfect for this scary time of year?
Control (PS4,Xbox One,PC), Rated M for Mature:
Control is a third-person game where the player has supernatural powers, battling a building itself at times. The story is easily the best Remedy has even done. The combat is varied, with the player able to use the environment around him as the weapon. Throw in solid game play, cool abilities and some truly awesome boss battles and you have a great game for this time of year.
The Evil Within 2 (PS4, XBox One), Rated M for Mature:
If you’re looking for another solid told story with all the horror scares, you want Within 2. It’s a great choice.You play a detective at the lowest point in his life with some truly horrific scares and enemies. The combat is solid and fun and is complete with some great boss battles that are truly terrifying.
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (PC,PS4,Xbox One), Rated M for Mature:
If you’re looking for a fresh take on the Resident Evil series, Biohazard is your game. Biohazard has you playing the game from a first-person perspective, being dropped into anyone’s nightmare — complete with psycho cannibals and other unspeakable horrors. The change in perspective makes all the horrors you face that much more horrific. The visuals are another plus with the game looking so realistic at times it more menacing.
