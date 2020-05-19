Vehicles also need to social distance
We took the Penticton Herald’s advice and ordered take-out for the first time since the middle of March. My charming wife reported the phenomenon of “vehicle distancing” on Main Street in Summerland. There was an empty parking stall between each of the restaurant’s clients, all the way up the street. Good for you Summerlanders.
We need to take “vehicle distancing” a bit further.
In the rural parts of the Okanagan Valley, the roads are often narrow. With more and more people out walking and biking there is an obvious conflict with drivers who are just stupid or inconsiderate or both.
Yesterday I was following a Mustang who had to overtake a lady pushing a baby stroller. She was walking on the edge of the pavement as the shoulder was weeds and gravel making stroller pushing impossible.
Although the Mustang slowed down, it would not cross the centre yellow line, narrowly missing the woman and child. When your vehicle is approaching a walker/biker, move completely to the other side of the road (assuming no traffic is coming the other way.) The yellow line will not rip up your tires. This is especially important with dog walkers as even the best of dogs can be unpredictable.
Now onto Highway 97. Despite the large “Keep right except to pass” signs posted between Summerland and Penticton, some drivers insist on hogging the passing lane. I was aghast when my offspring were trained by a professional driving school to drive in the passing lane as it gave a driver more room to maneuver should things go wrong. What part of passing lane do these people not understand?
In recent news, there is a movement to install concrete barriers between opposite direction lanes on the highway north of us. I suspect some portion of head on collisions could be avoided if the vehicles had followed the rules and occupied the outside lanes except for passing.
Road rage happens when a left lane hog blocks the way of a following car. I am always a bit worried about passing a lane hog on the right as they are obviously not the most aware drivers.
My last point is just a matter of courtesy. Quite often there is a line-up of cars waiting to turn right onto Highway 97 from the West Bench or Red Wing Estates. They are impeded by vehicles in the slow lane not easing into the passing lane to allow them to enter. This is easily done if the passing lane has no traffic.
I survived a close call on my motorcycle when an impatient driver turned right out of Sunoka Park into my passing lane because there was no break in the outside lane traffic.
My legal advisor says to ensure any advice given in this column should only be followed if conditions are safe.
Eighty percent of drivers feel they are above average in driving capability, myself included.
John Dorn is a retired teach entrepreneur living in Summerland.