Addicts are doing it to themselves
Dear editor:
Re: “Don’t feed the beast,” Herald, Editorial, Aug. 16
The editorial mentions enabling drug users, which I have long time thought about it, as I see where we are paying for supplies for these poor people.
Remember it was their choice to do drugs in the first place. My dear old mother
always preached to be responsible for your own choices and all the things you do in your life. AA has always preached abstinence.
Yes, addiction is a disease, but a self-imposed one.
I am all for helping these people with their poor choices but not to enable them.
They get a high out of their poor choices, and when they are wanting to give it up and get help, then so be it.
It is their choice, not ours; so let’s help all we can to get them off the drugs of their choice.
Maggie Flood
Kelowna
Small population, big pollution
Dear editor:
Elvena Slump seems to have shifted from her quixotic mission of forcing Kaleden and OK Falls to pay her taxes to convincing us that it is not climate change that is our enemy, but scientists and environmentalists (Herald, Letters, Aug. 20)
Elvena wants us to ignore our own conspicuous energy consumption and instead wag our fingers at China.
She reports that Canada is only responsible for 3% of the world's carbon emissions, and that nasty evil China has more emissions than the United States and Europe combined!
Dazzling figures. Except for the fact that Canada represents half of the 1% of the global population. That means that at 3% of global emissions, Canadians are among the worst polluters on Earth, and that number doesn't include the emissions resulting from the processing, transportation, and use of the crude oil once it is outside our borders.
Go look up per-capita energy consumption. Canada is at the top of the list, sitting comfortably with the Gulf oil states, ahead of the United States. China doesn't even come close.
Oh but how can that be, China has almost more emissions than the U.S. and Europe, we're told!
Well that sounds so awful. Except of course that China, with a population of 1.4 billion people, has about 300 million more people than the U.S. and Europe combined. And we're supposed to be surprised that China almost matches the emissions of Europe and the U.S.?
Get it? We – the self-righteous Western democracies – are worse polluters than China! At least when it comes to carbon!
It's always the same talking points. We're supposed to ignore our dramatically disproportionate carbon emissions because of China.
We're supposed to ignore the scientists. We can't trust environmentalists or academics with their "foreign funding" but we bend over for the multinational energy companies, as if Shell and BP have no
financial interest in oil development. Incredible.
Even if China was the bogyman the oil industry is trying to make us think they are, we can't affect policy in China. Maybe you've noticed that recently. What we, as poor innocent Canadians can do, is affect our government and our 3% of global emissions.
And by the way, India and China are leading the world in renewable energy development, too. And these are countries where widespread poverty is still a very real problem. So what exactly is our excuse?
Devon Scott-Leslie
Summerland
Wildstone getting corporate welfare
Dear editor:
Re: “Council split over break for
apartment building,” Herald, A1, Aug. 21
When is a contract not a contract? Why should the taxpayers of Penticton bear the burden of a company that messed up? Were there other construction costs that were turned down because they said they could not pull this project off in the allotted time?
This is unacceptable decision-making on the part of those councillors that OK’d this — Julius Bloomfield, Katie Robinson,
Judy Sentes and Campbell Watt.
So much for the capitalist, free-market system where you are judged on performance. This is corporate welfare on a community scale.
Thank you, Jake Kimberley, Frank Regehr and Mayor John Vassilaki for representing the citizens.
Wildstone should be on the hook to the future occupants of this building if there is a monetary penalty.
Gord McLaren
Penticton
PM saving jobs in wrong country
Dear editor:
Prime Minister Trudeau says he is only interested in protecting Canadian jobs. This is strange since he has caused job losses in Alberta and more in Saskatchewan by his actions of trying to close down our energy sector.
Sadly the only jobs he has created are in Saudi Arabia.
The PM prefers Canada buys Saudi oil and at the same time transfers billions of our dollars to them, when he could buy Canadian oil via the west to east pipeline that he stopped being built.
Notice Saudi Arabia allows no freedom for its females yet our PM says nothing.
It is OK for all those oil tankers to enter the St. Lawrence Waterway, no complaints from any Green of which the PM is supposed to be, which he is not.
The Greens complain the oil tankers are a danger to the West Coast but nothing is said if the same tankers enter the St. Lawrence River. Nor not one Green protests American tankers off the West Coast. For some reason the PM and Greens want rail cars, instead of pipelines, which are safer and more cost effective.
The recent truckers’ caravan from Alberta to Parliament Hill protested the loss of jobs for their group, but the PM refused to meet these protesters, nor did he bother to send the lowest bureaucrat in Ottawa to greet or to talk to any of these truckers.
So much for worrying about job losses.
It is time to tell the PM he represents all of Canada, not just a corrupt company like SNC-Lavalin or the repressive Saudis.
Brian Merriam
Penticton
HK protesters off to a late start
Dear editor:
Current events have created a new perspective on Hong Kong: a transformed image from a materialistic, money-mad place, to a symbol of struggle for democracy and human freedom against the brutal totalitarian regime in Beijing, which is trampling underfoot the promise of “one country two systems” it gave in 1997 to the people of Hong-Kong, the promise of a high degree of internal autonomy, with the territory preserving its own legal system derived from English common law.
Could history have taken a different turn had the British government not so readily submitted to China’s demand that Hong Kong be returned to it, instead of offering the people of the Crown colony the option of holding a referendum for independence?
The territory of Hong Kong had all the makings of an independent state: a strong, diversified economy, an industrious and gifted people.
In addition, it is twice the size of Singapore, that other power house in the region.
I remember an interview that a young immigrant businessman from Hong Kong gave a Toronto newspaper several years ago.
Asked about his views on Canada’s political life and his choice of political party, he expressed indifference by stating that “in Hong Kong we left the politics to the British, while we Chinese made the money.”
That was in a nutshell the historical attitude of China’s mercantile-industrial class.
During the Sung Dynasty (960-1279) China underwent a commercial revolution: while in Europe major cities counted their inhabitants in the thousands, China had seven million-inhabitant cities and markets prospered across rural areas as well as cities.
While in China even formidably wealthy merchants never challenged the monopoly on political power held by the emperor’s
officials at every level, in Europe the much more modest bourgeoisie already in the Middle Ages wrested from kings and aristocrats a high degree of self-government in the towns, a current subsequently amplified in the age of the enlightenment when pressure mounted for democratic reform and revolutions.
It seems that change has come belatedly in the face of mortal danger.
In the light of the current upheaval we behold now in Hong Kong the emergence of a young generation that rejects the supine mentality of their elders, that is even risking life in defence of freedom and democracy.
May history be kinder to them that it was to the martyrs of Tiananmen Square in 1989.
Rene Goldman
Summerland
Epstein affair not royals’ first rodeo
Dear editor:
Much is being made of past relationships the deceased convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein had with prominent glitterati.
Past and present occupants of the Oval Office were filmed at his legendary parties, but up to now there’s no mention of a pope attending.
Photographs show Mr. Epstein with Prince Andrew, whose family history is replete with so many “inappropriate encounters.”
A cursory glance at the history books uncovers all sorts of heinous crimes and misdemeanours involving members of Britain's monarchy.
King Henry VIII's lurid love-life, and King George IV's wooing women with large amounts of money are but two examples of myriad sordid liaisons that extend back centuries, and your readers will be well aware of more recent events.
Oops! My apologies for the reference to a pope partying.
That was ill-advised, but the papal history itself is certainly not as purely lily-white as the religious garments worn by the present pontiff in Rome.
Bernie Smith
Parksville
Trudeau hasn’t been as advertised
Dear editor:
No one likes being sold a bill of goods and then getting nothing in return.
Justin Trudeau was elected in 2015 and seemed to present some sort of humility after coming from third place, offering “sunny ways” and a new era of co-operation. The day after the election Trudeau was in a Montreal subway thanking voters.
But what did we get? We got selfies and photobombs and in the spring of 2016 — Elbowgate where, in a fit of questionable decorum, he elbowed NDP MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau while trying to herd MPs into their seats like a substitute drama teacher. Then, an unethical vacation costing about $300,000 where he couldn’t even spend Christmas in Canada like a snowboard instructor.
Once he figured out that electoral reform like proportional representation didn’t fit his current distribution of seats in Parliament that was off the table and new election rules that don’t require identification to vote.
We got budgets with about triple the promised debt annually up to and including 2019.
He gave Omar Khadr $10.5 million, set aside $65 million in the 2018 budget to welcome back ISIS fighters, name-calling, the disastrous trip to India with convicted attempted assassin Jaspal Atwal, etc.
The outright denial of the ethics commissioner’s report — falsely calling things false (I call that lying) back in February, campaigning on the taxpayer dime and more all need to stop, for every party no matter who’s in power.
Chanting “jobs, jobs, jobs” to support a corrupt company like SNC-Lavalin takes voters as fools when I’m sure most people know there’s lots of work out there so the jobs aren’t going away. He takes credit for good economic times but will he take credit for the next recession that he’s done nothing to avoid?
What came together in 2015 hasn’t worked.
Conservative candidate Helena Konanz is door knocking daily and we would be far better off having a Member of Parliament that is part of the official opposition or that will form the next government.
She’s honest, has considerable experience as a politician, her family has a small business and will work hard. This time around, a vote for anyone else is a vote for Trudeau.
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton
