Dear Editor:
Last summer in a brief conversation, you were asked why you do not follow female sports, your reply was, “We only follow what our readers want.”
When you said this I was shocked — do your readers only want to follow male sports? Your comments were reminded to me by The Sexist Network (TSN) flooding their programming with endless references to the IIHF Male U 20 Ice Hockey Championships and no mention of the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship. Is it really what your readers want, or it is only your sexist bias against female sports?
People who have watched the women play, say this is the way the game should be played, but you with your sexist outlook and control over the material contained in your paper refuse to insert any news about women’s hockey.
Oh, I admit, you put in pictures of females in short skirts playing tennis, but you and I know that is not to report on females it is only to show females in short skirts. I am proud to say I do not subscribe to your sexist paper and hope your readers will reflect on their choice of reading material.
P.S. I know you’re not going to publish this short note, but that just adds to your sexist slant (we only follow what our readers want.)
