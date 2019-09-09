Science lawsuits not as described
Dear editor:
Re: “Personal agendas muddy science,” Herald, Letters, Sept. 3
Ms. Slump has made a completely inaccurate statement regarding the Andrew Weaver/Dr. Ball court case.
Dr. Ball did not “win” the case, in which Dr. Weaver was laying suit for defamation.
“The judge noted that Ball’s words ‘lack a sufficient air of credibility to make them believable and therefore potentially defamatory' and he concluded that the 'article is poorly written and does not advance credible arguments in favour of Dr. Ball’s theory about the corruption of climate science.
Simply put, a reasonably thoughtful and informed person who reads the article is unlikely to place any stock in Dr. Ball’s views.’" The case was thrown out. As for the Michael Mann case, I believe it is to be appealed, and therefore not settled. A quick perusal of Dr. Ball’s bio suggests he may be a paid shill for the oil industry – denied by Dr. Ball – and that he is a creationist using bad science to support his theories.
Despite all the above, I would suggest that whether one thinks climate change is caused by human processes or not, we still ought to be aiming for the cleanest way possible to live on our planet. Alternative energies are a necessary part of that goal.
If we manage to stop mountain glaciers and the two polar regions from melting into oblivion, and allay the fires burning in the jungles and boreal forests, all the better! Anything that can be done to allay the now extreme species loss, high rates of pollution, or massive piles of garbage on land and sea must be addressed by humans, as we are the cause.
Promoting climate deniers and contributing to the plethora of inaccuracies contributes nothing to a positive future.
Heather Ross
Summerland
Parking price hike will still cost us
Dear editor:
Re: “Builders to pay more for lost parking spots,” Herald, A4, Sept. 5
Let me ask a question or two.
Who in their right mind would give up a parking stall for $13,000 only to get another one that costs them $30,000 or more? Most likely not including the land?
The only people that come to mind are people that want everyone, or at least someone else, to pay for the parking stall. Isn’t that what’s just been done at city hall?
There needs to be a complete reset on the way planning staff at city hall perceive their role if that’s the best we can expect in terms of advice and counsel to take our planning policies into the middle of the 21st Century.
I’ve still got faith in the majority of city council and perhaps there needs to be another reset there too.
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton
Spec tax targets those who can pay
Dear editor:
Peter Harrison from Victoria wrote (Herald, Letters, Sept. 6) about a friend who needed to pay nearly $50,000 in speculation tax. In order to pay this amount of tax, the house would have to be worth around $2.5 million.
And this is not even a principal residence!
I urge the provincial government to continue to charge this tax to help cool our overheated B.C. real estate prices.
Al Martens
Penticton
Sadly, needles no longer news
Dear editor:
Re: “Kids find needles nearby school,” Okanagan Weekend, A1, Sept. 7
How in this age of lax, live-and-let-live, touchy-feely attitudes towards drug use and addicts, is this even worthy of a front page headline?
I noticed they had to go all the way to Toronto for this story. Is that because it’s so common around here that it doesn’t even get reported anymore? It’s just become a part of life in Penticton?
What’s next, headlines like, “Yesterday, the sun came up.” Or, “Rain makes everything wet?” Or, “There’s vehicle crime in Penticton?”
Reese MacDermott
Penticton
Vet clinic goes above and beyond
Dear editor:
Thank you to a wonderful veterinary hospital.
When I was about to lose my last dog, I at least found the veterinary hospital I was always looking for.
Lindsey Veterinary Hospital is a place where you find people – doctors and staff – dedicated to animals and their owners as well.
During the last time of my dog’s life we both were surrounded by compassion, help, comfort and sympathy.
With Henry – my boxer – gone I still was in their thoughts by sending me sympathy cards and a final paw print of Henry.
This was the most touching gesture I ever experienced. Thank you all doctors and staff.
Alice Wolf
Penticton
Anti-oil campaign washes cash, too
Dear editor:
Former environmentalist Vivian Krause presented an 80-page report to a Senate committee last June. In that report she claims: “The campaign against Alberta oil is being funded as part of a massive campaign to foster the renewable energy industry in the United States.”
Launched in 2008 by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation and the Tides Foundation, the Tar Sands Campaign is an international initiative designed to stop expansion of the Canadian oil industry, reduce demand for Canadian oil sands crude in the U.S. and stop or stall pipeline and port construction. The goal is to shut down the export of oil from Western Canada by pipeline, tanker and rail.
The propaganda against “dirty Alberta oil” is aimed at European buyers, banning oil tankers from the B.C. coast and designed to prevent Canada from selling its oil to anyone other than the U.S. (Canada makes up just 1.6% of global GHG emissions.)
Laundering services for money come into being to serve the needs of those that wish to hide where that money comes from.
A good example of this is the drug money that has flowed into B.C. apparently laundered through various means such as casinos and real estate.
Laundering services are used by the environmental movement also. As money pours in to Canada from the U.S. it is further distributed to other organizations and groups that had a pronounced effect on the results of the last federal election and worked tirelessly to get Andrew Weaver (Green Party) elected to the B.C. legislature.
Krause quoted from a strategy paper: “Design to Win: Philanthropy’s Role in the Fight against Global Warming:” “The overarching goal of voter and consumer education campaigns is to create a policy context for a massive shift in investment capital and a billion-dollar market for renewable energy.
Without a negative foil of bad press about fossil fuels, it would be much harder to justify the billions of dollars that government has invested in solar and wind.”
In August, Bloomberg reported over US $30 billion in oil money has moved out of Alberta in the past three years.
A potential catalyst for the sector could be the election of a Conservative government in Canada’s federal election in October, said Rafi Tahmazian, senior portfolio manager at Canoe Financial.
That may change global investors’ perceptions about the support the industry would receive from the government.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Ode to summer in Penticton
Dear editor:
It is early September. A perfect day. In the clear, cerulean sky, thin end-of-summer clouds doze above the blue mountains. Small white-capped waves work their way toward a few remaining holidayers basking on the hot sand.
I am sitting on a bench along the walkway above the beach. A young cyclist smiles as she slips quietly by.
Below me and beyond a young couple lying on a beach towel, the first 40 feet of water is a clear, pale green and I can see the bottom of the lake clearly; there is a dark seaweed line lying along the bottom of a darker green as the water deepens for the next 40 feet, and beyond that, the lake is a dark, dark blue that stretches on until it is lost among the distant mountains toward the north.
Nothing to me, is as beautiful as this Okanagan scene: the warm sun, the leaves quivering in the sweet breeze coming from the north.
I notice a red-tailed hawk circling above the fawn-coloured clay cliffs and envision a scene as it must have been centuries ago – an Indigenous man and his horse at the edge of these timeless cliffs, looking east over his vast, splendid eden.
Jack Killough
Penticton
Bedside manner needs some work
Dear editor:
She had cancer. It was ovarian, stage four. She was not faring well, remission now a pipe dream. Her once full head of auburn hair a thing of the past, a poster girl she was not. The ravages of chemo on her we’re setting new standards.
At 79, some would say she had had good innings, but something had happened, all of a sudden she had decided to come off the Chemo. The fight was over and it seemed she was giving up. This was not her.
She was my older sister. She asked me if I wouldn’t mind going with her to see the chemo specialist. We weren’t waiting long. A tall elderly chap came in with a folder,
“So, Joyce, you have decide to come off chemotherapy?”
“I am,” she said.
He leafed through the binder and said, “Joyce, you know this will shorten your life?”
She said, “You don’t know that!”
Driving on the way home in total silence, me looking through tears, I asked her, why?
Staring ahead she said quietly: “Do you remember the other day when I went to the casino in the States?”
“That day I lost my dignity and that’s when I decided to quit the chemo.
It turns out she went over the U.S. border in Osoyoos. The border guard asked her where she was going. He stopped and studied her for a few seconds, then he said, “Remove your hat.”
She asked him, “Why?” He said: “Remove your hat.”
She removed her big, silly, floppy hat revealing her pink, bald head. The guard showed no empathy and with a wave of his hand gestured for her to carry on.
The border guard did not know that he was her final straw. This was four years ago. I learned a lot from her. Thanks, sis.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
