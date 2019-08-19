Space Pig Math, Rated E for Everyone (Ipad)
This week’s game feature is brought to you buy a loyal reader. I was asked to look at “Space Pig Math” for IPad and let other readers know my thoughts.
First thing we must keep in mind is the game is only $3.99 on Apple’s digital store. The price is perfect for parents trying to find something to help their children better their math skills, without the high price. You can download the game for free and try it to see how it works and if it will keep your children engaged and entertained.
Space Pig Math combines math and a video game that should keep your child engaged in learning, without being too overly in-your-face educational.
The game has the player practising the times tables up to 12x12. (Answer: 144.)
The game play has selecting various play styles and you complete on-screen questions to destroy asteroids and aliens.
The game has a retro-art style with great explosion sounds to keep you hooked.
There are a number of modes from review, puzzle mode and free-for-all and challenge modes. If you’re just wanting to see how the game works, review is a great place to start. This lets you prastice your multiplication and see how the game works. In puzzle mode, you can answer the questions as slow or fast as you want to get extra practise in. In challenge, you answer questions as fast as you can. This is accompanied by strong aliens and asteroids as you try and find Space Pig’s friends along the way.
With colourful levels, explosions and lasers, the game has a classic-asteroid feel. If you’re looking for a game to help your child improve their times tables, “Space Pig Math” is a great game to try.
Next week: Look for my soapbox on a topic that keeps being a scapegoat for the real problems in the United States — video games.
