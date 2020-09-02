We can watch Penticton Summerland, Oliver and Osoyoos council meetings online from the comforts of a home or office. The B.C. Legislature is available and so is Parliament... but not the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen or School Districts 67 or 53 (Oliver).
These organizations consider themselves equally as important as a city or town council, yet it’s more difficult for the public to understand what’s happening because video — or at least audio tape — is never available.
During the SD67 financial catastrophe of 2019-2020, it was The Herald supplying video feed (quality was poor because the room didn’t have proper microphones) to the public.
Meanwhile, regional district directors are guardians of millions of taxpayer dollars, but very few people truly understand what goes on at the RDOS.
During COVID, meetings were live via Zoom of public bodies that normally weren’t available online. Hopefully, this sticks.
Without video, elected officials are simply getting a free pass. Newsrooms — not only in print, but every medium — are shrinking. Elected officials know this. Might we dare say, a crafty chair could even Mickey Mouse the agenda and discuss contentious issues at a time when there’s no reporters in the gallery.
Moyra Baxter, chair of the Central Okanagan School Board, has a philosophy that if people were truly interested, they would attend school board meetings.
Sorry, that’s wrong. Working parents are busy. Seniors and the disabled find it tough to leave the house. In the interest of transparency and “engagement,” elected bodies should go to every effort to make their meetings available to all.
RDOS meetings often go on for hours and it’s unlikely anyone would sit at home and watch the meeting live.
But, that’s not our point.
We, as taxpayers, should have that option. We should be able to watch the school board meetings when we want — maybe never —but please allow us that courtesy.
Video is valuable not when it’s live, but as a reference point. If a tough decision is made, the public needs to have a tool which they can refer to. In this case it’s video, available online for the public to review after the fact to find out the whole story.
The RDOS just hired a video expert, Erick Thompson, as part of their communications team. With the school board, this would be a wonderful project for a senior leadership or videography class.
The small expense would be worth it because video keeps politicians honest.
-James Miller, Managing Editor