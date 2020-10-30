I need to visit Osoyoos and Oliver more often because I was surprised when BC Liberal Petra Veinitimilla lost the election for MLA in Boundary Similkameen.
You have to go back to 1991 for the last time an NDPer was elected in Oliver/Osoyoos (Bill Barlee) in the old Okanagan-Bounday riding.
The new riding now includes most of the Kootenays, which is traditional NDP country and her opponent, Roly Russell, is from Grand Forks.
It’s hard to believe that Linda Larson can twice be elected as a BC Liberal, but Veinitimilla can’t.
Poll-by-poll results won’t be available for weeks, but my guess is the Kootenays got out and supported their candidate. There must have been an “Oliver has had control of that seat for too long” movement.
Like Toni Boot in Penticton, the fact the Liberals didn’t have a proper nomination hurt them. Party members weren’t given the choice and that turns people off. The party can blame John Horgan all they want, but members deserved the opportunity to choose between Ron Hovanes and Veinitimilla.
A whistle stop by Andrew Wilkinson was described by some in attendance as “embarrassing.” The party leader certainly didn’t do her any favours.
Nor did Conservative Darryl Seres, who grabbed 11% of the in-person votes. Like NDPer Colleen Ross in 2017, who lost votes to independent Dr. Peter Entwistle, fringe candidates can often determine the outcome.
Veinitimilla had solid backing from retired MLAs Rick Thorpe and Bill Barisoff. Not withstanding their fine work in the past, it probably didn’t help her. If the Liberals want to rebrand themselves as a forward-thinking party, with exciting new ideas and visions, they need to leave the Gordon Campbell era in the past.
Veinitimilla’s loss is Oliver and the Okanagan’s gain. Her record as an Oliver councillor, RDOS director and as chair of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District has been stellar.
And congratulations to Mr. Russell. He seems like a quality individual.
—
James Miller is managing editor of The Herald. Opinions are his own.