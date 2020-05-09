Use this time to admire what’s around you
Dear Editor:
My home at 5:39 a.m. — May Day No. 7.
I am in solitude— quiet solitude —at my kitchen table, west end. My three kitchen-island plants are on the north side to my left. Beautiful they are as I take some photos, the morning dawn as background through the window.
To the left the African violet is in leafy abundance with crowning purple flowers. Lilac blossoms, purple and white, are at centre stage in a bouquet of low horizontal display, not long for show as snipped yesterday. The fragrance can be intoxicating.
An abundant geranium with its single red blossom, this on the right, is in benediction over the lilac bunch. The grouping is splendid, the dawn creeping about out the window. Underneath this display are twin wooden ducks.
Outside is our lakefront avenue running down to a small lawn park, bordering on the smooth expanse of Tucelnuit Lake. The park’s lone, stately elm tree is in crowning magnificence, newly leafed as it reaches for the sky.
A joyous presentation it all is, lending inspiration to get out there and take on a ramble in a inspirational response to certain recent limitations.
Gordon Rennie, Oliver.
Dear Editor:
Re: Everyone knows Trump’s botching virus response (April 1)
Here’s an update to my rewrite of Leonard Cohen’s song, Everybody Knows (1988) to address the current coronavirus outbreak, and Donald Trump’s response to it:
Everybody knows his wasted briefings/Everybody knows not where he’s going to/Everybody knows he says ‘No one saw this coming’/Remember that the opposite is true
Everybody knows Susan Rice met with Flynn/Where’s the 69-page briefing book she gave him?/Obama foretold/Everybody knows
Everybody knows his ‘liberate’ tweets/Everybody knows the heartland hotspots/Everybody knows his complete reversal/Told the governors that they call the shots
Everybody knows photo-ops with Christians who pray/He wished them a Happy Good Friday/His ignorance shows/Everybody knows
Everybody knows the virus testing/Everybody knows America’s done the most/Everybody knows it’s a smokescreen comment/Less than two per cent tested, he doesn’t boast
Everybody knows with their last breaths/America also has the most virus deaths/Over sixty-five thousand souls/Everybody knows
Everybody knows the TrumPence happy talk/Everybody knows health workers have true grit/
Everybody knows you can’t believe it/When Cheeto says ‘if you can believe it’
Everybody knows he’s spent his career/Surviving the next 10-minute light year/More heat than light show/Everybody knows
Everybody knows his toxic suggestions/Everybody knows he is bombastic/Everybody knows Lysol and CDC warnings/Lied when he said he was being sarcastic
Everybody knows you must not inject/Or ingest or inhale to disinfect/Through mouth or nose/
Everybody knows
Everybody knows a junkie needs a fix/Everybody knows less than two per cent tested/Everybody knows a needle needs a vein/
Everybody knows he’s not been arrested/Everybody knows for lying has a knack/TV cameras are his oxygen and crack/He can’t quit the show/Everybody knows
Everybody knows he neglected intel/Everybody knows his denial and delay/Everybody knows a man with no moral compass/Will never find his way
Everybody knows he doesn’t read his PDB/It mentioned the virus threat repeatedly/Wherever it goes/ Everybody knows
Everybody knows he wants to do rallies/Everybody knows he bear hugs Old Glory/Everybody knows Jared said on Fox News/Fed virus response is a great success story
Everybody knows cheerleaders stand on sidelines/No state has met the Phase One guidelines/Trump’s cruelest month new low/Everybody knows
David Buckna, Kelowna
Renewables can’t replace fossil fuels
Dear Editor:
The claims of the death of the fossil fuel industry appear to be at best premature and, sadly, an attempt by certain parties to reshape the energy needs of society in a calamitous direction.
The concept of renewable resources, inclusive of biomass incineration, solar, wind, battery and others, as a replacement to fossil fuels and its derivatives fall dramatically short, both currently and into the future.
An interesting documentary currently airing on You Tube under the title Planet of the Humans by Jeff Gibbs and Michael Moore, leaves a disturbing image of the green technology movement.
The buy-in by most levels of government in pushing this green initiative and supporting its development with new and increasing taxation initiatives is disturbing.
Certainly, a more proactive review of the claims emanating from the green movement should be measured against the message in this film.
The film is a good watch and with an open mind should leave the viewer with questions and concerns that should be addressed with the green movement and governments at all levels.
At just over 100 minutes, the inability and open embarrassment of senior proponents to address and/or ignore the issues raised in the film is very telling.
Gerry Clark, Kelowna
Gun ban won’t work if border isn’t sealed
Dear Editor:
Former Justice Minister Allan Rock tried to register all Canadian gun owners to a tune of $2 billion-plus of tax money with no success.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now wants to protect Canadians (especially those that vote for him next election) from bad guns.
Does Trudeau realize where these nasty guns come from? Many are illegally transported across the Canada-U.S. border in Quebec and Ontario, where First Nation reserves span the border on both sides.
Military-style weapons should never have been allowed in Canada since these weapons are not designed for hunting, etc.
To ban these weapons without closing the door these weapons come through has not been done and Trudeau simply wants the legislation to make it seem he is actually doing something to save Canadians.
The mass shootings are terrible, but legislation without plugging the access to Canada is not helping.
Mass shootings are carried out by crazy people with weapons, a bad combination that’s not cured by legislation, only by action, such as closing the access to these weapons coming into Canada.
Jorgen Hansen, Kelowna
Trump’s an expert in his own mind
Dear Editor:
What is an expert?
Most people have their own ideas as to what an expert is. The are many reasons for these differences. They range from first-hand knowledge to source authority interpretations. It seems difficult to arrive at a consensus.
I offer this source as a start to understand the term more fully. From “The 10,000 Hour Rule” by Malcolm Gladwell in his book “Outliers.” He makes a statement that it takes 10,000 hours to become an expert in any field.
There have been several so-called experts throughout history, among them self-proclaimed expert Donald Trump. Being a legend in his own mind has not been too difficult for him.
In the current pandemic, he comes off as an expert on the total situation.
It seems that Trump, as an “expert in his own mind” ignores those people who really do know what’s going on from a scientific perspective. What Trump doesn’t know; he makes up!
Overall, the term expert seems to be a nebulous one. However, thanks to eytmology (a.k.a. the study of word derivation) we can zero in on the word expert in reference to Donald Trump.
From the Latin, “ex” translates to going out of or exiting. “spurt” is a drip under pressure. The true definition of an expert in Trump’s case?
Ron Barillaro, Penticton
Did speed,
distraction cause fatal accident?
Dear Editor:
I was preparing recommendations for the speed limit and passing lanes removal for Highway 97 through Drought Hill and Peachland when I read about the wasted loss of life of Simone Pierre Houde.
I would have thought the car going north would have crossed the lanes because that’s where the road opens up to three lanes and it’s like Indianapolis 500 when checkered flags drops.
Cars have floated into the single southbound lane and seriously changed people lives forever, and not for the better.
So I surprised to read that car going south entered the northbound lane. Were speed or distraction the culprits? If so, this person should never drive again and get a three-year prison sentence with no parole.
Mike Polvere, Peachland