I stepped out the front door of the theatre last Saturday night just as the first drops of rain fell. The drops felt as big as marbles.
I ran for my car.
Then the rain came pounding down. Too much, too fast, for windshield wipers to keep up.
Driving home, I counted the gaps between flashes of lightning. Three to five seconds. Once, I got to 10 seconds before the next flash.
Water coursed down the gutters. Tree branches, bent under the weight of water running off their leaves, thrashed in gusts of wind.
And I was not in the Bahamas, where Hurricane Dorian had wreaked utter havoc earlier that week.
Tourist destinations usually think of water as benign. Lakes and oceans are for recreation. Rivers are for running. Waterfalls are for viewing.
But water isn’t always benign. That night, while thunderstorms pelted the Okanagan, Dorian rumbled up the U.S. coast and on into Nova Scotia.
But water itself is not the villain. Certainly, water’s extremes are life-threatening. Whether the waters rise — as storm surges raise sea levels, or bring massive waves — or fall from the skies as rain or snow, too much water can kill.
But so can too little water. I’ve been in the searing heat of deserts, where dehydration can also bring death.
It’s the extremes that are dangerous.
Between those extremes, water is so essential for life that I sometimes wonder why we don’t worship it rather than some distant deity in the sky.
Water makes up three-quarters of the planet’s surface. Without it, earth would not be the “small blue marble floating in space” seen in astronauts’ photos.
Water also makes up about three-quarters of the average human body. That small urn of ashes is all that’s left after cremation removes the water.
Because of its exceptional ability to store heat, water stabilizes the earth’s climate.
Water is the only chemical compound that can exist in three physical states at the same time. It can be a solid, as ice. It can be a liquid. And it can be a gas, as water vapour.
Through the process of photosynthesis — too complicated to describe in detail — plants convert water into the oxygen that we need to breathe.
As a liquid, water is the world’s universal solvent. That’s why we use it for washing. Water will dissolve almost anything, given enough time. Even metals.
And so it can leach trace elements from deep within rock formations. The late Dr. Harry Warren, a geologist and a mentor of mine, developed ways of locating valuable minerals underground by analyzing plant cells. Far more efficient than whacking rocks with a hammer, he claimed.
Dr. Warren also told me about a study where he could predict (within statistical limits) the incidence of cancers in a British city that had three distinct sources of drinking water — a river, wells, and streams running off the moors.
Religions fumble around the edges of acknowledging the crucial role of water. Hinduism has its sacred river Ganges. The Torah – foundational for three world religions — opens with the spirit of God moving over primordial waters. The Christian Bible ends with the river of life. Jesus called himself “living water.”
Despite all this evidence, we — including me — tend to take water for granted. It keeps my grass green and my tomatoes plump. I turn on a tap, and it’s there.
Our industries both use and abuse water. We use it to cool the fires of fossil fuels in internal combustion engines. We heat it into high-pressure steam for turbines and generators. We flush away the wastes of our industrial processes. We dump human sewage into it.
And we hope that enough water will dilute our pollutants to render them harmless.
Which is why Japan plans to dump a million tonnes of radioactive water from its tsunami-struck Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.
Political boundaries ignore water. The headwaters of Pakistan’s Indus river all rise in territory controlled by India.
And here in the Okanagan, municipal boundaries subdivide local lakes. If one city pumps out extra water for drinking or agriculture, it has to steal from its neighbours’ share.
Water does not belong to anyone. Rather, we belong to water. It is our mother.
Churches recognize that truth, metaphorically, when they baptize — whether the water represents the waters of the womb or the ocean from which all terrestrial life came.
But it’s not good enough.
Water needs to be treated as sacred – a gift, and a holy responsibility.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca
