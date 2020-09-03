As the new school year approaches, Okanagan Skaha School District 67 has been working hard to develop and implement restart plans.
The Board of Education for SD67 acknowledges that the restart plan for the Okanagan Skaha school district and the Ministry of Education might be causing some angst with staff, parents, and students.
These plans have been created to support students in how they and their parents or caregivers choose to proceed based on their needs and comfort level while providing a safe controlled environment in the schools.
The School District 67 team and its partners have been working closely with the Ministry of Education, our local health officer, and other districts within the province; they have used the data, the science and information gathered from our June restart to create this plan.
It focuses on health and safety measures for students, teachers, and staff in the school. It also includes additional safety measures for bussing to and from school, and measures for breaks and lunches.
The Board of Education is confident that this plan will provide a safe environment while moving forward with educating our students. This pandemic has shown us that by working together as a community with a positive and collaborative approach we can move forward.
Educating our students in a safe environment provides the needed support for them to be successful in their learning.
In addition, we understand the need for children to have additional social interactions to help with their mental health as they grow into adults.
Your School Board 67 trustees met with senior staff earlier in August to review their plan and would like to acknowledge and commend them for the hours and hours of work put in by the staff, teachers, management, administrators, and our partners to develop this comprehensive plan.
James Palanio is chair of the Okanagan Skaha School District 67 Board of Education which operates public schools in Penticton, Summerland, Kaleden, Naramata and the West Bench.