In my column next week, I may be asking our readers to bail me out of jail. I received four robocalls — yes, four — from Toronto and U.S. numbers on Friday alone saying my social insurance number had expired and the cops were on their way to toss me in jail.
If you get one of those calls, HANG UP! CBC’s Marketplace did an excellent investigative piece and there’s little the Canadian government can do to arrest these lizards, because it’s orchestrated out of India.
I then discovered several of my co-workers in the Penticton office received similar calls, also on Friday.
And to think, the most annoying thing in the 1980s was telemarketers wanting to clean your carpets.
Is it just me or when you study all of the great movies that starred Jack Nicholson, he’s performing the same characterization every time?
The Shining trivia: Danny Lloyd, who was so good as young Danny Torrance in the original “Shining,” didn’t realize he was in a horror film when he shot his scenes. Although he was spectacular in the movie, he had no desire to pursue acting. He’s now a biology professor, living in Kentucky, but makes a cameo as a spectator at a baseball game in the new “Doctor Sleep” sequel.
I want to add my voice to the chorus of people who posted on The Herald’s Facebook page recently that Dr. Jack Kooy is “the best doctor I’ve ever had.” He’s my family doctor and indeed No. 1 in my books.
To everyone who is making their annual visit to a Royal Canadian Legion for “hot toddy” following Monday’s Remembrance Day service, please keep in mind that the Legion is open 364 other days of the year. (Well, maybe not on Christmas.)
We are now less than two years away from a provincial election and I predict they will be lined up down the street and around the corner to run for the nomination to replace BC Liberal incumbent Steve Thomson in Kelowna-Mission. (Thomson has indicated he plans on retiring.)
Names that I’ve heard tossed around and — in no particular order — Renee Wasylyk, Colin Basran, Stephen Fuhr, Maxine deHart, Julia Fraser and Chris Gorman.
Or, could there be a parachute gliding into Kelowna-Mission?
Of course, nobody has declared yet, but in a riding where the nomination is the election, I expect to see a ton of challengers.
I think the party should nominate Charlie Hodge. That guy’s excellent. He’d make a great MLA.
I’m not big on tribute artists. I prefer the real thing or cover bands, not in costume. An exception for me is The Louisiana Hayride. Even for someone who worked in Alberta, I’m not big on country music — new country, that is. I do love the outlaw, old school and rockabilly country.
So, do yourself a favour, check out The Louisiana Hayride. It’s a great show and it’s coming to the North, Central and South Okanagan later this month.
Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, to all our Canadian veterans and their families for your service to our country.
