A DPA market vendors point of view
EDITOR'S NOTE: This was sent to The Herald as a letter to the editor which will appear in Tuesday's print edition.
Dear Editor:
Some vendors at the Downtown Penticton Association market pay the autumn in advance to secure their stalls for the following market. I am one of those vendors who paid $850 last November for this upcoming market stall. Ten dollars of that fee is an administration fee. I did not withdraw from market of my own volition.
The COVID- 19 crisis has caused the market to close. Executive director Lynn Allin and the board have decided that the vendors will only get a 50% refund. That means that not only do I not have an income for this year but I cannot collect back $840 to help with my own living expenses.
I want to point out the unfairness of how the market is treating its vendors.
And to add to that, some vendors haven't paid this year's fees. So why am I being punished for paying in advance when other vendors pay nothing at all?
I have received nothing for the $420 that the market is keeping. I know that myself and other artisans are a big draw to the downtown core during the market hours. Yet we are being punished financially. I don't know how Lynn Allin and the Board can sleep at night knowing that they screwed the people who bring them business and who really need the money. Shame on those who bite the hand that feeds them.
Hopefully this gives the public an idea of how unfair the market administration is to its vendors. When this crises is over, I will be boycotting the market and the downtown merchants and I invite others who see this as unfair to join me.
Elizabeth Acker
Solar In Fusion Glass