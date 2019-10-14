As a print journalist, who is still working, I indeed have much to be thankful for. On this Thanksgiving weekend, I thank each and every one of our readers, as well as our incredible advertisers, for your continued love and support. I also thank our incredible staff in both Kelowna and Penticton. You’re all great people and an honour to work with.
It’s ironic on a night when the Okanagan Skaha school board owned eliminating the position of district principal for Aboriginal education that trustees and senior administrators were all wearing orange shirts in recognition of the atrocities of Canada’s residential schools.
It’s hard to believe that in the mid-2000s, a lot of us actually thought Rudy Giuliani would make a great president of the United States.
At the movies, I finally got around to seeing “Judy,” the new Judy Garland biopic and Renée Zellweger nails it in the title role. If you’re a fan of Garland’s singing, go see it. The story is limited to the final six months of her life, with flashbacks to the making of “The Wizard of Oz.”
I also caught “Joker.” I didn’t enjoy the movie, but I liked it, admiring the performance of Joaquin Phoenix and its strong social message.
I’m happy the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce recognized Bruce Johnson — that’s more than the school board did.
(Trustees failed to mention him at the first meeting following his death.)
When thieves start looting gravemarkers in places such as West Kelowna, and now Naramata, in order to feed their drug habit, my patience is starting to become a little thin.
The next time there’s a federal leaders’ debate, lock all six of the leaders in glass-enclosed, sound-proof booths and kill their microphones when it’s not their turn to speak.
There seems to be a keen interest in the federal election. In Penticton, Friday, line-ups were reported to be one hour or more at the South Main Drop-In Centre. Advanced voting continues throughout the holiday weekend, each day from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. If you are going to be away on Oct. 21, please exercise your right to vote by attending an advanced poll.
