Summerland council member submits rebuttal
Dear Editor:
Re: “Solar project sounds like a winner,” (Herald, June 26).
Sometimes I agree with James Miller’s editorials, such as when he said that Summerland has the best council in the valley, but I am not afraid to disagree with him either.
For one, in-camera minutes are not available to the public and there has been no practical public discussion of the solar-and-storage project until this month. I should know, I have been to every meeting.
But this is moot now, as there will be a public meeting July 13 at the arena banquet hall at 1 p.m.. I urge you to attend.
The open house did not deal with any of the substantive issues, such as the pros and cons of the land use and making it a temporary location, nor did it have any meaningful financial information. Nor were there any discussions about land use or costs when the various budgets and reports were presented
As far as the $200,000 per year net to the District goes, I have serious problems and objections to how that number was calculated. There are so many things wrong with the financial analysis to date, that space does not begin to allow me to discuss it here. Not including the cost of the land and decommissioning costs are two of the larger items.
Also, in my opinion, thinking that the federal government grant is free money and should not be considered is irresponsible. What do you think?
Did you know that one of the items still being considered is $800,000 for a microgrid that would provide critical services back-up power to four District buildings for only three hours? These buildings already have back-up generators that will have to stay in place if you want to have emergency power for more than three hours! I did not know that until this month.
Did you know that approximately $2.8 million in design and engineering and construction costs will be wasted because it is in a temporary location? I did not know that until this month when more budget information was provided. We are yet to know what expenses for materials are wasted from building in a temporary location, and don’t forget all the unnecessary green house gases generated.
Solar for your house is a completely different question. You have your land, you have your roof and it is not temporary.
Richard Barkwill BSc (Agr),
MBA, CPA
Summerland
EDITOR’S NOTE: Mr. Barkwill is a municipal councillor in Summerland.
Proposed site is on valuable real estate
Dear Editor:
I was pleased to see James Miller’s editorial on Summerland’s solar project (Herald, June 26). Unusual process to say the least.
The proposed site is valuable real estate, surrounded by expensive, taxpayer-funded infrastructure. It is close to town, four or five blocks from Giants Head School. There has been lots of interest in this property over the years: UBCO university, the wine industry, several clever residential proposals and even a possible site of the Okanagan prison.
Summerland’s very-public 1996 and 2008 Official Community Plans identified this property as the “key-stone” to expansion of the sewer and drainage and future growth into the hills of Prairie Valley.
Miller wondered about the timing of these recent concerns: “so late in the game.” That is simple: still waiting for answers to the questions.
Here are some of last year’s unanswered questions; maybe you can be more successful in getting answers.
1. Why hasn’t this land been appraised so we can compare cost benefits?
2. Why do solar panels need fully-serviced land?
3. There were “in camera” meetings to discuss public land. Who made that decision? (In camera meetings are meant for private land, not taxpayers’ land.)
4. If there is no developer, who pays for future expansion of infrastructure into the hills of Prairie Valley ... the taxpayer?
5. This project will impact several long- established municipal ‘Master Plans’ (road, sewer, drainage). Please provide the alternative plans ?
I am not objecting to a solar project: put the project on raw land or better still, on roofs of buildings and homes.
David Gregory
Summerland
EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Gregory is a former mayor of Summerland.
Closing washrooms the public pays for
Dear Editor:
By closing the public men’s room, I appreciate the fact that the city is trying to deter drug addicts from using our public washrooms to shoot up, while most of us just need to take a whiz or a dump.
However, as a regular working-class taxpayer, I want to be able to use the washroom that my taxes paid for. These line-ups are too long. To the city councillors: please stop closing the washrooms we paid for, or else we’ll keep peeing on the lawn.
Jack Mckill
Penticton
Most drivers have no respect for cyclists
Dear Editor:
As a driver, pedestrian, and cyclist, I have noticed, especially during this pandemic, that drivers in, through, and around Penticton tend to either be aggressive, angry, or dismissive of the safety of cyclists and pedestrians even when those people follow the rules of bike lanes or crosswalks, or when cyclists share the road.
A car or truck is a weapon under the guidance of these speeding or distracted drivers and they largely exhibit signs of self-centredness or egocentrism.
Dedicated bike lanes with barriers are the only safe option as drivers aggressively pull out of gas station driveways or cut off cyclists at intersections when they turn right or enter different lanes.
When the pandemic started, and almost no cars were on the road, it was cycling paradise as a cyclist could travel miles on Main Street without being overtaken and abused by insolent drivers.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Looking back at scouting movement
Dear Editor:
I have been enjoying the articles by Gerry Lamb on scouting. My husband was an avid scouter. We moved about quite a bit when we were first married and everywhere we went, he got into scouting. When we lived in Vancouver, he was a sea scout master and I have many pictures of him and his boys cruising through Georgia Straits on H.M.C.S. Oriel. This was in 1964.
During our time in Vancouver he also got his mother, sister and brother-in-law involved with cubs and scouts as leaders.
My husband also won his wood badge and his Gilwell badge. Of course, all three of our boys were also into cubs and scouts. When we moved to the East Kootenays, he became the District Commissioner for Kootenay Boundary.
My husband was not able to be involved with scouting in this area due to ill health, but he has left behind a collection of scouting memorabilia not specific to this area, but to world-wide scouting such as games, knotting, mapping, bylaws, policies, etc. Also, his scouts all had campfire robes and I still have his. He was an artist and this robe is quite incredible. If some of this material, including the campfire robe, would be welcome for the museum, I would be pleased to hear from Gerry Lamb about donating whatever they can use.
Alice DeRoche
Penticton
Inadequate social services is the issue
Dear Editor:
Justin Trudeau points the finger and screams the expletive “systemic racism” at Canadians. Across the country, governmental agencies are quick to follow suit.
In a meeting between the federal and provincial governments, the provinces refused to acknowledge systemic racism in the Canadian system. I suspect Quebec was the holdout. Quebec has long had their own system of immigration where their focus is not on colour, but on language. French-speaking people from all nations have traditionally been welcomed to Quebec.
But, even Quebec is not immune to charges of racism from the hysterically sobbing of Jagmeet Singh, the NDP leader who knows a vote-getter when he sees it.
The main focus has been on the police forces throughout our country. They are an easy mark. Many people have had a ticket or run-in of some kind with the police.
How many have needed help and got it when needed? The police work on prevention and because they do we are all able to walk down the street today.
What no one is recognizing is the responsibility of the federal and provincial governments; perhaps irresponsibility would be a better word.
Except in very small communities, police are paid for locally by the municipalities. In Penticton, it takes $10-million annual tax dollars to supply their services and they claim they are shorthanded.
Yet, Penticton council has seen fit to add on some of the responsibility for social services thus handcuffing taxpayers to a deeper debt load when that issue rightly belongs to the province.
Penticton council’s main purpose is pipes; pavement; potholes; keeping peace and good order; fire services and passing bylaws to ensure the common good.
The province is responsible for social issues. It should never have been a police duty to handle the social services in a community. They are not trained to deal with mental health issues and it should not be considered part of their mandate.
Mental health is and should remain the responsibility of the province.
When is the province going to stop evading the issue and acknowledge their responsibility for the lack of adequate social services in our communities?
If the provinces do not have adequate monies to fund social services they need to seek funds from the federal government; instead of trying to stiff local taxpayers.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Convince us that gas prices aren’t fixed
Dear Editor:
You would have a tough time convincing me there is no collusion when it comes to fixing gasoline prices, considering one station bumped up its price from $1.15 to $1.20, and then brought it back down three days later.
I guess they read the e-mail incorrectly. I have seen this happen on a number of occasions now, which leads me to believe that yes, the owners of these stations are indeed collaborating with each other.
I call them modern day highwaymen.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Stop the virus, wear a mask in public
Dear Editor:
Even with the strict adherence to the COVID-19 pandemic policy, we’ll still see a spike in cases, especially among seniors, as the economy cautiously opens up.
Understandably, Penticton is a magnet to visitors.Wearing masks in public is the best way to remind all of us this virus is very much alive, a deadly, invisible voracious predator.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
On July 1, think of our less-fortunate
Dear Editor:
Considering the recent media coverage of rampant civil unrest and a dim political future south of the border, it feels easy to lionize Canada in all its socialism and politesse.
But after reading about mental illness on Victoria’s streets, the omitting of foster children from pandemic response plans and the slinging of “unwelcoming words” on Prince Edward Island, it became obvious that our country, too, lies far from perfection.
So as we sing our national anthem on July 1, let’s remember that citizenship does not equal self-congratulation; rather, it means caring for and bolstering up our community members and thinking of those who cannot enjoy our level of justice and freedom.
Kate Soles
Victoria
Very puzzled over populous protests
Dear Editor:
Why are mass protests allowed while Canada Day public celebrations are cancelled?
Just askin’.
Audrey Stibbe
Pender Island