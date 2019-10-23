In the last few days of the federal election campaign, there was evidence suggesting the Conservative Party orchestrated a smear campaign against the People's Party of Canada.
Why would the Tories care about a sixth-place, fringe party that couldn't even get its own leader — a sitting MP — elected?
When Maxime Bernier formed the PPC, political pundits predicted it could cost the Tories up to 20 seats. In the close ridings, they would steal votes away from the Conservatives.
And that's what happened in South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
Although he finished fifth with only 2.4% of the vote, 1,588 people cast ballots for Sean Taylor ... and therein lies the difference.
Richard Cannings, the incumbent NDP candidate in SO-WK, was re-elected Monday with 24,304 votes (36.4%) — 804 more than Conservative Helena Konanz, who collected 23,508 (35.2%) votes.
Sean Taylor was the kingmaker. The former soldier, now an emergency room nurse, struggled at adult events, but was a huge hit with young people whenever the candidates visited high schools. He took the campaign seriously and never pretended to be someone he wasn't.
In a first-past-the-post system, it's impossible to know who PPC votes would have gone to had they not run a candidate. With the PPC strongly opposed to the carbon tax and open immigration, it's doubtful any would have gone NDP.
To credit the NDP victory exclusively to Taylor is a discredit to Cannings, but they can't deny he was a factor.
Cannings placed himself in a position to win because he was an effective MP and served his constituents well over the past four years. He's a scientist, author and academic, but also a decent person with a strong social conscience. He had several private members bills passed in the House of Commons. He's from Penticton originally.
Cannings — "Dick" to people who have known him for years — doesn't have any detractors. He's the rare politician who people will say, "I don't like the NDP, but I like Richard Cannings."
Jack Layton had that quality. To a lesser extent, so did Stockwell Day.
During the campaign, it was hard for his opponents to attack him personally. The message they brought was the NDP wouldn't form government, so a vote for Cannings was a waste vote.
That didn't seem to matter in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, North Okanagan-Shuswap or Kelowna-Lake Country. They all elected Conservatives, now the Official Opposition.
Cannings' lone miscue of the campaign came at The Herald's forum. He was asked specifically what money he brought to Penticton.
He didn't know. He froze and then asked the audience for help. Even he knew he blew it.
After winning in 2015 by nearly 5,000 votes and 6.5 points, things were much closer this time and that's a credit to Konanz. She was a stronger and more-qualified candidate than Marshall Neufeld, who barely finished in second in 2015.
Konanz had been on city council for seven years and people like her. Her former council colleague Tarik Sayeed was constantly reminded of his poor performance on city council when he ran provincially for the NDP in 2017, but the words "Skaha Lake waterslide" were seldom — if ever — used in this campaign. When Konanz announced she was running for the Conservative nomination, she quickly owed up to it, admitted it was a mistake and asked people to let her move on.
Indeed, they did.
She boasts of knocking on 36,000 doors in the riding — a Tory trademark. Obviously, that helped, especially in the Kootenays where she was more of an unknown.
Candidates such as she and Tracy Gray in Kelowna-Lake Country had an advantage because they were not sitting in Parliament like Cannings or Kelowna Lake-Country's Stephen Fuhr and therefore had more time prior to the writ being dropped to campaign. For Cannings and Fuhr, their advantage was being the incumbent. People know them, they're in the news. Heck, they even get a column in The Herald and Kelowna Daily Courier.
Liberal Connie Denesiuk dropped significantly from 28% in 2015 to 17.2% this time. She was a strong candidate and ran an excellent campaign with limited resources. Like 2015, Denesiuk was a victim of strategic voting. If you don't want the Conservatives, you have to vote NDP. This time she was hindered by the fact a lot of people in the Okanagan just can't stand Justin Trudeau.
SNC-Lavalin and blackface exploded at the wrong time and unfortunately for candidates like Fuhr and Denesiuk, they wore it and through no fault of their own.
The problem for the Conservatives was Andrew Scheer isn't much better. He was a dual citizen, with a padded resume and he seemed uncertain as to which university he attended. None of this was a big deal except he never bothered to tell anyone. There's tremendous talent in the Conservative caucus, but Scheer was elected leader because he was likable.
Cannings was the only candidate to get a boost by his leader. Jagmeet Singh improved in the polls as the campaign progressed. He did well in the debates. He scored a win on Trudeau's brownface scandal and he was the only leader who directly answered a question.
Singh's appearance in Penticton only two days before the election was a huge boost for Cannings. Penticton Lakeside Resort staff estimate the crowd at 900.
Now Media's photo of Singh lifting Cannings, with his arms spread out in the air, showed a new side to the incumbent — confident, playful and ready to accept victory.
It was in sharp contrast to a visit by Singh only two months before the election when his presence nearly went unnoticed at a Penticton Vees game.
Tara Howse was a solid candidate for the Green party and extremely knowledgeable of the issues. With climate change being a top issue in this campaign, she was maybe running in the wrong riding because Cannings' record on the environment is stellar. Once again, Green leader Elizabeth May couldn't be bothered to travel from her home on Vancouver Island to the Okanagan to support any candidates here.
Now that it's over, let's hope Cannings and his NDP colleagues can be reasonable and co-operative with the minority Liberal government. Nobody really wants to go through this again in another nine months.
James Miller is valley editor for Okanagan Newspaper Group
