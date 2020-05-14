We all benefit from the markets
Dear Editor:
Re: “Markets can be safe using social distancing” by James Miller (Herald editorial, May 12).
There are many activities that define Penticton; floating the channel, touring the wineries, enjoying the beaches, the list goes on and on. Strolling the markets every Saturday has more recently become a member of this iconic list. In fact, it has become a part of the social fabric of Penticton.
I have to agree with Mr. Miller’s editorial that the Penticton Farmer’s and Downtown Markets should start up as soon as possible using strict health-and-social distance guidelines put forward by Interior Health and Dr. Bonnie Henry. If Kelowna and Vernon have opened up their markets using these rules, we owe it to ourselves to do the same.
What we have going for us in Penticton that they don’t is a city council and community that are 100% supportive of our markets. This is proven by the fact that we are one of the few communities in Canada that shuts down its main street every week for the markets. They are the ultimate example of shopping local. Very important is the fact that many vendors count on their stalls to financially carry their families through the rest of the year. On top of that, we need to get people in the habit of going downtown again to save our brick and mortar retail stores and restaurants.
There is really no reason why the same health guidelines being used by Walmart and Superstore cannot be transferred to the outdoor markets. And the fact that the markets are located outdoors should make it even easier to assure proper spacing.
As Mr. Miller remarks, the market could extend all the way down Main Street to Pen-Hi if needed, but I’d like to add to that.
In 2014 while I was a member of city council, taxpayers spent $1.2 million to upgrade Martin Street with improvements in underground infrastructure, sidewalks and streetscape, with the promise of future festivals being held there. To date this area has been wholly underutilized, and I see this as an opportunity for the organizers to expand the markets using Martin and Main Streets to meet social distance requirements.
Stay safe everyone!
Helena Konanz
Penticton
Preparing for your peace-filled death
Dear Editor:
With so many people dying at this time, does anyone reflect or wonder as to how to prepare for a happy death?
In our church, the “last rites,” the final preparation of the church, are frequently requested and families still find funeral rites helpful in the grieving process, but hardly anyone is asking about how to prepare for a peace-filled death; with God, family and neighbour.
In all my 50 years in ministry, only one person ever asked me urgently and directly about preparations she could make for a happy departure from this life. She took an overnight trip from Vancouver to Fernie to visit me. Her doctor had advised her that she was in the final year of her life. She asked me how she could best live out these final months.
Under the influence of a grace, I said, “You can go racing towards God in the art of loving your neighbours — those that you will meet in those precious days.”
Easter, was delighted with this assignment. When I saw her in hospital before she died she was on this track with fellow patients, doctors and nurses.
I belong to a movement in the church, in which there are members of all the great religions and members of other persuasions and it is the custom to always ask: How people died?
This astonished me and obituaries always make reference to this dimension of people’s human existence.
I was alerted to this great dimension of parish life during a visit to Italy in 1992.
A woman told a remarkable story around her father’s death. He was not a man of faith. When he became terminally ill, she went to the church to pray and was surprised herself at what she asked,
“Jesus, all I ask is that he die a saint.”
She was thinking of saint with a small S. Then, she said over the next six months the whole family surrounded him with great love and united among themselves passed through trials great and small. Not surprisingly in Italy, he called them all into his bedroom before he died and said very simply, “Do not neglect the things of God as I did.”
At the funeral mass, I was astonished at what God can do in a sick person’s life over six months. It was St. Paul at his word, “O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?” (1 Corinthians 15:55-57)
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
Climate change is hurting society
Dear Editor:
I warned earlier this year, in a letter to the editor of The Herald, that there were going to be some repercussions to the increasing problems of climate change.
I suggested that people would have to compromise in order to reduce the amount of pollution that is taking place because of things we, including myself, are doing.
I said:
• We are going to have to become more self-sufficient in our food production
• We will have to reduce the number of unnecessary trips we are taking just to visit some other parts of the world on holidays
• We will have to reduce the amount of money we are spending on “things” we “want,” but don’t necessarily “need”
• We will have to reduce the number of vehicular trips that we are taking just to “see the countryside”
• We will have to curtail our half year long (less a day) visitations to Scottsdale, or Yuma or Phoenix
• We will have to warn the one percent that controls more than 50% of the wealth of the world that we will no longer tolerate the economic situation that they have created in order to favour their well-being over ours
• We will have to get used to the idea that there will be a significant reduction in jobs pertaining to the tourist related industries, to entertainment industries, so start adjusting to that now
The choice is ours. Climate change is not the only thing that is closing in on us — as Mother Nature has so recently shown us — a lot of the jobs, vocations or whatever you want to call them, are going to become obsolete.
So, do whatever it takes to put yourself and your children into a safe position to protect your family from the coming second wave of an economic pandemic.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Little reported on homeless numbers
Dear Editor:
I read the “Commonly-asked COVID questions” article on your health and wellness page (Herald, May 12).
I would like an answer to my question that is simple to answer.
How many homeless people living on the streets in incomparable comfort in a member-only, garbage-ridden tent city have been reported to have the coronavirus?
Seeing some of the homeless clientele on television makes me think that coronavirus news to do with the who’s who is taboo to report.
Washing your hands, wearing a mask, not touching your face, staying home and social distancing is like thinking, hygiene is a tall girl. Perhaps the immune system of the homeless holds the answer to wipe out this world-wide pandemic.
How about an answer before this simple question lands in the shredder?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
City required to provide protection
Dear Editor:
Who can fault Al Warkentin for installing razor wire on top of his fence to keep out thieves (Herald, May 7)? He pays municipal business taxes and has a right to security protection from the city, which hasn’t worked for him.
Physical barriers like chain-link fences and razor wire, only slow thieves down or cause them to prey on less-protected properties. Any physical barrier can be overcome with time, unless it’s covered by observation and a timely response from security personnel. Even Donald Trump’s Great Wall can be gotten past with time and ingenuity.
Too bad Mr. Warkentin felt compelled to resort to razor wire to protect his property and his livelihood but, for better or worse, that’s the reality of things. Chances are that property crime will get much worse as the full economic impact of COVID-19 emerges. Desperate people will do desperate things.
Police generally arrive after the fact with notebooks and cameras to record the aftermath, and the courts put thieves back in play with little-to-no deterrent effect.
People who spend time in the Third World often see properties surrounded by high walls with broken glass set along the top. It’s nasty, cheap and effective; and there’s no doubt what it’s there for. A walled-and-gated residential community has the same objective, only it’s done in a more elegant way.
Razor wire is a passive barrier which can only injure people who decide to penetrate it, so law abiding people shouldn’t be too concerned. Well done to Al Warkentin for having the determination to protect what’s his when others can’t. Fuzzy thinking politicians and bureaucrats need to reflect on this.
Let’s not make alibis for the criminals. Let’s support the victims instead. Nobody is obliged to be a victim of crime, no matter the motivations or circumstances of the perpetrator.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Teachers speaking out against trustee
Dear Editor:
For media covering the hateful comments made by Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufled and his subsequent apology, teachers in Chilliwack have started a hashtag called #ThisIsMyChilliwack.
The Chilliwack Teachers’ Association started the campaign to illustrate how the education community in Chilliwack rises above the negativity and prejudice that has been expressed by Barry Neufeld.
The CTA is also calling on Education Minister Rob Fleming to appoint a special investigator to review the conduct of the board, and has reached out to local and provincial education partners requesting support in this matter.
Ed Klettke, President
Chilliwack Teachers’ Association
Support those who support others
Dear Editor:
Please, if you are ordering take-out food, first ask them if they donate to the food bank. It is essential that people give back at this time.
Several of the popular fast-food chains in Penticton do not donate. Why? It should be a law. Please donate to your local food bank and soup kitchens.
I also want to know if a radio station would be interested in offering radio bingo.
Nancy Wright
Penticton
First-past-the-post system is superior
Dear Editor:
Throughout all of the pandemic it became crystal clear that our major faults were coming to a head. All these loved mothers must not have died in vain.
Privatization has slowly undermined us as the citizens. The governments — BC Liberal provincially, and Conservatives federally — handed out these contracts so they didn’t have to do the work or take the heat and, for drug companies, 25-year contracts with first option to renew thanks to former prime minister Brian Mulroney.
That’s what you get with a first-past-the-post system. It was designed for two parties, first one wins.
Think of the five parties, all with ideas, and the other four combined don’t have the power to make the ruling party do anything even though they consisted of 60% of the votes. Even it they agreed with each other, they still wouldn’t be able to overturn a bad decision.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has been pushing the federal government towards reclaiming all those contracts and running the facilities once again. That way there is scrutiny to make sure that the rules as set out by provincial and federal governments are being followed.
I am so sorry for all those who suffered dearly for our (hopefully final) wake-up alarm. May it never stop ringing until it gets answered.
Donna Stocker
Cawston
If they’re abusive, refuse service
Dear Editor:
Any customer who is abusive to retail workers should be escorted from the store and told not to come back (Herald letters, May 13). No essential-service worker should be subjected to any kind of abuse when risking their health by going to work.
To the customers who feel entitled to treat staff by berating them for doing their jobs and following the rules, you need to get over your temper tantrums and follow the rules yourself. Be nice and stay safe.
Dorothy Mullen
Victoria
Razor-wire fence a necessary evil
Dear Editor:
Penticton Coun. Katie Robinson says the razor-wire fence topping put up by a small business in the industrial area “looks like a penitentiary” (Herald, May 7).
Well, some of the thieves in this town should be in a penitentiary.
Joy Lang
Penticton