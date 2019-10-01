Justin Trudeau dressed as Aladdin in 2001.
Andrew Scheer may or may not have been qualified as an insurance broker.
Elizabeth May rode in a parade in a gas guzzler.
Jagmeet Singh’s turbans are too colourful.
What does this have to do with anything?
Unemployment?
Opioids?
Guns?
Childhood poverty?
The environment?
The federal debt?
Pharmacare?
Infrastructure?
Can we please talk about these issues rather than who the biggest racist and homophobe is on the ballot?
Election 2019 is quickly becoming a bad reality show — “The Biggest Hypocrite.”
Today is Day 21 of what’s indeed the dirtiest election in Canadian history. We’ve passed the halfway point.
We predicted before the writ was dropped the campaign would be heated and nasty.
It has already exceeded all expectations.
Parties and supporters are taking aim at the leaders personally rather than the leaders’ ideas. There is a difference.
Much of the anger, naturally, is fuelled by the internet and not necessarily the parties or candidates themselves.
We can only hope that next week’s leaders’ debates are civil and informative.
Don’t count on it.
For the true spirit of what an election should be, you can find a clip on Youtube of U.S. Senator John McCain from 2008 when he ran unsuccessfully against Barack Obama.
During a CNN town hall with McCain, a woman said she wouldn’t support a candidate who had ties to terrorist organizations and didn’t have a U.S. birth certificate.
“Ma’am, that’s not true. Senator Obama is a good American,” McCain replied, shaking his head.
That was 11 years ago. It seems like a lifetime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.