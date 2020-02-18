With me finally finishing “Borderlands 3,” I wanted to revisit the game that made No. 3 possible. It’s still an amazing game years later.
Borderlands 2: Rated M for mature (PS3 Xbox One)
Borderland is back and it has thrown in more weaponry and loot than the first edition and if you’re a loot junky, it’s the perfect game for you.
The visuals are the same as the first game with a cartoon-inspired art-style a very detailed environment.
You begin in the snowy hills and slowly get to new ground stopping at everything from cities to lush green hills. The voice work is astonishing and the script that different characters read from is well-written and very funny.
The game is a first-person shooter and brings you face-to-face with your friendly companion, Claptrap, a robot friend who joins you on your journey and is the heart and soul of the game.
First, you choose your character. A commando is a great gun-wielding character that can drop a turret which will fire at enemies around it.
There is also a ninja-type class where the character can jump behind an enemy. Enemies are extremely varied. Look for small ice monsters, little people and other strange creatures.
Above each enemy, there is a label which informs you of their life energy along with their shield. If you run across an enemy labelled “badass,” then you’re in for a fight. After an enemy is killed, they will drop a number of different things such as money, ammunition, weaponry or grenades.
The first game was included in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the most weapons in a single game. In Borderlands 2, they multiplied this concept by 10.
There are pistols, machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket launchers, as well as different classes of weaponry. All the points you earn are added to your character’s experience points. After levelling up, you have three different skill trees to expand and increase to create the character you desire and different playing styles will have you gaining and expanding these skill trees differently.
The amount of customizing you can do to your character is almost endless and there are a variety of different locations from snow-covered caverns, small cities, slimy swamp areas and more.
Borderlands 2 has a ton of additional content that players can download that adds a new character class and new story lines that tack on more playing time.
Borderlands 2 is a total package that will keep you busy for many days.
10/10
