Back in the 15th century, the most powerful force impacting communication was the introduction of movable type and the production of printed material.
Within decades, the vast armies of scribes transcribing volumes of material a single copy at a time were replaced by a mechanical process producing a virtually limitless number of copies of any given text. Ending the effective control of information by the state and the church greatly reduced the power of these institutions and benefitted the common folk.
A similar technological innovation beginning in the late 20th century — the introduction of portable electronic communication and home computers — provided a means for individuals to assemble and analyze information and therefore to act upon it.
Increasing knowledge led to increasing productivity and personal welfare. Unfortunately, this communications revolution also permitted wide dissemination of false information and the use of data analysis to enable theft of personal wealth and credibility.
One of the unintended side effects of this personal computing revolution is the generation of vast amounts of information on each user of these connected devices. Whom you called, for how long and how frequently. What you bought online, for how much, from whom and how frequently you purchased from the vendor. And, if you bank online or use one or several of the many financial firms that provide services such as stock purchases, bill payments, insurance and savings instruments all, that data is collected.
This data can be sold on to any number of legitimate firms or, in the nightmare version, to “bad actors.” An effective regulatory regime — which needs to evolve as fast as the technology does — is essential to provide transparency and protect from fraud.
Digital information is transforming Canada’s financial sector. Both at home and abroad, economic activity is increasingly moving online and this is generating exponential amounts of data. That in turn allows users of that data to develop new business models, target consumers efficiently and grow their markets. So, the consumer can benefit greatly from this revolution but needs to know that their data is not likely to fall into the wrong hands.
A key pillar of the efficient digital economy is a system of open banking; that is, a system or framework where both business and consumers can authorize third party financial service providers to access their financial transaction data. Participating providers of such services have to meet standards with respect to privacy, security and stability of their operations.
In addition, it may be possible to introduce payments initiation, whereby third party financial service providers can make payments on behalf of consumers and small business directly from their bank account within the overall framework.
Canada Payments is undergoing a modernization of our payments system with aim of accommodating such an open banking system.
Take another example. Your financial adviser would like as much information as possible about your financial life, but gathering it can be enormously time-consuming. It would speed up collection and subsequent analysis and improve the quality of advice if there were some means that would allow the adviser to collect all your data without having to get your permission for each and every data source.
That is one of the prime potential benefits of an open banking system.
Such a system also promotes increased competition among firms in the financial sector and encourages players to focus their work on particular markets where they can deliver best.
And increased efficiency and speed of transactions will allow Canadian business to compete more effectively both in domestic and foreign markets. All of this will require substantial trust by those using the system.
Fortunately, Canada has a long record of wise administration and regulation of our financial institutions and infrastructure. As the government moves forward to developing an open banking system for introduction in the coming years, new risks will emerge as the system becomes ever more interconnected.
We can expect that our well-capitalized financial sector will continue to prioritize cyber resilience and invest the resources needed build and maintain secure systems.
In short, the future promises an expanded system that will aid both consumers and businesses to plan and operate effectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.