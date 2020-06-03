Alleged murderer Derek Chauvin has been called a lot of things over the past 10 days. One word, seldom used, that best describes the disgraced cop — selfish.
Chauvin was selfish when he took down unarmed man George Floyd. For whatever reason — he hated black people, he craved authority, he was a bully — the Minneapolis cop placed his knee on the throat of Floyd for almost nine minutes, killing him in the process.
Not only did he take the life of the 46-year-old father, Chauvin managed to create the biggest racial divide in the States since the 1960s. Of the protesters — peaceful and violent — more will suffer because social distancing at rallies is nearly impossible.
Buildings burned to the ground, businesses looted or destroyed, America’s reputation around the world cooked, people getting hurt, good cops painted with the same brush, innocent people being arrested and politcal careers destroyed.
It’s Derek Chauvin’s fault, along withthe three other officers who stood there doing nothing as a man was beggining for his life.
Is Chauvin sorry and does he regret his actions? He hasn’t made a statement, nor have the other cops.
The reason for Floyd’s arrest — suspicion of a bogus $20 transaction. Countless rich people have done far worse and blatant, without ever seeing the back of a police car or the inside of a courtroom.
Everyone agrees, meaningful dialogue is needed. Talk is always a good starting point, but it must go beyond that.
Police departments must do a better job recruiting minorities. If they offer sensitivity training in police college, the curriculum needs to be rewritten with input from women and minorities.
Maybe they need to return to the days when police required a two-year stint in the military before going to police college.
One can argue that George Floyd was the tipping point, people had enough. Maybe something else would come along — another group of bad cops, another unfair decision by the court system — that would trigger global protests.
It would be challenging to find a more blatant example of police brutality than the one the world watched on May 25 in Minneapolis.
Derek Chauvin — the most selfish man in America.